    TRANSCOHOT   NGTRANSHOTL1

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

(TRANSCOHOT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
6.250 NGN    0.00%
03:53aTranscorp Hotels : Notice of board meeting
PU
10/11Transcorp Hotels : Resignation of company secretary and appointment of acting company secretary
PU
10/04Transcorp Hotels : Directors dealings
PU
TRANSCORP HOTELS : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

10/14/2022 | 03:53am EDT
Abuja, Nigeria

October 13, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF THE MEETING OF THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

We write to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of the meeting of the Finance and Investment Committee of the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc (the Company) scheduled to hold on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Please be informed that one of the items on the agenda for consideration is the proposal for declaration of interim dividend for the 2022 financial year.

In accordance with the provisions of 17.18(a) Closed Period Rules, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (As amended) (Issuers' Rules), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of Transcorp Hotels Plc which commenced on October 1, 2022 in respect of the Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022 (Q3 2022 UFS) will continue until twenty- four (24) hours after the release of the Committee's decisions and the Q3 2022 UFS through the Issuers' Portal of NGX and by extension, the general public.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

For: TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

'Funmi Olofintuyi

Company Secretary (Ag.)

Transcorp Hotels Plc

Transcorp Hotels Plc (RC 248514)

Transcorp Hotels Plc 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, PMP 200, Abuja, Nigeria. Tel: +234 -9-461-3000,+234-803-901-3000

Directors: Emmanuel Nnorom(Chairman), Dupe Olusola (MD/CEO), Owen Omogiafo (Director), Alex Okoh (Director), Helen Iwuchukwu (Director), Peter J. Elumelu (Director), Alexander M.

Adeyemi (Director), Bolanle Onagoruwa (Independent Director)

www.transcorphotels.com

Disclaimer

Transcorp Hotels plc published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
