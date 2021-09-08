Transcontinental : Q3- 2021 Quarterly Reports 09/08/2021 | 11:12am EDT Send by mail :

Revenues of $621.6 million for the quarter ended July 25, 2021; operating earnings of $50.2 million; and net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation of $28.1 million ($0.32 per share).

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization (1) of $101.7 million for the quarter ended July 25, 2021; adjusted operating earnings (1) of $67.4 million; and adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation (1) of $44.2 million ($0.51 per share).

of $101.7 million for the quarter ended July 25, 2021; adjusted operating earnings of $67.4 million; and adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation of $44.2 million ($0.51 per share). Released a Corporate Social Responsibility Progress Report presenting innovative projects related to its commitment to the circular economy for plastic and the reduction of the Corporation's carbon footprint.

Closed a private offering of $250 million senior unsecured notes due in July 2026 and bearing interest at 2.28%.

Subsequent to quarter-end, extended the $400 million revolving credit facility until 2026 and added a sustainability-related component providing for a rate adjustment based on achieving targets linked to ESG factors, including diversity and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Please refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for a definition of these measures. Montréal, September 8, 2021 - Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended July 25, 2021. "I'm satisfied with the operating profitability of our three sectors in the third quarter, said François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. Considering the short-term challenges presented by the rise in the price of resin, the reduction in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the exchange rate variation, we delivered good operating performance. "In our Packaging Sector, our main engine of long-term growth, we continue to improve operating profitability and demand for our packaging products remains strong. We continue to secure significant and promising agreements with many customers, while our sustainable packaging products, which contribute to the circular economy for plastic, are gaining momentum. All of this bodes well for our growth outlook in the coming years. "Our Printing Sector, while continuing to be impacted by the pandemic, posted strong organic growth in revenues and generated solid profitability as a result of the gradual reopening of the economy and our disciplined cost control. Our Media Sector had another excellent quarter with a significant increase in revenues and profitability. "In terms of our community involvement, I am proud of our collaboration with the Government of Québec and Énergir as our vaccination centre, in the East end of Montréal, was able to administer over 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while it was open, from May 26 to August 28, 2021. I want to thank the centre's management team, healthcare personnel, volunteers as well as all other public and private partners who contributed to the success of this initiative. "To conclude, our performance since the beginning of the fiscal year, combined with the solid foundations of our customer relationships and the development of sustainable products, as well as our solid financial position, allow us to pursue our growth strategy in each of our three sectors and look to the future with confidence." Transcontinental Inc. Telephone: 514-954-4000 1 Place Ville Marie Suite 3240 Fax: 514-954-4160 Montréal, Québec H3B 0G1 www.tc.tc Financial Highlights Q3 - 2021 Q3 - 2020 Variation 9 MONTHS 9 MONTHS Variation (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) in % 2021 2020 in % Revenues $621.6 $587.4 5.8 % $1,867.6 $1,918.3 (2.6) % Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization 100.9 130.1 (22.4) 308.3 323.1 (4.6) Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and 101.7 139.3 (27.0) 314.4 352.6 (10.8) amortization (1) Operating earnings 50.2 75.3 (33.3) 153.3 160.2 (4.3) Adjusted operating earnings (1) 67.4 102.1 (34.0) 208.6 242.7 (14.1) Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the 28.1 48.3 (41.8) 91.4 80.4 13.7 Corporation Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the 0.32 0.55 (41.8) 1.05 0.92 14.1 Corporation per share Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the 44.2 68.2 (35.2) 135.8 154.6 (12.2) Corporation (1) Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the 0.51 0.78 (34.6) 1.56 1.77 (11.9) Corporation per share (1) (1) Please refer to the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for adjusted data presented above. Note: The above results include $9.2 million in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $35.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 ($25.8 million for the first nine months of 2021 compared to $44.1 million for the first nine months of 2020). 2021 Third Quarter Results Revenues increased by $34.2 million, or 5.8%, from $587.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $621.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021. This increase is mainly attributable to the Printing Sector, which posted organic growth of over 14%, while it had been more affected by the pandemic in the prior year. In the Packaging Sector, the significant favourable impact of the rise in the price of resin was offset by the negative impact of the exchange rate variation. Operating earnings decreased by $25.1 million, or 33.3%, from $75.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $50.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating earnings decreased by $34.7 million, or 34.0%, from $102.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $67.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decline in operating earnings and adjusted operating earnings is mainly due to the decrease in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy compared to the corresponding period of the prior year as well as the short-term unfavourable impact of contractual lags in passing through the rise in the price of resin to customers. These items were partially offset by good operating performance in all three sectors, including the significant increase in volume in the Printing Sector as a result of the gradual reopening of the economy. The decline in operating earnings was also partially offset by the $8.4 million decrease in restructuring and other costs. Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation decreased by $20.2 million, from $48.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $28.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decline is mostly due to the decrease in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the short-term unfavourable impact of contractual lags in passing through the rise in the price of resin to customers. The decline is partially offset by good operating performance in all three sectors. On a per share basis, net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation went from $0.55 to $0.32, respectively. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation decreased by $24.0 million, or 35.2%, from $68.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $44.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decrease is explained by the above-mentioned factors. On a per share basis, adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation went from $0.78 to $0.51, respectively. 2 2021 First Nine Months Results Revenues decreased by $50.7 million, or 2.6%, from $1,918.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 to $1,867.6 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. This decline is mostly due to the unfavourable impact of the exchange rate variation on the Packaging Sector, the disposal of the paper packaging operations in January 2020 and lower printing volume in the first six months of fiscal 2021 caused by the pandemic. This decline was partially offset by the rise in the price of resin and organic growth in the Packaging Sector, higher volume in the third quarter in the Printing Sector and an increase in revenues in the Media Sector. Operating earnings decreased by $6.9 million, or 4.3%, from $160.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 to $153.3 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating earnings decreased by $34.1 million, or 14.1%, from $242.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 to $208.6 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. The decline in operating earnings and adjusted operating earnings is mostly due to the decrease in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy compared to the prior year, the short-term unfavourable impact of contractual lags in passing through the rise in the price of resin to customers, the unfavourable exchange rate variation in the Packaging Sector and the stock-based compensation expense. This decline was partially offset by good operating performance in all three sectors. The decline in operating earnings was also partially offset by the $23.4 million decrease in restructuring and other costs. Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation increased by $11.0 million, or 13.7%, from $80.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 to $91.4 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. This increase is mainly attributable to lower income taxes and net financial expenses, partially offset by lower operating earnings. On a per share basis, net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation went from $0.92 to $1.05, respectively. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation decreased by $18.8 million, or 12.2%, from $154.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 to $135.8 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. This decrease is mostly due to lower adjusted operating earnings, partially offset by lower net financial expenses and lower adjusted income taxes. On a per share basis, adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation went from $1.77 to $1.56, respectively. For more detailed financial information, please see the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended July 25, 2021 as well as the financial statements in the "Investors" section of our website at www.tc.tc. Outlook In the Packaging Sector, as a result of signing new contracts and introducing new products on the market, and despite weaker than anticipated organic growth in the third quarter, we continue to expect organic volume growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and in fiscal 2022. However, the impact of contractual lags in passing through the rise in the price of resin to customers and the appreciation of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar should continue to have a negative impact on the sector's profitability for the fourth quarter, but to a lesser extent. Excluding the impacts of the price of resin and the appreciation of the Canadian dollar, we expect to post an increase in operating earnings for fiscal 2021 compared to the prior fiscal year, as a result of our operational efficiency initiatives and the anticipated organic growth in revenues. In the Printing Sector, we expect a continued gradual recovery in printing volume. This anticipated recovery, combined with growth in our in-store marketing activities, gives us confidence about the outlook for revenue growth for the quarters to come. As fiscal 2021 comprises 53 weeks, the fourth quarter will include an additional week of results compared to the prior year. This additional week will have a favourable impact on the Packaging and Printing Sectors' revenues and operating earnings. Finally, we expect to continue generating significant cash flows. This should enable us to reduce our net indebtedness, while providing us with the flexibility needed to pursue our investment strategy focused on organic growth as well as strategic and targeted acquisitions. 3 Non-IFRS Financial Measures In this document, unless otherwise indicated, all financial data are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the term "dollar", as well as the symbol "$" designate Canadian dollars. In addition, in this press release, we also use non-IFRS financial measures for which a complete definition is presented below and for which a reconciliation to financial information in accordance with IFRS is presented in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non- IFRS Financial Measures" and in Note 3, "Segmented Information", to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the third quarter ended July 25, 2021. Terms Used Definitions Adjusted operating earnings before Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization as well as restructuring and other costs (gains) and depreciation and amortization impairment of assets. Adjusted operating earnings margin Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization divided by revenues. before depreciation and amortization Adjusted operating earnings Operating earnings before restructuring and other costs (gains), impairment of assets, as well as amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations. Adjusted operating earnings margin Adjusted operating earnings divided by revenues. Adjusted income taxes Income taxes before income taxes on restructuring and other costs (gains), impairment of assets, amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations as well as an adjustment on additional income taxes in other jurisdictions resulting from a prior year. Adjusted net earnings attributable to Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation before restructuring and other costs (gains), shareholders of the Corporation impairment of assets, amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations, net of related income taxes as well as an adjustment on additional income taxes in other jurisdictions resulting from a prior year. Net indebtedness Total of long-term debt, of current portion of long-term debt, of lease liabilities and of current portion of lease liabilities, less cash. Net indebtedness ratio Net indebtedness divided by the last 12 months' adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization. Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures The financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. However, financial measures used, namely adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted operating earnings margin, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation, adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation per share, net indebtedness and net indebtedness ratio, for which a reconciliation is presented in the following table, do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and could be calculated differently by other companies. We believe that many of our readers analyze the financial performance of the Corporation's activities based on these non-IFRS financial measures as such measures may allow for easier comparisons between periods. These measures should be considered as a complement to financial performance measures in accordance with IFRS. They do not substitute and are not superior to them. The Corporation also believes that these measures are useful indicators of the performance of its operations and its ability to meet its financial obligations. Furthermore, management also uses some of these non-IFRS financial measures to assess the performance of its activities and managers. 4 Reconciliation of operating earnings - Third quarter and cumulative Three months ended Nine months ended (in millions of dollars) July 25, 2021 July 26, 2020 July 25, July 26, 2021 2020 Operating earnings $50.2 $75.3 $153.3 $160.2 Restructuring and other costs 0.8 9.2 6.1 29.5 Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (1) 16.4 17.6 49.2 53.0 Adjusted operating earnings $67.4 $102.1 $208.6 $242.7 Depreciation and amortization (2) 34.3 37.2 105.8 109.9 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization $101.7 $139.3 $314.4 $352.6 Intangible assets arising from business combinations include our customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements. Depreciation and amortization excludes the amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations. Reconciliation of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation - Third quarter Three months ended July 25, 2021 July 26, 2020 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Total Per share Total Per share Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation $28.1 $0.32 $48.3 $0.55 Restructuring and other costs, net of related income taxes 0.4 - 6.6 0.07 Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations, net of related 12.4 0.15 13.3 0.16 income taxes (1) Adjustments on additional income taxes in other jurisdictions(2) 3.3 0.04 - - Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation $44.2 $0.51 $68.2 $0.78 Intangible assets arising from business combinations include our customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements. Adjustments on additional income taxes in other jurisdictions resulting from a pre-acquisition item. Reconciliation of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation - Cumulative Nine months ended July 25, 2021 July 26, 2020 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Total Per share Total Per share Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation $91.4 $1.05 $80.4 $0.92 Restructuring and other costs, net of related income taxes 3.8 0.04 34.2 0.39 Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations, net of related 37.3 0.43 40.0 0.46 income taxes (1) Adjustments on additional income taxes in other jurisdictions(2) 3.3 0.04 - - Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation $135.8 $1.56 $154.6 $1.77 Intangible assets arising from business combinations include our customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements. Adjustments on additional income taxes in other jurisdictions resulting from a pre-acquisition item. Reconciliation of net indebtedness (in millions of dollars, except ratios) As at July 25, 2021 As at October 25, 2020 Long-term debt $781.6 $790.4 Current portion of long-term debt 378.5 229.7 Lease liabilities 134.7 132.0 Current portion of lease liabilities 23.7 22.8 Cash (392.0) (241.0) Net indebtedness $926.5 $933.9 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization (last 12 months) $461.2 $499.4 Net indebtedness ratio 2.0 x 1.9 x 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

