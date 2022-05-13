Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we reported net income attributable to the Company of $14.5 million or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to $22.6 million or $2.62 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Financial Highlights

We collected approximately 98% of our rents for the three months ended March 31, 2022, comprised of approximately 98% from multifamily tenants and approximately 96% from office tenants.

Total occupancy was 90% at March 31, 2022, which includes 94% at our multifamily properties and 70% at our commercial properties.

On January 14, 2022, we sold Toulon, a 240 unit multifamily property in Gautier, Mississippi for $26.8 million, resulting in gain on sale of $9.4 million. We used the proceeds to pay off the $14.7 million mortgage note payable on the property and for general corporate purposes.

On March 3, 2022, our $38.8 million loan on Stanford Center was extended to February 26, 2023.

Financial Results

Rental revenues decreased $2.9 million from $10.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in rental revenue is primarily due to the sale of 600 Las Colinas in 2021.

Net operating loss increased $1.9 million from $2.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2021 to $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in net operating loss is primarily due to the sale of 600 Las Colinas in 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company decreased $8.1 million from $22.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $14.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in net income is primarily attributed to the decrease in gain on sale of land in 2022.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 7,481 $ 10,361 Other incomes 306 1,467 Total revenue 7,787 11,828 Expenses: Property operating expenses 4,028 5,832 Depreciation and amortization 2,349 3,327 General and administrative 2,531 2,646 Advisory fee to related party 3,005 2,249 Total operating expenses 11,913 14,054 Net operating loss (4,126 ) (2,226 ) Interest Income 5,814 4,701 Interest expense (5,027 ) (6,604 ) Gain on foreign currency transactions 3,772 7,617 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,639 ) - Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 4,706 3,336 Gain on sale or write-down of assets, net 11,148 16,103 Income tax provision (28 ) (40 ) Net income 14,620 22,887 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (118 ) (255 ) Net income attributable to common shares $ 14,502 $ 22,632 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 1.68 $ 2.62 Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share Basic and diluted 8,639,316 8,639,316

