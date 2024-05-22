MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2024 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, June 6, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q2-2024 Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 AM Dial-in numbers: 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738 Live audio webcast: www.tc.tc/investors Conference Recording Playback Availability dates: June 6 (19 h 30) to June 20, 2024 (23 h 59) Access telephone numbers: 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264 Access code: 35271 # 2024 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results 3rd quarter: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 4th quarter: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

For further information:



Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

