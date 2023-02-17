Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Transcorp Hotels Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRANSCOHOT   NGTRANSHOTL1

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

(TRANSCOHOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
6.050 NGN    0.00%
02/03Transcorp Hotels : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Transcorp Hotels : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Transcorp Hotels Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRANSCORP HOTELS : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

02/17/2023 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Abuja Nigeria,

February 16, 2023

CHANGES ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

We write to formally notify the investing public and The Exchange of the exit of Mr. Alexander Adeyemi (Non-Executive Director) from the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Transcorp Hotels Plc also wishes to notify the investing public and the Exchange that the Board has appointed Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe as a Non-Executive Director of Transcorp Hotels Plc with effect from February 17, 2023.

Please find below a brief profile of the newly appointed Director:

Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe

Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe is an experienced Chartered Accountant, Finance Director, and strong finance professional with a demonstrated history in the Management Consulting Industry. He has worked with Donor Organizations such as the World Bank (IDA), AfDB, Global Fund and the GAVI.

Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe has over thirty (30) years of private and public sector professional experience covering management consultancy, oversight of financial management operations, with the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria, before he joined the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (Treasury House) Abuja.

Mr Udechukwu Obi Osakwe is an accountant by profession, holds a B.S.C in Accountancy from Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), Enugu and MBA in Finance from the University of Nigeria (Enugu).

For: TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

'Funmi Olofintuyi

Company Secretary (Ag.)

Transcorp Hotels Plc

Disclaimer

Transcorp Hotels plc published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 07:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
02/03Transcorp Hotels : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Transcorp Hotels : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Transcorp Hotels Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2022Transcorp Hotels : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Transcorp Hotels : Transcorp hotels plc - board committee meeting resolution
PU
2022Transcorp Hotels : Notice of board meeting
PU
2022Transcorp Hotels : Resignation of company secretary and appointment of acting company secr..
PU
2022Transcorp Hotels : Directors dealings
PU
2022Transcorp Hotels : Directors dealings
PU
2022Transcorp Hotels : Directors dealings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 742 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net income 2021 1 144 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net Debt 2021 18 246 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,9x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 61 967 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 998
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
Duration : Period :
Transcorp Hotels Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dupe Olusola CEO, Managing Director & Director
Oluwatobiloba Ojediran Chief Financial Officer
Emmanuel N. Nnorom Chairman
Helen Iwuchukwu Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Valentine Ozigbo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC-3.20%135
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED22.35%16 524
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.5.39%8 807
WHITBREAD PLC22.45%7 616
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.8.72%7 143
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.42%6 878