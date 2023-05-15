Advanced search
    9715   JP3635700002

TRANSCOSMOS INC.

(9715)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
3320.00 JPY   -1.04%
Transcosmos : Announcement Regarding Distribution of Dividends from Surplus
PU
Transcosmos : FY2023/3 Earnings Release (Summary)
PU
Transcosmos : Announcement Regarding Revision to Dividend Forecast
PU
Transcosmos : Announcement Regarding Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

May 15, 2023

To Whom It May Concern,

Name of Company: transcosmos inc.

Representatives: Masaaki Muta, Representative Director, Co-president Takeshi Kamiya, Representative Director, Co-president (Code No.9715, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Contact: Makoto Noguchi Corporate Senior Officer,

Accounting & Finance Division Manager Phone Number: +81-50-1748-0265

Announcement Regarding Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

transcosmos (the Company) hereby notifies that the Company resolved at the Company's board of directors meeting held on May 15, 2023, to distribute dividends from surplus (year-end dividend) with the record date set as March 31, 2023 for such distribution, the details of which are described below:

It should be noted that the Company plans to propose this matter to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is to be held on June 21, 2023.

Details of Resolution

1. Details of Dividends

Most recent dividend

Dividend paid for

forecast

the previous fiscal

Decisions

year

(Announced on April 28,

(Fiscal year ended

2023)

March 31, 2022)

Record date

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Dividend per share

117.00 yen

117.00 yen

156.00 yen

Total amount of

4,384 million yen

6,469 million yen

dividends

Effective date

June 22, 2023

June 23, 2022

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason for the Dividend Amount

Returning profits to shareholders is one of the Company's top management priorities. We have therefore adopted a dividend policy that focuses on the dividend payout ratio, which is closely related to the Company's business performance. Our fundamental policy is to increase the market value of shares by returning profits to shareholders.

In line with this policy, the Company proposes to pay a year-end dividend of 117.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

(Reference) Details of Annual Dividends

Dividend per share

Record date

Interim dividend

Year-end dividend

Annual dividend

Planned dividend for the

current fiscal year (fiscal year

0.00 yen

117.00 yen

117.00 yen

ended March 31, 2023)

Dividend paid for the previous

fiscal year (fiscal year ended

0.00 yen

156.00 yen

156.00 yen

March 31, 2022)

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
