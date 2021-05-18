Log in
    TCL.A   CA8935781044

TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.

(TCL.A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/18 04:00:00 pm
23.29 CAD   -0.68%
Transcontinental : Investor Presentation - March 2021

05/18/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
acting in a

responsible

manner

Transcontinental inc.

Investor Relations Presentation

March 2021

www.tc.tc

Note to readers

In this document, unless otherwise indicated, all financial data are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the term ''dollars'' as well as the symbol ''$'' designate Canadian dollars. In this document, we also use non-IFRS financial measures for which a complete definition is presented below and for which a reconciliation to financial information in accordance with IFRS is presented in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and in Note 3, "Segmented Information", to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended October 25, 2020. These measures should be considered as a complement to financial performance measures in accordance with IFRS. They do not substitute and are not superior to them.

Terms used

Definitions

Adjusted revenues

Revenues before the accelerated recognition of deferred revenues (1)

Adjusted operating earnings

Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization as well as the accelerated recognition of

before depreciation and

deferred revenues (1), restructuring and other costs (gains), impairment of assets and reversal of

amortization (adjusted EBITDA)

the fair value adjustment of inventory sold arising from business combinations

Adjusted operating earnings

Operating earnings before the accelerated recognition of deferred revenues (1), accelerated

depreciation (1), restructuring and other costs (gains), impairment of assets, as well as amortization

(Adjusted EBIT)

of intangible assets and reversal of the fair value adjustment of inventory sold arising from business

combinations

Adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization divided by adjusted revenues

Net indebtedness

Total of long-term debt, of current portion of long-term debt, of lease liabilities and of current portion

of lease liabilities, less cash

Net indebtedness ratio

Net indebtedness divided by the last 12 months' adjusted operating earnings before depreciation

and amortization

  1. Related to the agreements signed with Hearst. Please refer to Note 32 to the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 25, 2020.

2

Forward-looking information

Our public communications often contain oral or written forward-looking statements which are based on the expectations of management and inherently subject to a certain number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are derived from both general and specific assumptions. The Corporation cautions against undue reliance on such statements since actual results or events may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in them. Forward-looking statements may include observations concerning the Corporation's objectives, strategy, anticipated financial results and business outlook. The Corporation's future performance may also be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's will or control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the economic situation in the world, structural changes in the industries in which the Corporation operates, the impact of digital product development and adoption on the demand for retailer-related services and other printed products, the Corporation's ability to generate organic growth in highly competitive industries, the Corporation's ability to complete acquisitions in the packaging industry and properly integrate them, the inability to maintain or improve operational efficiency and avoid disruptions that could affect its ability to meet deadlines, cybersecurity and data protection, the political and social environment as well as regulatory and legislative changes, in particular with regard to the environment and door-to-door distribution, changes in consumption habits related, in particular, to issues involving sustainable development and the use of certain products or services such as door-to-door distribution, change in consumption habits or loss of a major customer, customer consolidation, the safety and quality of its packaging products used in the food industry, the protection of its intellectual property rights, the exchange rate, availability of capital at a reasonable rate, bad debts from certain customers, import and export controls, raw materials and transportation costs, recruiting and retaining qualified personnel in certain geographic areas and industry sectors, taxation, interest rates and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, facilities and financial results, changes in consumption habits from consumers and changes in the operations and financial position of the Corporation's customers due to the pandemic and the effectiveness of plans and measures implemented in response thereto. The main risks, uncertainties and factors that could influence actual results are described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 25, 2020 and in the latest Annual Information Form.

Unless otherwise indicated by the Corporation, forward-looking statements do not take into account the potential impact of non-recurring or other unusual items, nor of disposals, business combinations, mergers or acquisitions which may be announced or entered into after the date of February 25, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation and are based on current expectations and information available as at February 25, 2021. Such forward-looking information may also be found in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications. The Corporation's management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by the securities authorities.

3

Overview

TC Transcontinental Overview

Our Business Sectors

Conclusion

TC Transcontinental Overview

Our vision is to become a market leader in flexible packaging in North America while maintaining our position as Canada's largest printer and as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group.

Family-controlled business founded in 1976

Investment grade credit rating and Net Indebtedness ratio < 2x

Solid financial position and strong predictable cash flow providing flexibility to accelerate our growth organically and through acquisitions

Long history of dividend growth (11% CAGR since 1993)

Track record of pursuing business activities responsibly and leader in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

$2.6B

~ 8,000

38

2020 Revenues

Employees

Operating

facilites

5

Disclaimer

Transcontinental Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
