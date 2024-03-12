Transcontinental Inc. is a Canada-based packaging company. It conducts business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment specializes in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions, generates revenues from the manufacturing and recycling of flexible plastic, including roll stock, labels, die cut lids, shrink films, bags and pouches and advanced coatings. Its facilities are mainly located in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the United Kingdom. The Printing segment provides integrated services for retailers, including premedia services, flyer printing and distribution, in-store marketing products as well as print solutions for newspapers, magazines, and mass marketing products. The Media segment offers print and digital publishing products, in French and English, including educational books and specialized publications for professionals.