TRANSCORP HOTELS : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

A final Dividend of 13 kobo per ordinary share, subject to

appropriate withholding tax and shareholders' approval, will be

paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of

Members as at the close of business on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday, March

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members

as at Friday, March 17, 2023 and who have completed the e-

dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration

are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate

Activation Form , which is also available on our website:

resources/ complete and submit to the Registrar or their

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that

Warrants

and