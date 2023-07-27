UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

The Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements on pages 3 to 26 were approved by the Board of Directors on the 27th of July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran Mrs. Dupe Olusola Chairman Chief Finance Officer Managing Director/CEO FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007402 FRC/2020/001/00000020314 FRC/2020/003/00000021104

The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.