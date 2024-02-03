Transcorp International Limited at the SBM held on February 3, 2024, the board has approved the appointment of Mr. Rajesh Garg as Chief Financial officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from February 3, 2024. Mr. Rajesh Garg is a member of ICAI, and having experience of more than 25 years in Accounts, Finance.