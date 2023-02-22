Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of March 9 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc



Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2023 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Date : Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time : 4:15 PM Dial-in numbers : 1-416-764-8646 or 1-888-396-8049 Live audio webcast www.tc.tc/investors

Availability dates : March 8 (7:30 PM) to March 22 (11:59 PM) Access telephone numbers : 1-416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070 Access code : 280214 #

2nd quarter : Wednesday, June 7, 2023 3rd quarter : Wednesday, September 6, 2023 4th quarter : Tuesday, December 12, 2023

