    TCL.A   CA8935781044

TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.

(TCL.A)
Transcontinental : Earnings call Presentation (Q3 2021)

09/08/2021
Third Quarter 2021 results Earnings call presentation

September 8, 2021

François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer Donald LeCavalier, Chief Financial Officer

Yan Lapointe, Director, Investor Relations

Note to readers

In this document, unless otherwise indicated, all financial data are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the term ''dollars'' as well as the symbol ''$'' designate Canadian dollars. In this document, we also use non-IFRS financial measures for which a complete definition is presented below and for which a reconciliation to financial information in accordance with IFRS is presented at the end of this presentation and in Note 3 "Segmented Information" to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the third quarter ended July 25, 2021. These measures should be considered as a complement to financial performance measures in accordance with IFRS. They do not substitute and are not superior to them.

Terms used

Definitions

Adjusted operating earnings

Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization as well as restructuring and other costs

before depreciation and

(gains) and impairment of assets

amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization divided by revenues

Adjusted net earnings

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation before restructuring and other costs

attributable to shareholders of

(gains), impairment of assets, amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations,

the Corporation per share

net of related income taxes as well as an adjustment on additional income taxes in other

(Adjusted EPS)

jurisdictions resulting from a prior year

Net indebtedness

Total of long-term debt, of current portion of long-term debt, of lease liabilities and of current portion

of lease liabilities, less cash

Net indebtedness ratio

Net indebtedness divided by the last 12 months' adjusted operating earnings before depreciation

and amortization

Forward-looking information

Our public communications often contain oral or written forward-looking statements which are based on the expectations of management and inherently subject to a certain number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are derived from both general and specific assumptions. The Corporation cautions against undue reliance on such statements since actual results or events may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in them. Forward-looking statements may include observations concerning the Corporation's objectives, strategy, anticipated financial results and business outlook. The Corporation's future performance may also be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's will or control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the economic situation in the world, structural changes in the industries in which the Corporation operates, the impact of digital product development and adoption on the demand for retailer-related services and other printed products, the Corporation's ability to generate organic growth in highly competitive industries, the Corporation's ability to complete acquisitions in the packaging industry and properly integrate them, the inability to maintain or improve operational efficiency and avoid disruptions that could affect its ability to meet deadlines, cybersecurity and data protection, the political and social environment as well as regulatory and legislative changes, in particular with regard to the environment and door-to-door distribution, changes in consumption habits related, in particular, to issues involving sustainable development and the use of certain products or services such as door-to-door distribution, change in consumption habits or loss of a major customer, customer consolidation, the safety and quality of its packaging products used in the food industry, the protection of its intellectual property rights, the exchange rate, availability of capital at a reasonable rate, bad debts from certain customers, import and export controls, raw materials and transportation costs, recruiting and retaining qualified personnel in certain geographic areas and industry sectors, taxation, interest rates and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, facilities and financial results, changes in consumption habits from consumers and changes in the operations and financial position of the Corporation's customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effectiveness of plans and measures implemented in response thereto. The main risks, uncertainties and factors that could influence actual results are described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 25, 2020 and in the latest Annual Information Form.

Unless otherwise indicated by the Corporation, forward-looking statements do not take into account the potential impact of non- recurring or other unusual items, nor of disposals, business combinations, mergers or acquisitions which may be announced or entered into after the date of September 8, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on current expectations and information available as at September 8, 2021. Such forward-looking information may also be found in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications. The Corporation's management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by the securities authorities.

Q3 2021 Highlights

Packaging

Printing

Consolidated

Good performance despite significant headwinds from higher resin prices, exchange rate, and lower wage subsidy Very strong demand for our sustainable products

Strong organic growth from gradual reopening of economy Good profitability despite significantly lower wage subsidy, reflecting our ability to operate with efficiency and to control our costs

Our three sectors continued to perform well, including double-digit growth in Media

Investments in CAPEX and M&A to generate significant growth for years to come

Focused on creating long-term value for our stakeholders

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Action

Aligning of credit facility with ESG targets

  • Extended maturity to February 2026
  • Benefit from lower cost based on achieving our targets
  • Strong alignment between business and ESG principles

Sustainable Packaging

  • Designed and prequalified new recycle-ready sustainable films for pet food and frozen food applications
  • Received third-partycertification that the resin we produce is from 100% post-consumerrecycled (PCR) content

Our CSR approach is well integrated into our corporate strategy

