TRANSCORP HOTELS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Country of incorporation and domicile
Nigeria
Directors:
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Chairman
Mrs. Dupe Olusola
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Owen Omogiafo
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Peter Elumelu
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Alex Okoh
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Alexander Adeyemi
Non-Executive Director (Resigned 9 January 2023)
Mrs. Helen Iwuchukwu
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe
Non-Executive Director (Appointed 16 February 2023)
Ms. Bolanle Onagorowa
Independent Non-Executive Director
Acting Group Company Secretary:
Mrs. Funmi Olofintuyi
Registered office:
1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama
Federal Capital Territory
Abuja, Nigeria.
Holding Company:
Transnational Corporation Plc.
Registration number:
RC 248514
Registrars:
Africa Prudential Plc
220B Ikorodu Road
Palmgrove, Lagos.
Principal banker:
United Bank for Africa Plc
UBA House
57 Marina, Lagos
Nigeria.
Auditors:
Deloitte & Touche
Chartered Accountants
Civic Towers, Plot GA 1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
Victoria Island, Lagos
Nigeria.
Investors Relations Manager:
Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran
oluwatobiloba.ojediran@transcorphotelsplc.com
Investors Relations Portal:
https://www.transcorphotels.com/investor-relations/
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
Group
Company
Note
Jan - March 2023
Jan - March 2022
Jan - March 2023
Jan - March 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5.
8,250,015
7,041,004
8,030,647
6,821,538
Cost of sales
6.
(2,447,494)
(1,915,419)
(2,363,218)
(1,836,662)
Gross profit
5,802,521
5,125,585
5,667,429
4,984,876
161,812
158,437
184,082
158,405
Other operating income
7.
Impairment (losses)/gains on financial assets
9.
-
(665)
-
-
Operating expenses
10.
(4,127,740)
(3,179,543)
(3,897,469)
(2,977,760)
Operating profit
1,836,593
2,103,814
1,954,042
2,165,521
8.1
(997,238)
(1,041,951)
(997,238)
(1,041,951)
Finance costs
Finance income
8.2
2,241
6,109
9,573
12,482
Profit before tax
841,596
1,067,972
966,377
1,136,053
(379,991)
(214,290)
(379,991)
(214,290)
Income tax
11.
Profit for the period
461,605
853,682
586,386
921,763
Total comprehensive income for the period
461,605
853,682
586,386
921,763
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
474,497
880,291
586,386
921,763
Non-controlling interests
(12,892)
(26,609)
-
-
461,605
853,682
Earnings per share
5
9
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
12.
Diluted earnings per share (kobo)
12.
5
9
The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2023
Group
Company
Note
31 March 2023 31 December 2022
31 March 2023 31 December 2022
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13.
107,858,298
107,971,345
Investment property
14.
-
-
Goodwill
16.
1,974,756
1,974,756
Intangible assets
15.
163,170
158,856
Investment in subsidiaries
4.
-
-
Investment in financial asset
21.
300,075
300,075
Long term receivables
30 L
-
-
110,296,299
110,405,032
Current assets
Inventories
18.
582,714
616,624
Trade and other receivables
19.
3,384,913
3,220,475
Prepayments
20.
1,462,800
1,062,154
Cash and bank balances
22.
5,882,012
5,183,097
11,312,439
10,082,350
Total assets
121,608,738
120,487,382
N'000
N'000
93,054,969
93,369,335
1,717,765
1,717,765
-
-
111,912
119,265
3,529,841
3,529,841
300,075
300,075
8,652,570
8,418,588
107,367,132
107,454,869
490,525
529,871
3,982,549
3,793,545
1,430,879
1,036,980
5,896,911
5,101,419
11,800,864
10,461,815
119,167,996
117,916,684
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Share capital
23.
5,121,264
5,121,264
Share premium
23.
12,548,859
12,548,859
Retained earnings
45,681,508
45,207,011
Equity attributable to Owners of the
Company
63,351,631
62,877,134
Non-controlling interests
(100,412)
(87,520)
Total equity
63,251,219
62,789,614
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
17.
15,603,769
16,113,199
Deferred income
25.
1,548,613
1,544,322
Contract liabilities
26.
2,139,554
2,139,555
Deposit for shares
29.
2,410,000
2,410,000
Defined benefit liability
31.
192,348
161,705
Deferred tax liability
11.
6,023,475
6,023,475
27,917,759
28,392,256
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
27.
21,074,502
20,125,593
Current tax liabilities
11.
974,484
594,493
Contract liabilities
26.
276,693
258,284
Borrowings
17.
7,748,073
7,846,378
Deferred income
25.
333,000
447,756
Defined benefit liability
31.
33,008
33,008
30,439,760
29,305,512
Total liabilities
58,357,519
57,697,768
Total equity and liabilities
121,608,738
120,487,382
5,121,264
5,121,264
12,548,859
12,548,859
45,964,898
45,378,512
63,635,021
63,048,635
-
-
63,635,021
63,048,635
15,603,769
16,113,199
1,548,613
1,544,322
2,139,554
2,139,555
-
-
192,348
161,705
6,023,475
6,023,475
25,507,759
25,982,256
20,665,011
19,710,927
969,431
589,440
276,693
258,284
7,748,073
7,846,378
333,000
447,756
33,008
33,008
30,025,216
28,885,793
55,532,975
54,868,049
119,167,996
117,916,684
The Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements on pages 3 to 26 were approved by the Board of Directors on the 19th of April 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran
Mrs. Dupe Olusola
Chairman
Chief Finance Officer
Managing Director/CEO
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007402
FRC/2020/001/00000020314
FRC/2020/003/00000021104
The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 31 MARCH 2023
Total
attributable to
Non-
Retained
owners of the
controlling
Share capital
Share premium
earnings
parent
interests
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Group
Balance as at 1 January 2022
5,121,264
12,548,859
44,577,786
62,247,909
(27,684)
62,220,225
Profit for the period
-
-
2,677,730
2,677,730
(59,836)
2,617,894
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the
-
-
period
2,677,730
2,677,730
(59,836)
2,617,894
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends for 2021
-
-
(716,977)
(716,977)
-
(716,977)
Dividends for 2022
-
-
(1,331,529)
(1,331,529)
-
(1,331,529)
Total contributions by and
-
distributions to Owners of Company
-
-
(2,048,506)
(2,048,506)
(2,048,506)
Balance at 31 December 2022
5,121,264
12,548,859
45,207,011
62,877,134
(87,520)
62,789,614
Balance as at 1 January 2022
5,121,264
12,548,859
44,577,786
62,247,909
(27,684)
62,220,225
Profit for the period
-
-
868,941
868,941
(15,259)
853,682
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the
period
-
-
868,941
868,941
(15,259)
853,682
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total contributions by and
distributions to Owners of Company
-
-
868,941
868,941
(15,259)
853,682
Balance at 31 March 2022
5,121,264
12,548,859
45,446,727
63,116,850
(42,943)
63,073,907
Balance as at 1 January 2023
5,121,264
12,548,859
45,207,011
62,877,134
(87,520)
62,789,614
Profit for the year
-
-
474,497
474,497
(12,892)
461,605
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the
-
-
period
474,497
474,497
(12,892)
461,605
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total contributions by and
distributions to Owners of Company
-
-
474,497
474,497
-
474,497
Balance at 31 March 2023
5,121,264
12,548,859
45,681,508
63,351,631
(100,412)
63,264,111
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Transcorp Hotels plc published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 20:21:28 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
Sales 2022
31 442 M
68,3 M
68,3 M
Net income 2022
2 678 M
5,82 M
5,82 M
Net Debt 2022
17 668 M
38,4 M
38,4 M
P/E ratio 2022
24,0x
Yield 2022
2,08%
Capitalization
66 576 M
145 M
145 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,37x
EV / Sales 2022
2,60x
Nbr of Employees
1 224
Free-Float
12,8%
Chart TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.