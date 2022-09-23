Advanced search
    TRANSCOHOT   NGTRANSHOTL1

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

(TRANSCOHOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
6.250 NGN    0.00%
09:21aTRANSCORP HOTELS : Directors dealings
PU
09/19Transcorp Hotels Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/27TRANSCORP HOTELS : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
TRANSCORP HOTELS : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

09/23/2022 | 09:21am EDT
RC: 248514

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

BOLANLE ONAGORUWA

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Independent Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

Details of the transaction(s):

to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary Shares of Transcorp Hotels Plc

a)

type of instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGTRANSHOTL1

b)

Nature of the

Purchase of Shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

2,481 shares at N6.87 per share

Aggregate information

-

Aggregated

2,481 shares

d)

volume

-

Price

N6.87

e)

Date of Transaction

September 21, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigeria

1 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique global identifier of legal entities participating in financial transactions. These can be individuals, companies or government entities that participate in financial transactions. To get an LEI, please register via https://lei.cscs.ng/cscslei/lei-registration-process.php

RC: 248514

Dated this 23rd day of September, 2022

KOFO OLOKUN-OLAWOYIN GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Transcorp Hotels plc published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 13:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21 742 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net income 2021 1 144 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
Net Debt 2021 18 246 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,9x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 64 016 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 998
Free-Float 12,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dupe Olusola CEO, Managing Director & Director
Oluwatobiloba Ojediran Chief Financial Officer
Emmanuel N. Nnorom Chairman
Helen Iwuchukwu Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Valentine Ozigbo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC16.17%149
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-11.46%10 639
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.1.33%7 645
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-31.78%5 894
WHITBREAD PLC-16.19%5 703
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-32.57%5 460