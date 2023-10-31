Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
transcosmos inc.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 [J-GAAP]
October 31, 2023
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (For the six months ended September 30)
(% of change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to shareholders of
transcosmos inc.
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Six
months
ended
180,047
(1.8)
5,841
(54.0)
7,290
(43.7)
4,388
(44.7)
Sep. 30, 2023
Six
months
ended
183,390
9.1
12,695
17.9
12,941
20.2
7,932
(9.6)
Sep. 30, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2023: 6,809 million yen 4.2%. Six months ended September 30,
2022: 6,536 million yen (64.6%)
Earnings per share - Basic
Earnings per share - Diluted
Yen
Yen
Six
months
ended
117.12
109.70
Sep. 30, 2023
Six
months
ended
191.27
180.39
Sep. 30, 2022
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of Sep. 30, 2023
198,986
114,582
53.0
2,811.83
As of Mar. 31, 2023
193,842
112,381
53.4
2,761.61
(Reference) Equity ratio: As of September 30, 2023: 105,367 million yen. As of March 31, 2023: 103,486 million yen
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year-end
Total
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Mar. 31,
-
0.00
-
117.00
117.00
2023
Year ending Mar. 31,
-
0.00
2024
Year ending Mar. 31,
-
-
-
2024 (Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None
Please note that the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 has not been finalized.
3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)
Please note that this document does not include the forecasts for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, due to the difficulty in making reasonably accurate projections for such period.
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
As of September
As of March 31,
As of September
ASSETS
30, 2023
2023
30, 2023
Current assets:
Cash and deposits
¥
59,692
¥
51,176
$
399,069
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
65,762
70,985
439,644
assets
Merchandise and finished goods
5,097
4,825
34,075
Work in process
315
196
2,108
Supplies
93
92
621
Others
10,399
8,444
69,523
Less - allowance for doubtful accounts
(357)
(297)
(2,386)
Total current assets
141,002
135,423
942,657
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment:
Buildings and structures, net
6,557
6,652
43,841
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
7,354
7,779
49,168
Land
845
839
5,649
Others, net
1,211
1,279
8,097
Total property, plant and equipment, net
15,968
16,550
106,756
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
971
604
6,496
Software
3,144
3,135
21,021
Others
1,016
783
6,798
Total intangible assets
5,133
4,523
34,316
Investments and other assets:
Investment securities
8,266
8,111
55,266
Shares of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
11,653
10,718
77,908
Investments of capital subsidiaries and affiliates
1,575
1,442
10,535
Deferred tax assets
3,509
5,305
23,461
Guarantee deposits
10,716
10,456
71,646
Others
1,523
1,644
10,184
Less - allowance for doubtful accounts
(363)
(333)
(2,433)
Total investments and other assets
36,881
37,345
246,569
Total non-current assets
57,983
58,419
387,642
Total assets
¥
198,986
¥
193,842
$
1,330,299
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.
1
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
As of September
As of March 31,
As of September
LIABILITIES
30, 2023
2023
30, 2023
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable - trade
¥
14,526
¥
16,230
$
97,114
Short-term borrowings
1,740
1,629
11,634
Current portion of bonds payable
75
79
501
Current portion of long-term debt
2,068
2,060
13,829
Accounts payable - other
6,727
7,785
44,972
Accrued expenses
20,628
18,918
137,910
Income taxes payable
1,705
4,849
11,405
Accrued consumption taxes
5,626
4,601
37,617
Accrued compensation
6,042
6,233
40,399
Others
6,783
4,046
45,352
Total current liabilities
65,925
66,433
440,737
Non-current liabilities:
Bonds payable
157
194
1,049
Convertible bond-type bonds with subscription rights to
10,064
10,074
67,282
shares
Long-term debt
6,243
2,222
41,737
Liability for retirement benefits
404
402
2,702
Others
1,610
2,133
10,764
Total non-current liabilities
18,478
15,027
123,535
Total liabilities
84,403
81,461
564,272
NET ASSETS
Shareholders' equity:
Capital stock
29,065
29,065
194,317
Capital surplus
19,331
19,330
129,241
Retained earnings
77,744
77,739
519,749
Treasury stock, at cost
(28,567)
(28,567)
(190,985)
Total shareholders' equity
97,574
97,568
652,322
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
Unrealized holding gain on securities
2,437
2,452
16,297
Foreign currency translation gains adjustments
5,355
3,464
35,802
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,793
5,917
52,100
Stock acquisition rights
3
3
21
Non-controlling interests
9,211
8,892
61,582
Total net assets
114,582
112,381
766,027
Total liabilities and net assets
¥
198,986
¥
193,842
$
1,330,299
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.
2
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
2023
2022
2023
Net sales
¥
180,047
¥
183,390
$
1,203,685
Cost of sales
146,822
144,500
981,562
Gross profit
33,225
38,890
222,122
Selling, general and administrative expenses
27,383
26,194
183,069
Operating income
5,841
12,695
39,053
Non-operating income (expenses):
Interest income
122
80
816
Interest expenses
(71)
(39)
(475)
Dividend income
17
39
115
Share of profits (losses) of entities accounted for using
363
(510)
2,428
equity method
Foreign exchange gains
837
519
5,600
Gains on sale of investment securities
155
70
1,042
Losses on valuation of investment securities
(164)
(1)
(1,100)
Impairment losses on fixed assets
(26)
(9)
(178)
Gains on change in equity
45
4
303
Gains on sale of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates
－
373
－
Losses on change in equity
－
(182)
－
Other income (expenses), net
149
157
1,000
Total non-operating income (expenses)
1,429
500
9,553
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests
7,270
13,196
48,607
Income taxes:
Current
1,350
4,676
9,031
Deferred
1,014
(13)
6,783
Total income taxes
2,365
4,663
15,815
Net income
4,905
8,532
32,792
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
516
600
3,450
Net income attributable to shareholders of transcosmos inc.
¥
4,388
¥
7,932
$
29,341
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.
3
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
2023
2022
2023
Net income
¥
4,905
¥
8,532
$
32,792
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
(13)
(6,549)
(92)
Foreign currency translation gains adjustments
1,151
2,720
7,695
Share of other comprehensive income from ownership in
entities accounted for using equity method
767
1,833
5,130
Total other comprehensive income
1,904
(1,996)
12,733
Comprehensive income
¥
6,809
¥
6,536
$
45,525
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Shareholders of transcosmos inc.
¥
6,264
¥
5,905
$
41,883
Non-controlling interests
544
631
3,642
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.
4
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
2023
2022
2023
Operating activities:
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests
¥
7,270
¥
13,196
$
48,607
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
1,974
1,790
13,198
Impairment losses on fixed assets
26
9
178
Amortization of goodwill
91
96
611
Amortization of intangible assets
752
744
5,033
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
60
25
407
Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation
(219)
(15)
(1,464)
Changes in liability for retirement benefits, nets
(1)
17
(8)
Interest and dividend income
(139)
(119)
(932)
Interest expenses
71
39
475
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
(837)
(519)
(5,600)
Share of losses (profits) of entities accounted for using equity method
(363)
510
(2,428)
Losses (gains) on investments in investment partnerships
12
18
84
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
12
22
83
Losses (gains) on sales of investment securities
(155)
(70)
(1,042)
Losses on valuation of investment securities
164
1
1,100
Losses (gains) on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates
－
(373)
－
Losses (gains) on changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries and
(45)
177
(303)
affiliates
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade
6,255
7,111
41,819
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(194)
(340)
(1,301)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(1,957)
(1,453)
(13,088)
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
982
(1,224)
6,566
Others, net
1,352
(2,417)
9,043
Subtotal
15,113
17,227
101,040
Interest and dividends received
194
546
1,298
Interest paid
(80)
(116)
(540)
Income taxes paid
(4,471)
(5,174)
(29,892)
Income taxes refund
586
－
3,921
Net cash provided by operating activities
¥
11,342
¥
12,483
$
75,826
5
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
For the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
2023
2022
2023
Investing activities:
Payments into time deposits
¥
(330)
¥
(631)
$
(2,208)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
819
436
5,481
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,359)
(2,036)
(9,087)
Purchases of intangible assets
(705)
(536)
(4,717)
Purchases of investment securities
(128)
(466)
(862)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
171
143
1,149
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates
(137)
(23)
(921)
Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates
－
236
－
Payments for guarantee deposits
(245)
(985)
(1,641)
Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits
122
948
820
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of
(453)
－
(3,029)
consolidation
Payments of loans receivable
(75)
(90)
(508)
Collection of loans receivable
92
48
619
Other payments
(316)
(716)
(2,118)
Other proceeds
189
23
1,267
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,356)
(3,650)
(15,756)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
11
15
76
Repayment of short-term borrowings
(111)
(16)
(748)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
6,050
－
40,446
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(2,029)
(12,031)
(13,565)
Cash dividends paid
(4,378)
(5,775)
(29,268)
Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(221)
(206)
(1,482)
Others, net
(328)
(317)
(2,195)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,007)
(18,332)
(6,737)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
954
1,653
6,383
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
8,932
(7,846)
59,716
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
49,366
63,858
330,035
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
¥
58,299
¥
56,012
$
389,752
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statement
6
Notes to Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
1. U.S. Dollar Amounts
The accompanying quarterly consolidated financial statements are expressed in yen, and solely for the convenience of the reader, have been translated into United States (U.S.) dollars at the rate of ¥149.58=$1, the approximate exchange rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market as of September 30, 2023. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the amounts shown could be converted to U.S. dollars at such rate.
7
Notes to Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
2. Segment Information
- Information on net sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Millions of yen
2023
Reportable segments
Domestic
Overseas
Parent
subsidiaries and
subsidiaries
company
affiliates
and affiliates
Total
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net sales
Sales to third parties
¥
117,085
¥
17,756
¥
45,205
¥
180,047
¥
－
¥
180,047
Inter-segment
sales
and transfers
518
3,306
2,141
5,966
(5,966)
－
Total
¥
117,604
¥
21,062
¥
47,346
¥
186,013
¥
(5,966)
¥
180,047
Segment profit
¥
3,726
¥
1,191
¥
932
¥
5,850
¥
(8)
¥
5,841
Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)
2023
Reportable segments
Domestic
Overseas
Parent
subsidiaries and
subsidiaries
company
affiliates
and affiliates
Total
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net sales
Sales to third parties
$
782,764
$
118,707
$
302,213
$
1,203,685
$
－
$
1,203,685
Inter-segment
sales
and transfers
3,467
22,104
14,314
39,886
(39,886)
－
Total
$
786,231
$
140,812
$
316,528
$
1,243,572
$
(39,886)
$
1,203,685
Segment profit
$
24,909
$
7,967
$
6,235
$
39,113
$
(59)
$
39,053
Note A: Segment profit of ¥(8) million ($(59) thousand) in "Eliminations" consists of inter-segment elimination.
Note B: Total consolidated segment profit agrees with consolidated operating income.
Millions of yen
2022
Reportable segments
Domestic
Overseas
Parent
subsidiaries and
subsidiaries
company
affiliates
and affiliates
Total
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net sales
Sales to third parties
¥
122,493
¥
17,557
¥
43,340
¥
183,390
¥
－
¥
183,390
Inter-segment
sales
and transfers
551
3,285
2,156
5,993
(5,993)
－
Total
¥
123,044
¥
20,842
¥
45,496
¥
189,384
¥
(5,993)
¥
183,390
Segment profit
¥
9,223
¥
2,153
¥
1,324
¥
12,701
¥
(6)
¥
12,695
Note A: Segment profit of ¥(6) million in "Eliminations" consists of inter-segment elimination.
Note B: Total consolidated segment profit agrees with consolidated operating income.
8
Notes to Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
3. Revenue recognition
Information of disaggregated revenue from contracts with customers for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Millions of yen
2023
Reportable segments
Domestic
Overseas
Parent
subsidiaries
subsidiaries
company
and affiliates
and affiliates
Total
Japan
¥
115,406
¥
17,751
¥
2,349
¥
135,507
Korea
－
－
19,043
19,043
China
80
1
13,813
13,895
Southeast Asia
992
1
7,322
8,316
Other
606
1
2,675
3,283
Revenue from contracts with customers
117,085
17,756
45,205
180,047
Other revenue
－
－
－
－
Sales to third parties
¥
117,085
¥
17,756
¥
45,205
¥
180,047
Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)
2023
Reportable segments
Domestic
Overseas
Parent
subsidiaries
subsidiaries
company
and affiliates
and affiliates
Total
Japan
$
771,539
$
118,675
$
15,707
$
905,922
Korea
－
－
127,314
127,314
China
538
11
92,348
92,898
Southeast Asia
6,632
12
48,956
55,601
Other
4,053
8
17,887
21,949
Revenue from contracts with customers
782,764
118,707
302,213
1,203,685
Other revenue
－
－
－
－
Sales to third parties
$
782,764
$
118,707
$
302,213
$
1,203,685
Note: Revenue from contracts with customers above is disaggregated based on customers' locations into countries or areas.
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
transcosmos Inc. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 07:39:42 UTC.