TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Country of incorporation and domicile
Nigeria
Directors:
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Chairman
Mrs. Dupe Olusola
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Owen Omogiafo
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Peter Elumelu
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Alex Okoh
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Alexander Adeyemi
Non-Executive Director (Resigned 9 January 2023)
Mrs. Helen Iwuchukwu
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe
Non-Executive Director (Appointed 16 February 2023)
Ms. Bolanle Onagorowa
Independent Non-Executive Director
Acting Group Company Secretary:
Mrs. Funmi Olofintuyi
Registered office:
1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama
Federal Capital Territory
Abuja, Nigeria.
Holding Company:
Transnational Corporation Plc.
Registration number:
RC 248514
Registrars:
Africa Prudential Plc
220B Ikorodu Road
Palmgrove, Lagos.
Principal banker:
United Bank for Africa Plc
UBA House
57 Marina, Lagos
Nigeria.
Auditors:
Deloitte & Touche
Chartered Accountants
Civic Towers, Plot GA 1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
Victoria Island, Lagos
Nigeria.
Investors Relations Manager:
Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran
oluwatobiloba.ojediran@transcorphotelsplc.com
Investors Relations Portal:
https://www.transcorphotels.com/investor-relations/
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Group
Company
Note
Jan - June 2023
Jan - June 2022
Jan - June 2023
Jan - June 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5.
18,983,693
14,986,267
18,456,442
14,510,158
Cost of sales
6.
(5,173,760)
(4,049,297)
(4,986,251)
(3,884,415)
Gross profit
13,809,933
10,936,970
13,470,191
10,625,743
964,754
288,643
988,252
288,465
Other operating income
7.
Impairment (losses) on financial assets
9.
(4,524)
(665)
(4,524)
-
Operating expenses
10.
(9,265,024)
(6,808,438)
(8,746,487)
(6,376,257)
Operating profit
5,505,139
4,416,510
5,707,432
4,537,951
8.1
(1,987,805)
(2,053,159)
(1,987,805)
(2,053,159)
Finance costs
Finance income
8.2
8,305
2,614
21,650
14,837
Profit before tax
3,525,639
2,365,965
3,741,277
2,499,629
(1,063,752)
(674,194)
(1,063,752)
(674,194)
Income tax
11.
Profit for the period
2,461,887
1,691,771
2,677,525
1,825,435
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,461,887
1,691,771
2,677,525
1,825,435
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
2,487,567
1,721,621
2,677,525
1,825,435
Non-controlling interests
(25,680)
(29,850)
-
-
2,461,887
1,691,771
Earnings per share
24
17
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
12.
Diluted earnings per share (kobo)
12.
24
17
2,677,5251,825,435
2618
2618
The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
April-June 2023
April-June 2022
April-June 2023
April-June 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
10,733,678
7,945,263
10,425,795
7,688,620
Cost of sales
(2,726,266)
(2,133,877)
(2,623,033)
(2,047,753)
Gross profit
8,007,412
5,811,386
7,802,762
5,640,867
802,942
130,206
804,170
130,060
Other operating income
Impairment loss on financial assets
(4,524)
-
Operating expenses
(5,137,283)
(3,628,895)
(4,849,018)
(3,398,497)
Operating profit
3,668,547
2,312,696
3,757,914
2,372,430
(990,567)
(1,011,208)
(990,567)
(1,011,208)
Finance costs
Finance income
6,064
(3,495)
12,077
2,355
Profit before tax
2,684,044
1,297,993
2,779,424
1,363,577
(683,761)
(459,904)
(683,761)
(459,904)
Income tax
Profit for the period
2,000,283
838,089
2,095,663
903,673
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,000,283
838,089
2,095,663
903,673
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
2,013,070
852,680
2,095,663
903,673
Non-controlling interests
(12,788)
(14,591)
-
-
2,000,282
838,089
Earnings/(loss) per share
20
8
Basic profit/(loss) per share (kobo)
Diluted profit/(loss) per share (kobo)
20
8
2,095,663903,673
20
9
20
9
The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.
TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
Group
Note
30 June 2023
31 December 2022
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13.
107,690,574
107,971,345
Investment property
14.
-
-
Goodwill
16.
1,974,756
1,974,756
Intangible assets
15.
154,118
158,856
Investment in subsidiaries
4.
-
-
Investment in financial asset
21.
300,075
300,075
Long term receivables
30
-
-
110,119,523
110,405,032
Current assets
Inventories
18.
618,214
616,624
Trade and other receivables
19.
3,524,714
3,220,475
Prepayments
20.
1,259,481
1,062,154
Cash and bank balances
22.
7,071,906
5,183,097
12,474,315
10,082,350
Total assets
122,593,838
120,487,382
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Share capital
23.
5,121,264
5,121,264
Share premium
23.
12,548,859
12,548,859
Retained earnings
47,694,578
45,207,011
Equity attributable to Owners of the
Company
65,364,701
62,877,134
Non-controlling interests
(113,200)
(87,520)
Total equity
65,251,501
62,789,614
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
17.
15,081,289
16,113,199
Deferred income
25.
1,325,921
1,544,322
Contract liabilities
26.
2,101,348
2,139,555
Deposit for shares
29.
2,410,000
2,410,000
Defined benefit liability
31.
194,245
161,705
Deferred tax liability
11.
6,023,475
6,023,475
27,136,278
28,392,256
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
27.
20,518,770
20,125,593
Current tax liabilities
11.
1,056,415
594,493
Contract liabilities
26.
300,970
258,284
Borrowings
17.
7,852,896
7,846,378
Deferred income
25.
444,000
447,756
Defined benefit liability
31.
33,008
33,008
30,206,059
29,305,512
Total liabilities
57,342,337
57,697,768
Total equity and liabilities
122,593,838
120,487,382
Company
30 June 2023 31 December 2022
N'000
N'000
92,915,737
93,369,335
1,717,765
1,717,765
-
-
104,559
119,265
3,529,841
3,529,841
300,075
300,075
8,663,302
8,418,588
107,231,279
107,454,869
523,291
529,871
4,256,758
3,793,545
1,224,074
1,036,980
6,955,305
5,101,419
12,959,428
10,461,815
120,190,707
117,916,684
5,121,264
5,121,264
12,548,859
12,548,859
48,056,037
45,378,512
65,726,160
63,048,635
-
-
65,726,160
63,048,635
15,081,289
16,113,199
1,325,921
1,544,322
2,101,348
2,139,555
-
-
194,245
161,705
6,023,475
6,023,475
24,726,278
25,982,256
20,051,019
19,710,927
1,056,376
589,440
300,970
258,284
7,852,896
7,846,378
444,000
447,756
33,008
33,008
29,738,269
28,885,793
54,464,547
54,868,049
120,190,707
117,916,684
The Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements on pages 3 to 26 were approved by the Board of Directors on the 27th of July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran
Mrs. Dupe Olusola
Chairman
Chief Finance Officer
Managing Director/CEO
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007402
FRC/2020/001/00000020314
FRC/2020/003/00000021104
The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.
