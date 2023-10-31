Q2 FY2024/3 Earnings Conference

(July 1, 2023 - October 31, 2023)

October 31, 2023

transcosmos inc.

Executive Summary

1

Sales returned to positive growth in Q2 (July-September period)

  • Parent Company segment returned to positive growth offsetting reduced COVID-19 projects
  • Overseas Affiliates segment maintained growth trend

2

3

4

Both CX & BPO Services continued to grow sales excluding COVID-19 deals

  • Actively pushed our unique, differentiated CX services built on patented TCI-DX model
  • Accurately grasping social changes such as a move towards workstyle reform, aggressively delivered BPO services combining our expertise and digital technology

Profitability showed an upward trend in Q2 (July-September period)

  • Operating margin recovered to a 4% range as Parent Company segment increased profitability
  • Overseas Affiliates segment's operating margin on an upward trend underpinned by strong performance achieved by ASEAN subsidiaries

Medium-term business plan initiatives achieved progress

  • Platform models evolved
  • Generative AI initiatives made progress
  • Carried forward ESG initiatives

4

Consolidated Income Statement Summary

*For each segment income row, figures in the Mix columns are profit margins.

In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)

H1 FY2023/3

H1 FY2024/3

Change

Amount

Mix

Amount

Mix

Amount

%Change

Sales

1,834

100.0%

1,800

100.0%

-33

-1.8%

Parent Company

1,230

67.1%

1,176

65.3%

-54

-4.4%

Domestic Affiliates

208

11.4%

211

11.7%

2

1.1%

Overseas Affiliates

455

24.8%

473

26.3%

18

4.1%

Elimination of intra segment transaction

-60

-3.3%

-60

-3.3%

0

0.5%

Gross Profit

389

21.2%

332

18.5%

-57

-14.6%

SG&A Expenses

262

14.3%

274

15.2%

12

4.5%

Operating Income

127

6.9%

58

3.2%

-69

-54.0%

Parent Company

92

7.5%

37

3.2%

-55

-59.6%

Domestic Affiliates

22

10.3%

12

5.7%

-10

-44.7%

Overseas Affiliates

13

2.9%

9

2.0%

-4

-29.6%

Elimination of intra segment transaction

-0

-

-0

-

-0

-47.3%

Non-Operating Income (Loss)

2

0.1%

14

0.8%

12

489.8%

Ordinary Income

129

7.1%

73

4.0%

-57

-43.7%

Extraordinary Income (Loss)

3

0.1%

-0

-0.0%

-3

-

Net Income Attributable to

79

4.3%

44

2.4%

-35

-44.7%

Shareholders of transcosmos inc.

5

1

Q2 FY2024/3 Performance

1-1

Summary

1-2

Highlights

1-3

H1 Performance Overview

1-4

BS/CF/Other

Consolidated Quarterly Performance Trend

Sales

QoQUp ¥2.2B due to sales growth in the Parent Company and Overseas Affiliates segments.

YoY Up ¥1B as the Parent Company and Overseas Affiliates segments achieved positive growth.

  • Operating IncomeQoQUp ¥1.4B due to growth in the Parent Company and Overseas Affiliates segments led by increased orders. YoY Down ¥1.2B due to upfront investments made for medium-term growth amid declining COVID-19 projects
    and lower profits generated by both Domestic and Overseas Affiliates segments.

Consolidated Sales

In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)

+10

%Sales Growth

+22

+13.7%

+4.7%

+2.8%

+2.0%

+1.1%

-4.6%

221

234

243

285

231

243

106

103

112

112

108

103

636

595

603

612

581

595

-30

-30

-31

-31

-30

-30

23/3 1Q

23/3 2Q

23/3 3Q

23/3 4Q

24/3 1Q

24/3 2Q

933

901

926

978

889

911

Consolidated Operating Income

In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)

12

%Operating Income

+14

8.5%

5.3%

6.2%

4.9%

4.0%

2.5%

0

6

11

0

18

8

5

7

10

9

62

5

5

0

30

31

36

4

7

26

11

- 0

- 0

-0

23/3 1Q

23/3 2Q

23/3 3Q

23/3 4Q

24/3 1Q

24/3 2Q

79

48

45

61

22

36

Parent Company Domestic Affiliates

Overseas Affiliates

Elimination of intra-segment transaction

7

Consolidated Sales Trend by Service

  • CX ServicesQoQUp ¥1.8B. Actively promoted unique, differentiated services built on our patented TCI-DX model. YoY Up ¥800M. Returned to growth, offsetting the negative impact of COVID-19 related projects.
  • BPO ServicesQoQUp ¥400M. Actively delivered services that combine our expertise and digital technology.

YoY Despite a slight decline, recovered to the same range as the same period last year, almost offsetting the impact of reduced COVID-19 projects.

CX Services

In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)

COVID-19 projects

+8

Existing business exc. COVID-19 projects

+18

BPO Services

In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)

COVID-19 projects

-0

Existing business exc. COVID-19 projects

+4

60

553

40

574

36

591

35

636

18

587

12

610

9

5

42

11

5

11

265

274

287

294

276

280

23/3 1Q

23/3 2Q

23/3 3Q

23/3 4Q

24/3 1Q

24/3 2Q

613

614

627

671

604

622

23/3 1Q

23/3 2Q

23/3 3Q

23/3 4Q

24/3 1Q

24/3 2Q

307

285

296

305

281

285

*Sales for each service are calculated based on the sales mix used for management accounting, and are not adjusted for intra-segment transactions.

8

Parent Company Sales Trends: COVID-19 related business/Existing business

  • COVID-19related business was on a downward trend as social needs subsided, while order growth for existing business excluding COVID-19 related projects accelerated.
  • Parent Company sales returned to positive growth from this Q2, offsetting the negative impact of COVID-19 projects.

Parent Company Sales

In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)

COVID-19 projects

In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)

+13.7%

+12.2%

+11.7%

Existing business exc. COVID-19 projects

+9.1%

Parent Company YoY Sales

+3.7%

Existing business YoY sales exc. COVID-19 projects

+1.8%

+0.1%

-2.1%

-2.8%

-8.7%

61

56

85

85

102

50

45

45

22

16

+4.9%

+5.0%

+5.3%

+4.8%

+4.7%

+3.9%

+4.4%

+6.3%

+2.9%

+0.8%

507

517

534

539

533

544

558

565

558

578

Existing

FY22/3 Existing business average growth

FY23/3 Existing business average growth

business

+3.1%

+4.9%

growth

+5.5%

Q1 FY22/3

Q2 FY22/3

Q3 FY22/3

Q4 FY22/3

Q1 FY23/3

Q2 FY23/3

Q3 FY23/3

Q4 FY23/3

Q1 FY24/3

Q2 FY24/3

569

574

620

625

636

595

603

612

581

595

9

Parent Company Six-Year Sales/Operating Income Trend

  • Compared to pre-COVID-19 years, sales grew steadily. Although in a weak tone, operating income also increased.

Parent Company Sales

In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Parent Company Operating Income

In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Pre-COVID-19

COVID-19

Pre-COVID-19

COVID-19

625

612

581

557

42

546

36

620

603

582

546

538

31

65

25

581

574

595

595

20

31

30

519

564

32

26

33

19

62

636

533

522

569

581

24

26

500

12

39

24

13

10

11

FY19/3

FY20/3

FY21/3

FY22/3

FY23/3

-1

FY24/3

FY19/3

FY20/3

FY21/3

FY22/3

FY23/3

FY24/3

2,102

2,276

2,188

2,388

2,445

1,176

44

79

112

178

159

37

(H1)

(H1)

*Effective from the start of FY2022/3, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition."

• In FY21/3 sales, revenue from agent transactions has been restated using the net amount recognition method.

10

• In sales of FY20/3 and earlier years, revenues have not been restated with such a method.

