Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Transcosmos inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9715   JP3635700002

TRANSCOSMOS INC.

(9715)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:12:38 2023-06-21 am EDT
3590.00 JPY   +1.13%
06/20Transcosmos : In partnership with Adalo, Inc. transcosmos releases Adalo Full Support Package, a solution to overcome all kinds of challenges in using no-code tools
PU
06/13Transcosmos : signs new alliance agreement with Dassault Systèmes, applying solutions to wider areas
PU
05/15Transcosmos : Announcement Regarding Distribution of Dividends from Surplus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcosmos : In partnership with Adalo, Inc. transcosmos releases Adalo Full Support Package, a solution to overcome all kinds of challenges in using no-code tools

06/20/2023 | 10:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PDF

In partnership with Adalo, Inc. transcosmos releases Adalo Full Support Package, a solution to overcome all kinds of challenges in using no-code tools

Helps users maximize a range of new advanced features of Adalo 2.0, just launched in April 2023

June 21, 2023

transcosmos inc.

transcosmos inc. (Representative Director, Co-presidents: Masaaki Muta, Takeshi Kamiya) hereby announces that the company, in partnership with Adalo, Inc. (Founder & CEO: David Adkin; Adalo), will begin offering Adalo Full Support Package, a comprehensive solution for users to overcome challenges they face in using no-code tools in Japan.

Many companies are interested in no-code app development, and are keen on applying the approach. Yet, in reality, it is still difficult for their internal members to utilize no-code tools by themselves. In addition, data storage location becomes another major challenge in using overseas tools. With one of the largest engineering teams in Japan, transcosmos has been developing websites and apps in various programming languages for businesses. Now, building on its abundant experience and successes in development projects, transcosmos will offer Adalo Full Support Package, a comprehensive solution for businesses to address such challenges. The package covers app development and custom app development services using Adalo - a no-code tool from the U.S. - as well as user training and development support services. With this package, clients can use all the latest features of Adalo 2.0, which just launched in April 2023, including all responsive features ahead of others.

Another distinctive feature of this package is a data storage service in Japan. transcosmos will prepare and offer clients an environment specifically designed for building apps using Adalo in data centers located in Japan. This allows clients to build apps making the most of all features Adalo provides without the risk of data leakage associated with cross-border data transfer.

transcosmos app developers with a proven record in app development for leading companies will consult with clients, listening to their needs and requirements, and present the optimum plan for each development project. *Pricing and timeframe are subject to change based on each development project.

David Adkin, Co-Founder & CEO of Adalo commented on the Adalo Full Support Package release as follows.
We're so excited to be partnering with transcosmos to help spread Adalo throughout Japan. Our mission has always been to empower software creation throughout the world. As a result we've got a pretty international community of makers - so collaborating with transcosmos was the perfect next step for our mission.

To help the no-code market grow in Japan, transcosmos will deepen its partnership with Adalo and deliver Adalo's new features and use cases in the country, getting ahead of others. In addition, leveraging its immense development capabilities, transcosmos will fully assist clients in diversifying and accelerating their digital marketing initiatives from a technical perspective, thereby providing comprehensive support for clients to solve various challenges they face in app development processes.

Related Services

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About Adalo, Inc.

Adalo is a revolutionary new no-code platform that empowers anyone to bring their app ideas to life. They launched in 2018 and allow you to create fully custom no-code web & mobile applications with their easy-to-use drag and drop platform. Best of all, you only need to design one app and that same app can be published directly to the App Store, Google Play, and your website. It's the perfect solution for any business that's looking to foster better interactions and automate workflows between their customers, community, and employees. Join over 500,000 businesses and individuals that have built apps on Adalo.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 170 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

Media Contact

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department
Email：pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp

Return to top

Attachments

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 02:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRANSCOSMOS INC.
06/20Transcosmos : In partnership with Adalo, Inc. transcosmos releases Adalo Full Support Pack..
PU
06/13Transcosmos : signs new alliance agreement with Dassault Systèmes, applying solutions to w..
PU
05/15Transcosmos : Announcement Regarding Distribution of Dividends from Surplus
PU
05/15Transcosmos : forms capital and business alliance with Cogent Labs, a company which develo..
PU
05/12Transcosmos : and TINKERS - China's software development company well-versed in cutting-ed..
PU
04/28Transcosmos : FY2023/3 Earnings Release (Summary)
PU
04/28Transcosmos : Announcement Regarding Revision to Dividend Forecast
PU
04/28Transcosmos : Financial Results for FY2023.3
PU
04/28Transcosmos : FY2023/3 Earnings Conference Presentation Material
PU
04/20Transcosmos : to develop services powered by ChatGPT to enhance TCI-DX Service
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSCOSMOS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 372 B 2 631 M 2 631 M
Net income 2023 15 478 M 109 M 109 M
Net cash 2023 32 978 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,35x
Yield 2023 3,23%
Capitalization 133 B 941 M 941 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart TRANSCOSMOS INC.
Duration : Period :
transcosmos inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCOSMOS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3 550,00 JPY
Average target price 4 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaaki Muta Co-President & Representative Director
Takeshi Kamiya Co-President & Representative Director
Makoto Noguchi Head-Accounting & Finance
Masataka Okuda Chairman
Kiyoshi Shiraishi Deputy GM-Business Planning & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCOSMOS INC.9.06%938
CINTAS CORPORATION7.27%49 972
BUREAU VERITAS SA1.87%12 339
LG CORP.12.55%10 974
RB GLOBAL, INC.-1.18%10 378
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-29.05%10 194
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer