Abuja, Nigeria
Friday June 30, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD AND BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF QUARTER 2, 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc (the Company) will hold on Thursday, July 27, 2023, for consideration of the 2, 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements among others.
In compliance with the post-listing requirements of the NGX, the Closed
until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements are filed with the NGX and released to the public.
Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Quarter 2 Unaudited Financials to the NGX and by extension, the public.
For:TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
Company Secretary (Ag.)
Transcorp Hotels Plc
Transnational Corporation Plc
38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317
Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (Chairman), Dr. Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) OliverAndrews(Ind. Director)
www.transcorpgroup.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Transcorp Hotels plc published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 15:20:48 UTC.