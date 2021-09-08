Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcontinental : Q3-2021 Supplemental Segmented Information

09/08/2021 | 11:12am EDT
SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENTED INFORMATION (unaudited)

2020

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Revenues

Packaging Sector

$

371.5

$

354.3

$

348.7

$

344.2

$

1,418.7

Printing Sector

$

325.8

$

265.0

$

223.8

$

283.5

$

1,098.1

Other

$

8.5

$

5.8

$

14.9

$

28.0

$

57.2

$

705.8

$

625.1

$

587.4

$

655.7

$

2,574.0

Adjusted revenues (1)

Packaging Sector

$

371.5

$

354.3

$

348.7

$

344.2

$

1,418.7

Printing Sector

$

325.8

$

265.0

$

223.8

$

283.5

$

1,098.1

Other

$

8.5

$

5.8

$

14.9

$

28.0

$

57.2

$

705.8

$

625.1

$

587.4

$

655.7

$

2,574.0

Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization(2)

Packaging Sector

$

44.0

$

60.5

$

65.0

$

58.2

$

227.7

Printing Sector

$

60.2

$

47.9

$

60.4

$

68.1

$

236.6

Other

$

(8.5)

$

(11.1)

$

4.7

$

8.6

$

(6.3)

$

95.7

$

97.3

$

130.1

$

134.9

$

458.0

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization

(1) (2)

Packaging Sector

$

47.7

$

56.8

$

65.0

$

58.0

$

227.5

Printing Sector

$

65.9

$

53.9

$

69.4

$

79.5

$

268.7

Other

$

(4.6)

$

(6.4)

$

4.9

$

9.3

$

3.2

$

109.0

$

104.3

$

139.3

$

146.8

$

499.4

Operating earnings (2)

Packaging Sector

$

7.1

$

25.8

$

29.2

$

23.1

$

85.2

Printing Sector

$

44.9

$

32.2

$

44.3

$

52.2

$

173.6

Other

$

(11.2)

$

(13.9)

$

1.8

$

5.9

$

(17.4)

$

40.8

$

44.1

$

75.3

$

81.2

$

241.4

Adjusted operating earnings (1) (2)

Packaging Sector

$

27.6

$

38.2

$

45.6

$

38.7

$

150.1

Printing Sector

$

51.8

$

39.4

$

54.5

$

64.8

$

210.5

Other

$

(7.3)

$

(9.1)

$

2.0

$

6.6

$

(7.8)

$

72.1

$

68.5

$

102.1

$

110.1

$

352.8

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation (2)

$

6.4

$

25.7

$

48.3

$

51.3

$

131.7

Per share

$

0.07

$

0.30

$

0.55

$

0.59

$

1.51

Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the corporation(1) (2)

$

42.8

$

43.6

$

68.2

$

72.4

$

227.0

Per share

$

0.49

$

0.50

$

0.78

$

0.84

$

2.61

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Total

$

337.2

$

348.1

$

347.0

$

1,032.3

$

274.4

$

268.3

$

257.2

$

799.9

$

11.1

$

6.9

$

17.4

$

35.4

$

622.7

$

623.3

$

621.6

$

1,867.6

$

337.2

$

348.1

$

347.0

$

1,032.3

$

274.4

$

268.3

$

257.2

$

799.9

$

11.1

$

6.9

$

17.4

$

35.4

$

622.7

$

623.3

$

621.6

$

1,867.6

$

50.0

$

51.1

$

43.5

$

144.6

$

58.0

$

65.4

$

58.5

$

181.9

$

(7.1)

$

(10.0)

$

(1.1)

$

(18.2)

$

100.9

$

106.5

$

100.9

$

308.3

$

50.1

$

49.2

$

42.3

$

141.6

$

61.1

$

67.3

$

60.1

$

188.5

$

(5.5)

$

(9.5)

$

(0.7)

$

(15.7)

$

105.7

$

107.0

$

101.7

$

314.4

$

15.2

$

18.2

$

11.3

$

44.7

$

42.0

$

50.4

$

42.5

$

134.9

$

(10.0)

$

(12.7)

$

(3.6)

$

(26.3)

$

47.2

$

55.9

$

50.2

$

153.3

$

30.7

$

31.2

$

24.8

$

86.7

$

46.3

$

53.5

$

45.8

$

145.6

$

(8.4)

$

(12.1)

$

(3.2)

$

(23.7)

$

68.6

$

72.6

$

67.4

$

208.6

$

27.7

$

35.6

$

28.1

$

91.4

$

0.32

$

0.41

$

0.32

$

1.05

$

43.8

$

47.8

$

44.2

$

135.8

$

0.50

$

0.55

$

0.51

$

1.56

  1. The reported results are based on non-IFRS financial measures for which a complete definition is presented in the table on the first page in Mangement's discussion and analysis report and for which a reconciliation to financial information in accordance with IFRS is presented in Table #2 in Management's discussion and analysis report, in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and in Note #3 "Segmented Information" to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the third quarter ended July 25, 2021.

Disclaimer

Transcontinental Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 15:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
