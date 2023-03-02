TRANSCORP HOTELS : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT
CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT
Transcorp Hotels Plc hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 December 2022
A final
Dividend of 13 kobo per ordinary share, subject to
appropriate withholding tax and shareholders' approval, will be
Proposed
paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of
Dividend
Members as at the close of business on
Friday, March 17, 2023.
Proposed Bonus
Nil
Closure
of
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from
Monday, March
Register
20, 2023 to Friday, March 24, 2023
(both dates inclusive)
Qualification
Date
Friday, March 17, 2023
On
Tuesday, April 4, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to
shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members
as at
Friday, March 17, 2023 and who have completed the e-
dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their
Payment Date
dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration
are advised to download the Registrar's
E-Dividend
Mandate
Activation Form , which is also available on our website:
https://www.transcorphotels.com/investor-relations/
investor-
E-Dividend
resources/ complete and submit to the Registrar or their
Registration
respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that
Warrants
and
have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for
Share
payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the
Certificates
e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Transcorp
Date of General
Hilton Hotel, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, on
Monday, April 3,
Meeting
2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar
Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos
Africa Prudential Plc
Investor
220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos.
Relations
P: +234-7080606400
Dated this 1
st day of March 2023
Funmi Olofintuyi
Group Company Secretary (Ag.)
Transcorp Hotels Plc (RC 248514)
Transcorp Hotels Plc 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, PMP 200, Abuja, Nigeria. Tel: +234 -9-461-3000,+234-803-901-3000
Directors: Emmanuel Nnorom(Chairman), Dupe Olusola (MD/CEO), Owen Omogiafo (Director), Alex Okoh (Director),
Helen Iwuchukwu (Director), Peter J. Elumelu (Director), Alexander M. Adeyemi (Director), Bolanle Onagoruwa (Independent Director)
www.transcorphotels.com
Disclaimer
Transcorp Hotels plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:41 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
Sales 2021
21 742 M
47,2 M
47,2 M
Net income 2021
1 144 M
2,48 M
2,48 M
Net Debt 2021
18 246 M
39,6 M
39,6 M
P/E ratio 2021
48,9x
Yield 2021
1,30%
Capitalization
66 576 M
145 M
145 M
EV / Sales 2020
4,57x
EV / Sales 2021
3,37x
Nbr of Employees
998
Free-Float
12,8%
Chart TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.