TRANSCORP HOTELS : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

RC: 248514

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1. Details of the of Director/Insider a) Name BOLANLE ONAGORUWA 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Independent Non-Executive Director b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer a) Name TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC b) Legal Entity Identifier 1 Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4. transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of Transcorp Hotels Plc a) type of instrument Identification Code ISIN: NGTRANSHOTL1 b) Nature of the Purchase of Shares transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2,481 shares at N6.87 per share Aggregate information - Aggregated 2,481 shares d) volume - Price N6.87 e) Date of Transaction September 21, 2022 f) Place of Transaction Lagos, Nigeria

1 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique global identifier of legal entities participating in financial transactions. These can be individuals, companies or government entities that participate in financial transactions. To get an LEI, please register via https://lei.cscs.ng/cscslei/lei-registration-process.php