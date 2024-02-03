Transcorp International Limited at the SBM held on February 3, 2024, the board has approved the appointment of Mr. Rajesh Garg as Chief Financial officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from February 3, 2024. Mr. Rajesh Garg is a member of ICAI, and having experience of more than 25 years in Accounts, Finance.
Transcorp International Limited
Equities
TRANSCOR6
INE330E01023
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|37.6 INR
|+1.65%
|-0.45%
|-2.72%
|Jan. 11
|Transcorp International Limited Announces Resignation of Garima Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, Effective 15 January 2024
|CI
|Nov. 09
|Transcorp International Appoints CFO
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.72%
|14 M $
|+0.54%
|137 B $
|-8.52%
|115 B $
|+7.97%
|106 B $
|-0.93%
|39 172 M $
|+0.83%
|23 464 M $
|-13.77%
|20 586 M $
|+10.36%
|18 754 M $
|+24.29%
|16 106 M $
|-4.16%
|15 413 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Transcorp International Limited - Bombay S.E.
- News Transcorp International Limited
- Transcorp International Limited Appoints Rajesh Garg as Chief Financial Officer