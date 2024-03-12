SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENTED INFORMATION (unaudited)

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

2024

Q1

Total

Revenues

$

398.2

Packaging Sector

$

398.2

Printing Sector

265.1

265.1

Other

17.1

17.1

$

680.4

$

680.4

Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization

$

56.5

Packaging Sector

$

56.5

Printing Sector

31.6

31.6

Other

(5.4)

(5.4)

$

82.7

$

82.7

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization (1)

$

60.4

Packaging Sector

$

60.4

Printing Sector

39.5

39.5

Other

(3.8)

(3.8)

$

96.1

$

96.1

Operating earnings

$

22.4

Packaging Sector

$

22.4

Printing Sector

17.6

17.6

Other

(12.2)

(12.2)

$

27.8

$

27.8

Adjusted operating earnings (1)

$

42.4

Packaging Sector

$

42.4

Printing Sector

26.8

26.8

Other

(10.2)

(10.2)

$

59.0

$

59.0

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation

$

13.9

$

13.9

Per share

$

0.16

$

0.16

Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the corporation (1)

$

37.4

$

37.4

Per share

$

0.43

$

0.43

2023

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Total

$

420.8

$

403.3

$

444.2

$

405.7

$

1,674.0

311.3

273.7

298.5

286.2

1,169.7

47.6

29.7

4.5

15.1

96.9

$

779.7

$

706.7

$

747.2

$

707.0

$

2,940.6

$

49.0

$

52.3

$

65.5

$

42.6

$

209.4

40.9

42.5

48.7

37.4

169.5

33.3

0.5

(9.0)

(4.1)

20.7

$

123.2

$

95.3

$

105.2

$

75.9

$

399.6

$

61.7

$

53.8

$

67.4

$

46.6

$

229.5

61.1

45.2

50.0

40.6

196.9

22.7

8.9

(8.4)

(3.1)

20.1

$

145.5

$

107.9

$

109.0

$

84.1

$

446.5

$

14.4

$

17.7

$

26.5

$

4.2

$

62.8

26.0

27.3

33.5

22.0

108.8

26.3

(5.8)

(16.2)

(11.2)

(6.9)

$

66.7

$

39.2

$

43.8

$

15.0

$

164.7

$

43.2

$

35.1

$

44.5

$

24.2

$

147.0

48.0

31.9

36.8

27.3

144.0

16.1

3.2

(15.1)

(9.7)

(5.5)

$

107.3

$

70.2

$

66.2

$

41.8

$

285.5

$

41.7

$

20.9

$

22.2

$

1.0

$

85.8

$

0.48

$

0.24

$

0.26

$

0.01

$

0.99

$

71.8

$

44.0

$

39.1

$

21.1

$

176.0

$

0.83

$

0.51

$

0.45

$

0.24

$

2.03

  1. The reported results are based on non-IFRS financial measures for which a complete definition is presented in the table on the first page in Management's discussion and analysis report and for which a reconciliation to financial information in accordance with IFRS is presented in Table #2 in Management's discussion and analysis report, in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and in Note #3 "Segmented Information" to the consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended January 28, 2024.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Transcontinental Inc. published this content on 10 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 21:39:35 UTC.