Transcorp International Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily involved in the business of providing financial services, including money changing and money transfer. The Company operates through a single segment, Foreign Exchange and Remittance for its standalone financials. The Company offers multi-faceted services, including family maintenance, non-resident external (NRE) Repatriation, Prepaid cards and wallets in association with RUPAY and Yes Bank, travelers cheques in association with AMEX , Forex travel cards in association with Axis bank , ICICI Bank and other, domestic money transfer via Transcash. It is also an extension to the SBI official branch and provides a slew of services on behalf of SBI, such as collection of various deposits, as well as processing and disbursement of loans. A customer can open a savings account, deposit money in his account, withdraw from his account, ask for bank statements, and transfer money through these locations.