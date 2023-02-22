Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Transcontinental Inc Subscription Receipts For Shs A Subordinate Voting
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCL.R   

TRANSCONTINENTAL INC SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS FOR SHS A SUBORDINATE VOTING

(TCL.R)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  - 
- CAD   -.--%
11:01aTranscontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call
GL
01/30Metroland Outsources Newspaper Printing to TC Transcontinental
GL
2022Transcontinental Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022
GL
SummaryNewsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

02/22/2023 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of March 9 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc

Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2023 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Q1-2023 Results Conference Call

Date:Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time:4:15 PM
Dial-in numbers:1-416-764-8646 or 1-888-396-8049
Live audio webcast  www.tc.tc/investors 

Conference Recording Playback

Availability dates:March 8 (7:30 PM) to March 22 (11:59 PM)
Access telephone numbers :1-416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070  
Access code  :280214 #

2023 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results

2nd quarter :Wednesday, June 7, 2023
3rd quarter :Wednesday, September 6, 2023
4th quarter  :Tuesday, December 12, 2023

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc        


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about TRANSCONTINENTAL INC SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS FOR SHS A SUBORDINATE VOTING
11:01aTranscontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First ..
GL
01/30Metroland Outsources Newspaper Printing to TC Transcontinental
GL
2022Transcontinental Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022
GL
2022Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results an..
GL
2022Transcontinental Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022
GL
2022President of TC Transcontinental Printing Brian Reid Retires after Outstanding 41 years..
GL
2022Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
GL
2022TC Transcontinental launches its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Plan, reflecting ..
GL
2022TC Transcontinental Stops the Distribution of Publisac in Mirabel
GL
2022Transcontinental Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022
GL
More news