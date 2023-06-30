Abuja, Nigeria

Friday June 30, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD AND BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF QUARTER 2, 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc (the Company) will hold on Thursday, July 27, 2023, for consideration of the 2, 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements among others.

In compliance with the post-listing requirements of the NGX, the Closed

until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements are filed with the NGX and released to the public.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Quarter 2 Unaudited Financials to the NGX and by extension, the public.

For:TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

Company Secretary (Ag.)

Transcorp Hotels Plc

Transnational Corporation Plc

38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317

Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (Chairman), Dr. Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) OliverAndrews(Ind. Director)

www.transcorpgroup.com