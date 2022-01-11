Transcontinental : Q4-2021 Investor fact sheet

In this document, unless otherwise indicated, all financial data are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the term "dollar", as well as the symbol "$" designate Canadian dollars. In this Investor Fact Sheet, we also use non-IFRS financial measures. Please refer to the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Note 3, "Segmented Information", to the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2021.

Acquired H.S. Crocker on November 1, 2021, broadening the packaging solutions portfolio in the food sector as well as expanding pharmaceutical and medical expertise in the advanced coatings product offering.

Revenues of $2,643.4 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021; operating earnings of $233.8 million; and net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation of $130.6 million ($1.50 per share).

Strong growth in revenues and solid profitability in our three Sectors for the second half of the fiscal year.

MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT & CEO

"I'm very satisfied with the results for fiscal year 2021. Excluding the significant negative impact of the rise in the price of resin, the reduction in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the exchange rate variation, our three sectors delivered excellent operating performance.

"In our Packaging Sector, our main engine of long-term growth, demand remains strong. Through our operational efficiency initiatives and our price increases resulting from higher raw material costs, we successfully offset inflationary pressures, especially with respect to resin prices. In addition, we continued to invest in our innovation initiatives to meet our customers' sustainability objectives based on the conviction that our sustainable packaging will be a key driver of our long-term growth.

"Our Printing Sector posted another quarter of strong organic growth in revenues and generated solid profitability. Growth in the fourth quarter was especially significant for our in-store marketing and book printing activities. The proportion of our growth activities in the Printing Sector continues to increase, which allowed us to end the fiscal year with higher revenues and in a favourable position for the future. Meanwhile, the Media Sector had an exceptional year in terms of both revenues and profitability.

"To conclude, following the success of our transformation, I am proud to leave behind an international company that is well positioned in its three sectors and has a solid financial position, a proven strategy as well as a seasoned new President and Chief Executive Officer and management team. I am very proud of our accomplishments and confident that TC Transcontinental has a brilliant future ahead."

FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues Operating earnings Operating earnings Net earnings per share (2) (in millions before depreciation (in millions of dollars) (in dollars) of dollars) and amortization (in millions of dollars)

2,574 2,643 458 442 499 455 241 234 353 314 1.51 1.50 2.61 2.37 IFRS(3) IFRS Adjusted(1) IFRS Adjusted(1) IFRS Adjusted(1)

EVOLUTION OF OUR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE COMPOSITION