TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Country of incorporation and domicile

Nigeria

Directors:

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Chairman

Mrs. Dupe Olusola

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Mrs. Owen Omogiafo

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Peter Elumelu

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Alex Okoh

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Alexander Adeyemi

Non-Executive Director (Resigned 9 January 2023)

Mrs. Helen Iwuchukwu

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe

Non-Executive Director (Appointed 16 February 2023)

Ms. Bolanle Onagorowa

Independent Non-Executive Director

Acting Group Company Secretary:

Mrs. Funmi Olofintuyi

Registered office:

1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama

Federal Capital Territory

Abuja, Nigeria.

Holding Company:

Transnational Corporation Plc.

Registration number:

RC 248514

Registrars:

Africa Prudential Plc

220B Ikorodu Road

Palmgrove, Lagos.

Principal banker:

United Bank for Africa Plc

UBA House

57 Marina, Lagos

Nigeria.

Auditors:

Deloitte & Touche

Chartered Accountants

Civic Towers, Plot GA 1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Victoria Island, Lagos

Nigeria.

Investors Relations Manager:

Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran

oluwatobiloba.ojediran@transcorphotelsplc.com

Investors Relations Portal:

https://www.transcorphotels.com/investor-relations/

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Group

Company

Note

Jan - June 2023

Jan - June 2022

Jan - June 2023

Jan - June 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

5.

18,983,693

14,986,267

18,456,442

14,510,158

Cost of sales

6.

(5,173,760)

(4,049,297)

(4,986,251)

(3,884,415)

Gross profit

13,809,933

10,936,970

13,470,191

10,625,743

964,754

288,643

988,252

288,465

Other operating income

7.

Impairment (losses) on financial assets

9.

(4,524)

(665)

(4,524)

-

Operating expenses

10.

(9,265,024)

(6,808,438)

(8,746,487)

(6,376,257)

Operating profit

5,505,139

4,416,510

5,707,432

4,537,951

8.1

(1,987,805)

(2,053,159)

(1,987,805)

(2,053,159)

Finance costs

Finance income

8.2

8,305

2,614

21,650

14,837

Profit before tax

3,525,639

2,365,965

3,741,277

2,499,629

(1,063,752)

(674,194)

(1,063,752)

(674,194)

Income tax

11.

Profit for the period

2,461,887

1,691,771

2,677,525

1,825,435

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,461,887

1,691,771

2,677,525

1,825,435

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

2,487,567

1,721,621

2,677,525

1,825,435

Non-controlling interests

(25,680)

(29,850)

-

-

2,461,887

1,691,771

Earnings per share

24

17

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

12.

Diluted earnings per share (kobo)

12.

24

17

2,677,5251,825,435

2618

2618

The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

April-June 2023

April-June 2022

April-June 2023

April-June 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

10,733,678

7,945,263

10,425,795

7,688,620

Cost of sales

(2,726,266)

(2,133,877)

(2,623,033)

(2,047,753)

Gross profit

8,007,412

5,811,386

7,802,762

5,640,867

802,942

130,206

804,170

130,060

Other operating income

Impairment loss on financial assets

(4,524)

-

Operating expenses

(5,137,283)

(3,628,895)

(4,849,018)

(3,398,497)

Operating profit

3,668,547

2,312,696

3,757,914

2,372,430

(990,567)

(1,011,208)

(990,567)

(1,011,208)

Finance costs

Finance income

6,064

(3,495)

12,077

2,355

Profit before tax

2,684,044

1,297,993

2,779,424

1,363,577

(683,761)

(459,904)

(683,761)

(459,904)

Income tax

Profit for the period

2,000,283

838,089

2,095,663

903,673

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,000,283

838,089

2,095,663

903,673

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

2,013,070

852,680

2,095,663

903,673

Non-controlling interests

(12,788)

(14,591)

-

-

2,000,282

838,089

Earnings/(loss) per share

20

8

Basic profit/(loss) per share (kobo)

Diluted profit/(loss) per share (kobo)

20

8

2,095,663903,673

20

9

20

9

The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

Group

Note

30 June 2023

31 December 2022

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

13.

107,690,574

107,971,345

Investment property

14.

-

-

Goodwill

16.

1,974,756

1,974,756

Intangible assets

15.

154,118

158,856

Investment in subsidiaries

4.

-

-

Investment in financial asset

21.

300,075

300,075

Long term receivables

30

-

-

110,119,523

110,405,032

Current assets

Inventories

18.

618,214

616,624

Trade and other receivables

19.

3,524,714

3,220,475

Prepayments

20.

1,259,481

1,062,154

Cash and bank balances

22.

7,071,906

5,183,097

12,474,315

10,082,350

Total assets

122,593,838

120,487,382

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Share capital

23.

5,121,264

5,121,264

Share premium

23.

12,548,859

12,548,859

Retained earnings

47,694,578

45,207,011

Equity attributable to Owners of the

Company

65,364,701

62,877,134

Non-controlling interests

(113,200)

(87,520)

Total equity

65,251,501

62,789,614

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

17.

15,081,289

16,113,199

Deferred income

25.

1,325,921

1,544,322

Contract liabilities

26.

2,101,348

2,139,555

Deposit for shares

29.

2,410,000

2,410,000

Defined benefit liability

31.

194,245

161,705

Deferred tax liability

11.

6,023,475

6,023,475

27,136,278

28,392,256

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

27.

20,518,770

20,125,593

Current tax liabilities

11.

1,056,415

594,493

Contract liabilities

26.

300,970

258,284

Borrowings

17.

7,852,896

7,846,378

Deferred income

25.

444,000

447,756

Defined benefit liability

31.

33,008

33,008

30,206,059

29,305,512

Total liabilities

57,342,337

57,697,768

Total equity and liabilities

122,593,838

120,487,382

Company

30 June 2023 31 December 2022

N'000

N'000

92,915,737

93,369,335

1,717,765

1,717,765

-

-

104,559

119,265

3,529,841

3,529,841

300,075

300,075

8,663,302

8,418,588

107,231,279

107,454,869

523,291

529,871

4,256,758

3,793,545

1,224,074

1,036,980

6,955,305

5,101,419

12,959,428

10,461,815

120,190,707

117,916,684

5,121,264

5,121,264

12,548,859

12,548,859

48,056,037

45,378,512

65,726,160

63,048,635

-

-

65,726,160

63,048,635

15,081,289

16,113,199

1,325,921

1,544,322

2,101,348

2,139,555

-

-

194,245

161,705

6,023,475

6,023,475

24,726,278

25,982,256

20,051,019

19,710,927

1,056,376

589,440

300,970

258,284

7,852,896

7,846,378

444,000

447,756

33,008

33,008

29,738,269

28,885,793

54,464,547

54,868,049

120,190,707

117,916,684

The Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements on pages 3 to 26 were approved by the Board of Directors on the 27th of July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran

Mrs. Dupe Olusola

Chairman

Chief Finance Officer

Managing Director/CEO

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007402

FRC/2020/001/00000020314

FRC/2020/003/00000021104

The accounting policies on pages 8 to 9 and the notes on pages 10 to 26 form an integral part of the unuadited consolidated and separate financial statements.

