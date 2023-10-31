Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

transcosmos inc.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 [J-GAAP]

October 31, 2023

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (For the six months ended September 30)

(% of change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to shareholders of transcosmos inc. Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Six months ended 180,047 (1.8) 5,841 (54.0) 7,290 (43.7) 4,388 (44.7) Sep. 30, 2023 Six months ended 183,390 9.1 12,695 17.9 12,941 20.2 7,932 (9.6) Sep. 30, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2023: 6,809 million yen 4.2%. Six months ended September 30,

2022: 6,536 million yen (64.6%)

Earnings per share - Basic Earnings per share - Diluted Yen Yen Six months ended 117.12 109.70 Sep. 30, 2023 Six months ended 191.27 180.39 Sep. 30, 2022

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of Sep. 30, 2023 198,986 114,582 53.0 2,811.83 As of Mar. 31, 2023 193,842 112,381 53.4 2,761.61 (Reference) Equity ratio: As of September 30, 2023: 105,367 million yen. As of March 31, 2023: 103,486 million yen

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends End of first End of second End of third Year-end Total quarter quarter quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended Mar. 31, - 0.00 - 117.00 117.00 2023 Year ending Mar. 31, - 0.00 2024 Year ending Mar. 31, - - - 2024 (Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None

Please note that the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 has not been finalized.

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)