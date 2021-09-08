Transcontinental : Q3-2021 Supplemental Segmented Information
09/08/2021 | 11:12am EDT
SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENTED INFORMATION (unaudited)
2020
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Revenues
Packaging Sector
$
371.5
$
354.3
$
348.7
$
344.2
$
1,418.7
Printing Sector
$
325.8
$
265.0
$
223.8
$
283.5
$
1,098.1
Other
$
8.5
$
5.8
$
14.9
$
28.0
$
57.2
$
705.8
$
625.1
$
587.4
$
655.7
$
2,574.0
Adjusted revenues (1)
Packaging Sector
$
371.5
$
354.3
$
348.7
$
344.2
$
1,418.7
Printing Sector
$
325.8
$
265.0
$
223.8
$
283.5
$
1,098.1
Other
$
8.5
$
5.8
$
14.9
$
28.0
$
57.2
$
705.8
$
625.1
$
587.4
$
655.7
$
2,574.0
Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization(2)
Packaging Sector
$
44.0
$
60.5
$
65.0
$
58.2
$
227.7
Printing Sector
$
60.2
$
47.9
$
60.4
$
68.1
$
236.6
Other
$
(8.5)
$
(11.1)
$
4.7
$
8.6
$
(6.3)
$
95.7
$
97.3
$
130.1
$
134.9
$
458.0
Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization
(1) (2)
Packaging Sector
$
47.7
$
56.8
$
65.0
$
58.0
$
227.5
Printing Sector
$
65.9
$
53.9
$
69.4
$
79.5
$
268.7
Other
$
(4.6)
$
(6.4)
$
4.9
$
9.3
$
3.2
$
109.0
$
104.3
$
139.3
$
146.8
$
499.4
Operating earnings (2)
Packaging Sector
$
7.1
$
25.8
$
29.2
$
23.1
$
85.2
Printing Sector
$
44.9
$
32.2
$
44.3
$
52.2
$
173.6
Other
$
(11.2)
$
(13.9)
$
1.8
$
5.9
$
(17.4)
$
40.8
$
44.1
$
75.3
$
81.2
$
241.4
Adjusted operating earnings (1) (2)
Packaging Sector
$
27.6
$
38.2
$
45.6
$
38.7
$
150.1
Printing Sector
$
51.8
$
39.4
$
54.5
$
64.8
$
210.5
Other
$
(7.3)
$
(9.1)
$
2.0
$
6.6
$
(7.8)
$
72.1
$
68.5
$
102.1
$
110.1
$
352.8
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation (2)
$
6.4
$
25.7
$
48.3
$
51.3
$
131.7
Per share
$
0.07
$
0.30
$
0.55
$
0.59
$
1.51
Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the corporation(1) (2)
$
42.8
$
43.6
$
68.2
$
72.4
$
227.0
Per share
$
0.49
$
0.50
$
0.78
$
0.84
$
2.61
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Total
$
337.2
$
348.1
$
347.0
$
1,032.3
$
274.4
$
268.3
$
257.2
$
799.9
$
11.1
$
6.9
$
17.4
$
35.4
$
622.7
$
623.3
$
621.6
$
1,867.6
$
337.2
$
348.1
$
347.0
$
1,032.3
$
274.4
$
268.3
$
257.2
$
799.9
$
11.1
$
6.9
$
17.4
$
35.4
$
622.7
$
623.3
$
621.6
$
1,867.6
$
50.0
$
51.1
$
43.5
$
144.6
$
58.0
$
65.4
$
58.5
$
181.9
$
(7.1)
$
(10.0)
$
(1.1)
$
(18.2)
$
100.9
$
106.5
$
100.9
$
308.3
$
50.1
$
49.2
$
42.3
$
141.6
$
61.1
$
67.3
$
60.1
$
188.5
$
(5.5)
$
(9.5)
$
(0.7)
$
(15.7)
$
105.7
$
107.0
$
101.7
$
314.4
$
15.2
$
18.2
$
11.3
$
44.7
$
42.0
$
50.4
$
42.5
$
134.9
$
(10.0)
$
(12.7)
$
(3.6)
$
(26.3)
$
47.2
$
55.9
$
50.2
$
153.3
$
30.7
$
31.2
$
24.8
$
86.7
$
46.3
$
53.5
$
45.8
$
145.6
$
(8.4)
$
(12.1)
$
(3.2)
$
(23.7)
$
68.6
$
72.6
$
67.4
$
208.6
$
27.7
$
35.6
$
28.1
$
91.4
$
0.32
$
0.41
$
0.32
$
1.05
$
43.8
$
47.8
$
44.2
$
135.8
$
0.50
$
0.55
$
0.51
$
1.56
The reported results are based on non-IFRS financial measures for which a complete definition is presented in the table on the first page in Mangement's discussion and analysis report and for which a reconciliation to financial information in accordance with IFRS is presented in Table #2 in Management's discussion and analysis report, in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and in Note #3 "Segmented Information" to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the third quarter ended July 25, 2021.
Transcontinental Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 15:11:07 UTC.