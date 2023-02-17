TRANSCORP HOTELS : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Abuja Nigeria,

February 16, 2023

CHANGES ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

We write to formally notify the investing public and The Exchange of the exit of Mr. Alexander Adeyemi (Non-Executive Director) from the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Transcorp Hotels Plc also wishes to notify the investing public and the Exchange that the Board has appointed Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe as a Non-Executive Director of Transcorp Hotels Plc with effect from February 17, 2023.

Please find below a brief profile of the newly appointed Director:

Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe

Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe is an experienced Chartered Accountant, Finance Director, and strong finance professional with a demonstrated history in the Management Consulting Industry. He has worked with Donor Organizations such as the World Bank (IDA), AfDB, Global Fund and the GAVI.

Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe has over thirty (30) years of private and public sector professional experience covering management consultancy, oversight of financial management operations, with the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria, before he joined the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (Treasury House) Abuja.

Mr Udechukwu Obi Osakwe is an accountant by profession, holds a B.S.C in Accountancy from Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), Enugu and MBA in Finance from the University of Nigeria (Enugu).

For: TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

'Funmi Olofintuyi

Company Secretary (Ag.)

Transcorp Hotels Plc