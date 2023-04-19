Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Transcorp Hotels Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRANSCOHOT   NGTRANSHOTL1

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

(TRANSCOHOT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
6.500 NGN    0.00%
04:22pTranscorp Hotels : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
04/11Transcorp Hotels : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
04/05Transcorp Hotels : Transcorp hotels plc - agm resolutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRANSCORP HOTELS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/19/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Country of incorporation and domicile

Nigeria

Directors:

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Chairman

Mrs. Dupe Olusola

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Mrs. Owen Omogiafo

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Peter Elumelu

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Alex Okoh

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Alexander Adeyemi

Non-Executive Director (Resigned 9 January 2023)

Mrs. Helen Iwuchukwu

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe

Non-Executive Director (Appointed 16 February 2023)

Ms. Bolanle Onagorowa

Independent Non-Executive Director

Acting Group Company Secretary:

Mrs. Funmi Olofintuyi

Registered office:

1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama

Federal Capital Territory

Abuja, Nigeria.

Holding Company:

Transnational Corporation Plc.

Registration number:

RC 248514

Registrars:

Africa Prudential Plc

220B Ikorodu Road

Palmgrove, Lagos.

Principal banker:

United Bank for Africa Plc

UBA House

57 Marina, Lagos

Nigeria.

Auditors:

Deloitte & Touche

Chartered Accountants

Civic Towers, Plot GA 1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Victoria Island, Lagos

Nigeria.

Investors Relations Manager:

Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran

oluwatobiloba.ojediran@transcorphotelsplc.com

Investors Relations Portal:

https://www.transcorphotels.com/investor-relations/

2

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Group

Company

Note

Jan - March 2023

Jan - March 2022

Jan - March 2023

Jan - March 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

5.

8,250,015

7,041,004

8,030,647

6,821,538

Cost of sales

6.

(2,447,494)

(1,915,419)

(2,363,218)

(1,836,662)

Gross profit

5,802,521

5,125,585

5,667,429

4,984,876

161,812

158,437

184,082

158,405

Other operating income

7.

Impairment (losses)/gains on financial assets

9.

-

(665)

-

-

Operating expenses

10.

(4,127,740)

(3,179,543)

(3,897,469)

(2,977,760)

Operating profit

1,836,593

2,103,814

1,954,042

2,165,521

8.1

(997,238)

(1,041,951)

(997,238)

(1,041,951)

Finance costs

Finance income

8.2

2,241

6,109

9,573

12,482

Profit before tax

841,596

1,067,972

966,377

1,136,053

(379,991)

(214,290)

(379,991)

(214,290)

Income tax

11.

Profit for the period

461,605

853,682

586,386

921,763

Total comprehensive income for the period

461,605

853,682

586,386

921,763

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

474,497

880,291

586,386

921,763

Non-controlling interests

(12,892)

(26,609)

-

-

461,605

853,682

Earnings per share

5

9

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

12.

Diluted earnings per share (kobo)

12.

5

9

586,386921,763

69

69

The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.

3

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2023

Group

Company

Note

31 March 2023 31 December 2022

31 March 2023 31 December 2022

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

13.

107,858,298

107,971,345

Investment property

14.

-

-

Goodwill

16.

1,974,756

1,974,756

Intangible assets

15.

163,170

158,856

Investment in subsidiaries

4.

-

-

Investment in financial asset

21.

300,075

300,075

Long term receivables

30 L

-

-

110,296,299

110,405,032

Current assets

Inventories

18.

582,714

616,624

Trade and other receivables

19.

3,384,913

3,220,475

Prepayments

20.

1,462,800

1,062,154

Cash and bank balances

22.

5,882,012

5,183,097

11,312,439

10,082,350

Total assets

121,608,738

120,487,382

N'000

N'000

93,054,969

93,369,335

1,717,765

1,717,765

-

-

111,912

119,265

3,529,841

3,529,841

300,075

300,075

8,652,570

8,418,588

107,367,132

107,454,869

490,525

529,871

3,982,549

3,793,545

1,430,879

1,036,980

5,896,911

5,101,419

11,800,864

10,461,815

119,167,996

117,916,684

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Share capital

23.

5,121,264

5,121,264

Share premium

23.

12,548,859

12,548,859

Retained earnings

45,681,508

45,207,011

Equity attributable to Owners of the

Company

63,351,631

62,877,134

Non-controlling interests

(100,412)

(87,520)

Total equity

63,251,219

62,789,614

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

17.

15,603,769

16,113,199

Deferred income

25.

1,548,613

1,544,322

Contract liabilities

26.

2,139,554

2,139,555

Deposit for shares

29.

2,410,000

2,410,000

Defined benefit liability

31.

192,348

161,705

Deferred tax liability

11.

6,023,475

6,023,475

27,917,759

28,392,256

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

27.

21,074,502

20,125,593

Current tax liabilities

11.

974,484

594,493

Contract liabilities

26.

276,693

258,284

Borrowings

17.

7,748,073

7,846,378

Deferred income

25.

333,000

447,756

Defined benefit liability

31.

33,008

33,008

30,439,760

29,305,512

Total liabilities

58,357,519

57,697,768

Total equity and liabilities

121,608,738

120,487,382

5,121,264

5,121,264

12,548,859

12,548,859

45,964,898

45,378,512

63,635,021

63,048,635

-

-

63,635,021

63,048,635

15,603,769

16,113,199

1,548,613

1,544,322

2,139,554

2,139,555

-

-

192,348

161,705

6,023,475

6,023,475

25,507,759

25,982,256

20,665,011

19,710,927

969,431

589,440

276,693

258,284

7,748,073

7,846,378

333,000

447,756

33,008

33,008

30,025,216

28,885,793

55,532,975

54,868,049

119,167,996

117,916,684

The Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements on pages 3 to 26 were approved by the Board of Directors on the 19th of April 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran

Mrs. Dupe Olusola

Chairman

Chief Finance Officer

Managing Director/CEO

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007402

FRC/2020/001/00000020314

FRC/2020/003/00000021104

The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.

4

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31 MARCH 2023

Total

attributable to

Non-

Retained

owners of the

controlling

Share capital

Share premium

earnings

parent

interests

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Group

Balance as at 1 January 2022

5,121,264

12,548,859

44,577,786

62,247,909

(27,684)

62,220,225

Profit for the period

-

-

2,677,730

2,677,730

(59,836)

2,617,894

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the

-

-

period

2,677,730

2,677,730

(59,836)

2,617,894

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends for 2021

-

-

(716,977)

(716,977)

-

(716,977)

Dividends for 2022

-

-

(1,331,529)

(1,331,529)

-

(1,331,529)

Total contributions by and

-

distributions to Owners of Company

-

-

(2,048,506)

(2,048,506)

(2,048,506)

Balance at 31 December 2022

5,121,264

12,548,859

45,207,011

62,877,134

(87,520)

62,789,614

Balance as at 1 January 2022

5,121,264

12,548,859

44,577,786

62,247,909

(27,684)

62,220,225

Profit for the period

-

-

868,941

868,941

(15,259)

853,682

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the

period

-

-

868,941

868,941

(15,259)

853,682

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total contributions by and

distributions to Owners of Company

-

-

868,941

868,941

(15,259)

853,682

Balance at 31 March 2022

5,121,264

12,548,859

45,446,727

63,116,850

(42,943)

63,073,907

Balance as at 1 January 2023

5,121,264

12,548,859

45,207,011

62,877,134

(87,520)

62,789,614

Profit for the year

-

-

474,497

474,497

(12,892)

461,605

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the

-

-

period

474,497

474,497

(12,892)

461,605

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total contributions by and

distributions to Owners of Company

-

-

474,497

474,497

-

474,497

Balance at 31 March 2023

5,121,264

12,548,859

45,681,508

63,351,631

(100,412)

63,264,111

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transcorp Hotels plc published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 20:21:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 31 442 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
Net income 2022 2 678 M 5,82 M 5,82 M
Net Debt 2022 17 668 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 66 576 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 224
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
Duration : Period :
Transcorp Hotels Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dupe Olusola CEO, Managing Director & Director
Oluwatobiloba Ojediran Chief Financial Officer
Emmanuel N. Nnorom Chairman
Helen Iwuchukwu Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Bolanle Onagorowa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC4.00%145
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED16.93%15 792
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.4.49%7 943
WHITBREAD PLC21.83%7 854
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.21%6 482
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-4.80%5 853
