Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this

English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

October 31, 2023

To Whom It May Concern,

Name of Company: transcosmos inc.

Representatives: Masaaki Muta, Representative Director, Co-president Takeshi Kamiya, Representative Director, Co-president

(Code No.9715, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market) Contact: Norikazu Okayasu

Corporate Officer, Manager of Public Relation & Advertising Dept. Department Phone Number: +81-3-6709-2251

Announcement Regarding Organizational and Personnel Change

transcosmos (the Company) hereby notifies that the Company resolved to make the following organizational and personnel change of its representative director at the Company's board of directors meeting held on October 31, 2023.

Details

Major organizational change (effective as of November 1, 2023) Corporate Management Headquarters Move the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Promotion Department from under direct report to Co- presidents to under the Human Resources Division Change in representative director's areas of responsibility (effective as of November 1, 2023)