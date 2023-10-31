(Code No.9715, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market) Contact: Norikazu Okayasu
Announcement Regarding Organizational and Personnel Change
transcosmos (the Company) hereby notifies that the Company resolved to make the following organizational and personnel change of its representative director at the Company's board of directors meeting held on October 31, 2023.
Details
Major organizational change (effective as of November 1, 2023) Corporate Management Headquarters
Move the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Promotion Department from under direct report to Co- presidents to under the Human Resources Division
Change in representative director's areas of responsibility (effective as of November 1, 2023)
Name
New Roles & Responsibility
Current Roles & Responsibility
Representative Director, Co-president
Representative Director, Co-president
Takeshi
& Co-Sector Manager of Business Development
& Co-Sector Manager of Business Development
Kamiya
Sector
Sector
& In charge of DE & I Promotion Department
DE&I: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
3. New organization chart (effective as of November 1, 2023)
