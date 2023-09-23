Transcorp Hotels PLC wishes to notify the investing public that further to the Company achieving compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's (NGX) free float requirement for companies listed on its Main Board, the NGX has removed the Compliance Status Indicator (CSI) of BLS (Below Listing Standard) placed beside the Company's name across NGX's platform.
The removal was sequel to the NGX RegCo's monitoring of the Company's free float compliance status for a period of three (3) months. As at 21st September 2023, Transcorp Hotel's free float stood at 12.78% with a value (market capitalization) of N58, 788,278,971.52.
The Company is committed to remaining compliant with its post listing obligations, while consistently delivering value to its investors and stakeholders.
Directors: Emmanuel Nnorom(Chairman), Dupe Olusola (MD/CEO), Owen Omogiafo (Director), Alex Okoh (Director), Peter J. Elumelu (Director), Udechukwu Obi Osakwe (Director), Bolanle Onagoruwa (Independent Director)
www.transcorphotels.com
Transcorp Hotels Plc specializes in owning, operating and managing hotels. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- accommodation services (62%);
- catering services (29.3%);
- store rental (3.9%);
- other (4.8%).
At the end of 2019, the group operated 2 hotels (816 bedrooms) broken down by brands between Transcorp Hilton Abuja (670 bedrooms) and Transcorp Hotels Calabar (146 bedrooms) located in Nigeria.