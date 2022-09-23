TRANSCORP HOTELS : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary Shares of Transcorp Hotels Plc
a)
type of instrument
Identification Code
ISIN: NGTRANSHOTL1
b)
Nature of the
Purchase of Shares
transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
2,481 shares at N6.87 per share
Aggregate information
-
Aggregated
2,481 shares
d)
volume
-
Price
N6.87
e)
Date of Transaction
September 21, 2022
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, Nigeria
1 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique global identifier of legal entities participating in financial transactions. These can be individuals, companies or government entities that participate in financial transactions. To get an LEI, please register via https://lei.cscs.ng/cscslei/lei-registration-process.php
