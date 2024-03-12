SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENTED INFORMATION (unaudited)
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
2024
Q1
Total
Revenues
$
398.2
Packaging Sector
$
398.2
Printing Sector
265.1
265.1
Other
17.1
17.1
$
680.4
$
680.4
Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization
$
56.5
Packaging Sector
$
56.5
Printing Sector
31.6
31.6
Other
(5.4)
(5.4)
$
82.7
$
82.7
Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization (1)
$
60.4
Packaging Sector
$
60.4
Printing Sector
39.5
39.5
Other
(3.8)
(3.8)
$
96.1
$
96.1
Operating earnings
$
22.4
Packaging Sector
$
22.4
Printing Sector
17.6
17.6
Other
(12.2)
(12.2)
$
27.8
$
27.8
Adjusted operating earnings (1)
$
42.4
Packaging Sector
$
42.4
Printing Sector
26.8
26.8
Other
(10.2)
(10.2)
$
59.0
$
59.0
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation
$
13.9
$
13.9
Per share
$
0.16
$
0.16
Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the corporation (1)
$
37.4
$
37.4
Per share
$
0.43
$
0.43
2023
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Total
$
420.8
$
403.3
$
444.2
$
405.7
$
1,674.0
311.3
273.7
298.5
286.2
1,169.7
47.6
29.7
4.5
15.1
96.9
$
779.7
$
706.7
$
747.2
$
707.0
$
2,940.6
$
49.0
$
52.3
$
65.5
$
42.6
$
209.4
40.9
42.5
48.7
37.4
169.5
33.3
0.5
(9.0)
(4.1)
20.7
$
123.2
$
95.3
$
105.2
$
75.9
$
399.6
$
61.7
$
53.8
$
67.4
$
46.6
$
229.5
61.1
45.2
50.0
40.6
196.9
22.7
8.9
(8.4)
(3.1)
20.1
$
145.5
$
107.9
$
109.0
$
84.1
$
446.5
$
14.4
$
17.7
$
26.5
$
4.2
$
62.8
26.0
27.3
33.5
22.0
108.8
26.3
(5.8)
(16.2)
(11.2)
(6.9)
$
66.7
$
39.2
$
43.8
$
15.0
$
164.7
$
43.2
$
35.1
$
44.5
$
24.2
$
147.0
48.0
31.9
36.8
27.3
144.0
16.1
3.2
(15.1)
(9.7)
(5.5)
$
107.3
$
70.2
$
66.2
$
41.8
$
285.5
$
41.7
$
20.9
$
22.2
$
1.0
$
85.8
$
0.48
$
0.24
$
0.26
$
0.01
$
0.99
$
71.8
$
44.0
$
39.1
$
21.1
$
176.0
$
0.83
$
0.51
$
0.45
$
0.24
$
2.03
- The reported results are based on non-IFRS financial measures for which a complete definition is presented in the table on the first page in Management's discussion and analysis report and for which a reconciliation to financial information in accordance with IFRS is presented in Table #2 in Management's discussion and analysis report, in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and in Note #3 "Segmented Information" to the consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended January 28, 2024.
