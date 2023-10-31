Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

transcosmos inc.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 [J-GAAP]

October 31, 2023

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (For the six months ended September 30)

(% of change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to shareholders of

transcosmos inc.

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Six

months

ended

180,047

(1.8)

5,841

(54.0)

7,290

(43.7)

4,388

(44.7)

Sep. 30, 2023

Six

months

ended

183,390

9.1

12,695

17.9

12,941

20.2

7,932

(9.6)

Sep. 30, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2023: 6,809 million yen 4.2%. Six months ended September 30,

2022: 6,536 million yen (64.6%)

Earnings per share - Basic

Earnings per share - Diluted

Yen

Yen

Six

months

ended

117.12

109.70

Sep. 30, 2023

Six

months

ended

191.27

180.39

Sep. 30, 2022

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Sep. 30, 2023

198,986

114,582

53.0

2,811.83

As of Mar. 31, 2023

193,842

112,381

53.4

2,761.61

(Reference) Equity ratio: As of September 30, 2023: 105,367 million yen. As of March 31, 2023: 103,486 million yen

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Mar. 31,

-

0.00

-

117.00

117.00

2023

Year ending Mar. 31,

-

0.00

2024

Year ending Mar. 31,

-

-

-

2024 (Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None

Please note that the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 has not been finalized.

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

Please note that this document does not include the forecasts for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, due to the difficulty in making reasonably accurate projections for such period.

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

As of September

As of March 31,

As of September

ASSETS

30, 2023

2023

30, 2023

Current assets:

Cash and deposits

¥

59,692

¥

51,176

$

399,069

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

65,762

70,985

439,644

assets

Merchandise and finished goods

5,097

4,825

34,075

Work in process

315

196

2,108

Supplies

93

92

621

Others

10,399

8,444

69,523

Less - allowance for doubtful accounts

(357)

(297)

(2,386)

Total current assets

141,002

135,423

942,657

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment:

Buildings and structures, net

6,557

6,652

43,841

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

7,354

7,779

49,168

Land

845

839

5,649

Others, net

1,211

1,279

8,097

Total property, plant and equipment, net

15,968

16,550

106,756

Intangible assets:

Goodwill

971

604

6,496

Software

3,144

3,135

21,021

Others

1,016

783

6,798

Total intangible assets

5,133

4,523

34,316

Investments and other assets:

Investment securities

8,266

8,111

55,266

Shares of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

11,653

10,718

77,908

Investments of capital subsidiaries and affiliates

1,575

1,442

10,535

Deferred tax assets

3,509

5,305

23,461

Guarantee deposits

10,716

10,456

71,646

Others

1,523

1,644

10,184

Less - allowance for doubtful accounts

(363)

(333)

(2,433)

Total investments and other assets

36,881

37,345

246,569

Total non-current assets

57,983

58,419

387,642

Total assets

¥

198,986

¥

193,842

$

1,330,299

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

1

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

As of September

As of March 31,

As of September

LIABILITIES

30, 2023

2023

30, 2023

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable - trade

¥

14,526

¥

16,230

$

97,114

Short-term borrowings

1,740

1,629

11,634

Current portion of bonds payable

75

79

501

Current portion of long-term debt

2,068

2,060

13,829

Accounts payable - other

6,727

7,785

44,972

Accrued expenses

20,628

18,918

137,910

Income taxes payable

1,705

4,849

11,405

Accrued consumption taxes

5,626

4,601

37,617

Accrued compensation

6,042

6,233

40,399

Others

6,783

4,046

45,352

Total current liabilities

65,925

66,433

440,737

Non-current liabilities:

Bonds payable

157

194

1,049

Convertible bond-type bonds with subscription rights to

10,064

10,074

67,282

shares

Long-term debt

6,243

2,222

41,737

Liability for retirement benefits

404

402

2,702

Others

1,610

2,133

10,764

Total non-current liabilities

18,478

15,027

123,535

Total liabilities

84,403

81,461

564,272

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity:

Capital stock

29,065

29,065

194,317

Capital surplus

19,331

19,330

129,241

Retained earnings

77,744

77,739

519,749

Treasury stock, at cost

(28,567)

(28,567)

(190,985)

Total shareholders' equity

97,574

97,568

652,322

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

Unrealized holding gain on securities

2,437

2,452

16,297

Foreign currency translation gains adjustments

5,355

3,464

35,802

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,793

5,917

52,100

Stock acquisition rights

3

3

21

Non-controlling interests

9,211

8,892

61,582

Total net assets

114,582

112,381

766,027

Total liabilities and net assets

¥

198,986

¥

193,842

$

1,330,299

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

2

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

2023

2022

2023

Net sales

¥

180,047

¥

183,390

$

1,203,685

Cost of sales

146,822

144,500

981,562

Gross profit

33,225

38,890

222,122

Selling, general and administrative expenses

27,383

26,194

183,069

Operating income

5,841

12,695

39,053

Non-operating income (expenses):

Interest income

122

80

816

Interest expenses

(71)

(39)

(475)

Dividend income

17

39

115

Share of profits (losses) of entities accounted for using

363

(510)

2,428

equity method

Foreign exchange gains

837

519

5,600

Gains on sale of investment securities

155

70

1,042

Losses on valuation of investment securities

(164)

(1)

(1,100)

Impairment losses on fixed assets

(26)

(9)

(178)

Gains on change in equity

45

4

303

Gains on sale of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

373

Losses on change in equity

(182)

Other income (expenses), net

149

157

1,000

Total non-operating income (expenses)

1,429

500

9,553

Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests

7,270

13,196

48,607

Income taxes:

Current

1,350

4,676

9,031

Deferred

1,014

(13)

6,783

Total income taxes

2,365

4,663

15,815

Net income

4,905

8,532

32,792

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

516

600

3,450

Net income attributable to shareholders of transcosmos inc.

¥

4,388

¥

7,932

$

29,341

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

3

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

2023

2022

2023

Net income

¥

4,905

¥

8,532

$

32,792

Other comprehensive income:

Unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities

(13)

(6,549)

(92)

Foreign currency translation gains adjustments

1,151

2,720

7,695

Share of other comprehensive income from ownership in

entities accounted for using equity method

767

1,833

5,130

Total other comprehensive income

1,904

(1,996)

12,733

Comprehensive income

¥

6,809

¥

6,536

$

45,525

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Shareholders of transcosmos inc.

¥

6,264

¥

5,905

$

41,883

Non-controlling interests

544

631

3,642

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

4

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

2023

2022

2023

Operating activities:

Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests

¥

7,270

¥

13,196

$

48,607

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,974

1,790

13,198

Impairment losses on fixed assets

26

9

178

Amortization of goodwill

91

96

611

Amortization of intangible assets

752

744

5,033

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

60

25

407

Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation

(219)

(15)

(1,464)

Changes in liability for retirement benefits, nets

(1)

17

(8)

Interest and dividend income

(139)

(119)

(932)

Interest expenses

71

39

475

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(837)

(519)

(5,600)

Share of losses (profits) of entities accounted for using equity method

(363)

510

(2,428)

Losses (gains) on investments in investment partnerships

12

18

84

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

12

22

83

Losses (gains) on sales of investment securities

(155)

(70)

(1,042)

Losses on valuation of investment securities

164

1

1,100

Losses (gains) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

(373)

Losses (gains) on changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries and

(45)

177

(303)

affiliates

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade

6,255

7,111

41,819

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(194)

(340)

(1,301)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(1,957)

(1,453)

(13,088)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

982

(1,224)

6,566

Others, net

1,352

(2,417)

9,043

Subtotal

15,113

17,227

101,040

Interest and dividends received

194

546

1,298

Interest paid

(80)

(116)

(540)

Income taxes paid

(4,471)

(5,174)

(29,892)

Income taxes refund

586

3,921

Net cash provided by operating activities

¥

11,342

¥

12,483

$

75,826

5

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

2023

2022

2023

Investing activities:

Payments into time deposits

¥

(330)

¥

(631)

$

(2,208)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

819

436

5,481

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,359)

(2,036)

(9,087)

Purchases of intangible assets

(705)

(536)

(4,717)

Purchases of investment securities

(128)

(466)

(862)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

171

143

1,149

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

(137)

(23)

(921)

Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

236

Payments for guarantee deposits

(245)

(985)

(1,641)

Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits

122

948

820

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of

(453)

(3,029)

consolidation

Payments of loans receivable

(75)

(90)

(508)

Collection of loans receivable

92

48

619

Other payments

(316)

(716)

(2,118)

Other proceeds

189

23

1,267

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,356)

(3,650)

(15,756)

Financing activities:

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

11

15

76

Repayment of short-term borrowings

(111)

(16)

(748)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

6,050

40,446

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(2,029)

(12,031)

(13,565)

Cash dividends paid

(4,378)

(5,775)

(29,268)

Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(221)

(206)

(1,482)

Others, net

(328)

(317)

(2,195)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,007)

(18,332)

(6,737)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

954

1,653

6,383

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

8,932

(7,846)

59,716

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

49,366

63,858

330,035

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

¥

58,299

¥

56,012

$

389,752

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statement

6

Notes to Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

1. U.S. Dollar Amounts

The accompanying quarterly consolidated financial statements are expressed in yen, and solely for the convenience of the reader, have been translated into United States (U.S.) dollars at the rate of ¥149.58=$1, the approximate exchange rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market as of September 30, 2023. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the amounts shown could be converted to U.S. dollars at such rate.

7

Notes to Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

2. Segment Information

  1. Information on net sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Millions of yen

2023

Reportable segments

Domestic

Overseas

Parent

subsidiaries and

subsidiaries

company

affiliates

and affiliates

Total

Eliminations

Consolidated

Net sales

Sales to third parties

¥

117,085

¥

17,756

¥

45,205

¥

180,047

¥

¥

180,047

Inter-segment

sales

and transfers

518

3,306

2,141

5,966

(5,966)

Total

¥

117,604

¥

21,062

¥

47,346

¥

186,013

¥

(5,966)

¥

180,047

Segment profit

¥

3,726

¥

1,191

¥

932

¥

5,850

¥

(8)

¥

5,841

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)

2023

Reportable segments

Domestic

Overseas

Parent

subsidiaries and

subsidiaries

company

affiliates

and affiliates

Total

Eliminations

Consolidated

Net sales

Sales to third parties

$

782,764

$

118,707

$

302,213

$

1,203,685

$

$

1,203,685

Inter-segment

sales

and transfers

3,467

22,104

14,314

39,886

(39,886)

Total

$

786,231

$

140,812

$

316,528

$

1,243,572

$

(39,886)

$

1,203,685

Segment profit

$

24,909

$

7,967

$

6,235

$

39,113

$

(59)

$

39,053

Note A: Segment profit of ¥(8) million ($(59) thousand) in "Eliminations" consists of inter-segment elimination.

Note B: Total consolidated segment profit agrees with consolidated operating income.

Millions of yen

2022

Reportable segments

Domestic

Overseas

Parent

subsidiaries and

subsidiaries

company

affiliates

and affiliates

Total

Eliminations

Consolidated

Net sales

Sales to third parties

¥

122,493

¥

17,557

¥

43,340

¥

183,390

¥

¥

183,390

Inter-segment

sales

and transfers

551

3,285

2,156

5,993

(5,993)

Total

¥

123,044

¥

20,842

¥

45,496

¥

189,384

¥

(5,993)

¥

183,390

Segment profit

¥

9,223

¥

2,153

¥

1,324

¥

12,701

¥

(6)

¥

12,695

Note A: Segment profit of ¥(6) million in "Eliminations" consists of inter-segment elimination.

Note B: Total consolidated segment profit agrees with consolidated operating income.

8

Notes to Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

3. Revenue recognition

Information of disaggregated revenue from contracts with customers for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Millions of yen

2023

Reportable segments

Domestic

Overseas

Parent

subsidiaries

subsidiaries

company

and affiliates

and affiliates

Total

Japan

¥

115,406

¥

17,751

¥

2,349

¥

135,507

Korea

19,043

19,043

China

80

1

13,813

13,895

Southeast Asia

992

1

7,322

8,316

Other

606

1

2,675

3,283

Revenue from contracts with customers

117,085

17,756

45,205

180,047

Other revenue

Sales to third parties

¥

117,085

¥

17,756

¥

45,205

¥

180,047

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)

2023

Reportable segments

Domestic

Overseas

Parent

subsidiaries

subsidiaries

company

and affiliates

and affiliates

Total

Japan

$

771,539

$

118,675

$

15,707

$

905,922

Korea

127,314

127,314

China

538

11

92,348

92,898

Southeast Asia

6,632

12

48,956

55,601

Other

4,053

8

17,887

21,949

Revenue from contracts with customers

782,764

118,707

302,213

1,203,685

Other revenue

Sales to third parties

$

782,764

$

118,707

$

302,213

$

1,203,685

Note: Revenue from contracts with customers above is disaggregated based on customers' locations into countries or areas.

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 07:39:42 UTC.