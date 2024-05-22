MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2024 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, June 6, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q2-2024 Results Conference Call
  
Date:Thursday, June 6, 2024
Time:8:00 AM
Dial-in numbers:1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
Live audio webcast:www.tc.tc/investors 
  
Conference Recording Playback
  
Availability dates:June 6 (19 h 30) to June 20, 2024 (23 h 59)
Access telephone numbers: 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
Access code:35271 #
  
2024 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
  
3rd quarter:Wednesday, September 11, 2024
4th quarter:Wednesday, December 11, 2024
  

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc