TRANSCORP HOTELS : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Abuja, Nigeria

October 13, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF THE MEETING OF THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

We write to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of the meeting of the Finance and Investment Committee of the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc (the Company) scheduled to hold on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Please be informed that one of the items on the agenda for consideration is the proposal for declaration of interim dividend for the 2022 financial year.

In accordance with the provisions of 17.18(a) Closed Period Rules, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (As amended) (Issuers' Rules), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of Transcorp Hotels Plc which commenced on October 1, 2022 in respect of the Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022 (Q3 2022 UFS) will continue until twenty- four (24) hours after the release of the Committee's decisions and the Q3 2022 UFS through the Issuers' Portal of NGX and by extension, the general public.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company, other insiders and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

For: TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

'Funmi Olofintuyi

Company Secretary (Ag.)

