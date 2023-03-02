Advanced search
    TRANSCOHOT   NGTRANSHOTL1

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

(TRANSCOHOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
6.500 NGN    0.00%
05:09aTranscorp Hotels : Corporate action announcement
PU
05:09aTranscorp Hotels : Audited financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
02/17Transcorp Hotels : Resolution of the board of directors of transcorp hotels plc
PU
TRANSCORP HOTELS : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

03/02/2023 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

Transcorp Hotels Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2022

A final Dividend of 13 kobo per ordinary share, subject to

appropriate withholding tax and shareholders' approval, will be

Proposed

paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of

Dividend

Members as at the close of business on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Proposed Bonus

Nil

Closure

of

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday, March

Register

20, 2023 to Friday, March 24, 2023 (both dates inclusive)

Qualification

Date

Friday, March 17, 2023

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members

as at Friday, March 17, 2023 and who have completed the e-

dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

Payment Date

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration

are advised to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate

Activation Form, which is also available on our website:

https://www.transcorphotels.com/investor-relations/

investor-

E-Dividend

resources/ complete and submit to the Registrar or their

Registration

respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that

Warrants

and

have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for

Share

payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the

Certificates

e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Transcorp

Date of General

Hilton Hotel, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, on Monday, April 3,

Meeting

2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Registrar

Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos

Africa Prudential Plc

Investor

220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos.

Relations

P: +234-7080606400

Dated this 1st day of March 2023

Funmi Olofintuyi

Group Company Secretary (Ag.)

Transcorp Hotels Plc (RC 248514)

Transcorp Hotels Plc 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, PMP 200, Abuja, Nigeria. Tel: +234 -9-461-3000,+234-803-901-3000

Directors: Emmanuel Nnorom(Chairman), Dupe Olusola (MD/CEO), Owen Omogiafo (Director), Alex Okoh (Director),

Helen Iwuchukwu (Director), Peter J. Elumelu (Director), Alexander M. Adeyemi (Director), Bolanle Onagoruwa (Independent Director)

www.transcorphotels.com

Disclaimer

Transcorp Hotels plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 21 742 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net income 2021 1 144 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net Debt 2021 18 246 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,9x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 66 576 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 998
Free-Float 12,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dupe Olusola CEO, Managing Director & Director
Oluwatobiloba Ojediran Chief Financial Officer
Emmanuel N. Nnorom Chairman
Helen Iwuchukwu Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Valentine Ozigbo Non-Executive Director
