Transcosmos : Announcement Regarding Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

May 15, 2023

To Whom It May Concern,

Name of Company: transcosmos inc.

Representatives: Masaaki Muta, Representative Director, Co-president Takeshi Kamiya, Representative Director, Co-president (Code No.9715, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Contact: Makoto Noguchi Corporate Senior Officer,

Accounting & Finance Division Manager Phone Number: +81-50-1748-0265

Announcement Regarding Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

transcosmos (the Company) hereby notifies that the Company resolved at the Company's board of directors meeting held on May 15, 2023, to distribute dividends from surplus (year-end dividend) with the record date set as March 31, 2023 for such distribution, the details of which are described below:

It should be noted that the Company plans to propose this matter to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is to be held on June 21, 2023.

Details of Resolution

1. Details of Dividends

Most recent dividend Dividend paid for forecast the previous fiscal Decisions year (Announced on April 28, (Fiscal year ended 2023) March 31, 2022) Record date March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Dividend per share 117.00 yen 117.00 yen 156.00 yen Total amount of 4,384 million yen ― 6,469 million yen dividends Effective date June 22, 2023 ― June 23, 2022 Source of dividends Retained earnings ― Retained earnings

2. Reason for the Dividend Amount

Returning profits to shareholders is one of the Company's top management priorities. We have therefore adopted a dividend policy that focuses on the dividend payout ratio, which is closely related to the Company's business performance. Our fundamental policy is to increase the market value of shares by returning profits to shareholders.

In line with this policy, the Company proposes to pay a year-end dividend of 117.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.