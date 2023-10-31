Q2 FY2024/3 Earnings Conference
(July 1, 2023 - October 31, 2023)
October 31, 2023
transcosmos inc.
Table of Contents
1. Q2 FY2024/3 Performance
1-4.
BS/CF/Other
1-1. Summary
• Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary
• Consolidated Cash Flow Statement Summary
• Executive Summary
• CAPEX, Amortization/Depreciation, Employees, Service Bases
• Consolidated Income Statement Summary
1-2. Highlights
2. Medium-Term Business Plan 2024/3-2026/3
• Consolidated Quarterly Performance Trend
2-1.
Outline & 5 Strategic Initiatives
• Consolidated Sales Trend by Service
2-2.
H1 Progress Update
• Parent Company Sales Trends
COVID-19 related business/Existing business
2-3.
Cash Allocation & Numeric Targets
- Parent Company Six-Year Sales/Operating Income Trend
1-3. H1 Performance Overview
- Consolidated Sales Analysis
- Consolidated Sales Analysis (by Geographic Market)
- Consolidated Operating Income Analysis
- Parent Company Operating Income Analysis
- transcosmos inc. Net Income Analysis
2
1
Q2 FY2024/3 Performance
1-1
Summary
1-2
Highlights
1-3
H1 Performance Overview
1-4
BS/CF/Other
Executive Summary
1
Sales returned to positive growth in Q2 (July-September period)
- Parent Company segment returned to positive growth offsetting reduced COVID-19 projects
- Overseas Affiliates segment maintained growth trend
2
3
4
Both CX & BPO Services continued to grow sales excluding COVID-19 deals
- Actively pushed our unique, differentiated CX services built on patented TCI-DX model
- Accurately grasping social changes such as a move towards workstyle reform, aggressively delivered BPO services combining our expertise and digital technology
Profitability showed an upward trend in Q2 (July-September period)
- Operating margin recovered to a 4% range as Parent Company segment increased profitability
- Overseas Affiliates segment's operating margin on an upward trend underpinned by strong performance achieved by ASEAN subsidiaries
Medium-term business plan initiatives achieved progress
- Platform models evolved
- Generative AI initiatives made progress
- Carried forward ESG initiatives
4
Consolidated Income Statement Summary
*For each segment income row, figures in the Mix columns are profit margins.
In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)
H1 FY2023/3
H1 FY2024/3
Change
Amount
Mix
Amount
Mix
Amount
%Change
Sales
1,834
100.0%
1,800
100.0%
-33
-1.8%
Parent Company
1,230
67.1%
1,176
65.3%
-54
-4.4%
Domestic Affiliates
208
11.4%
211
11.7%
2
1.1%
Overseas Affiliates
455
24.8%
473
26.3%
18
4.1%
Elimination of intra segment transaction
-60
-3.3%
-60
-3.3%
0
0.5%
Gross Profit
389
21.2%
332
18.5%
-57
-14.6%
SG&A Expenses
262
14.3%
274
15.2%
12
4.5%
Operating Income
127
6.9%
58
3.2%
-69
-54.0%
Parent Company
92
7.5%
37
3.2%
-55
-59.6%
Domestic Affiliates
22
10.3%
12
5.7%
-10
-44.7%
Overseas Affiliates
13
2.9%
9
2.0%
-4
-29.6%
Elimination of intra segment transaction
-0
-
-0
-
-0
-47.3%
Non-Operating Income (Loss)
2
0.1%
14
0.8%
12
489.8%
Ordinary Income
129
7.1%
73
4.0%
-57
-43.7%
Extraordinary Income (Loss)
3
0.1%
-0
-0.0%
-3
-
Net Income Attributable to
79
4.3%
44
2.4%
-35
-44.7%
Shareholders of transcosmos inc.
5
1
Q2 FY2024/3 Performance
1-1
Summary
1-2
Highlights
1-3
H1 Performance Overview
1-4
BS/CF/Other
Consolidated Quarterly Performance Trend
Sales
【QoQ】Up ¥2.2B due to sales growth in the Parent Company and Overseas Affiliates segments.
【YoY】 Up ¥1B as the Parent Company and Overseas Affiliates segments achieved positive growth.
- Operating Income 【QoQ】Up ¥1.4B due to growth in the Parent Company and Overseas Affiliates segments led by increased orders. 【YoY】 Down ¥1.2B due to upfront investments made for medium-term growth amid declining COVID-19 projects
and lower profits generated by both Domestic and Overseas Affiliates segments.
Consolidated Sales
In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)
+10
%Sales Growth
+22
+13.7%
+4.7%
+2.8%
+2.0%
+1.1%
-4.6%
221
234
243
285
231
243
106
103
112
112
108
103
636
595
603
612
581
595
-30
-30
-31
-31
-30
-30
23/3 1Q
23/3 2Q
23/3 3Q
23/3 4Q
24/3 1Q
24/3 2Q
933
901
926
978
889
911
Consolidated Operating Income
In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)
ｰ12
%Operating Income
+14
8.5%
5.3%
6.2%
4.9%
4.0%
2.5%
0
6
11
0
18
8
5
7
10
9
62
5
5
0
30
31
36
4
7
26
11
- 0
- 0
-0
23/3 1Q
23/3 2Q
23/3 3Q
23/3 4Q
24/3 1Q
24/3 2Q
79
48
45
61
22
36
■ Parent Company ■ Domestic Affiliates
■ Overseas Affiliates
■ Elimination of intra-segment transaction
7
Consolidated Sales Trend by Service
- CX Services 【QoQ】Up ¥1.8B. Actively promoted unique, differentiated services built on our patented TCI-DX model. 【YoY】 Up ¥800M. Returned to growth, offsetting the negative impact of COVID-19 related projects.
- BPO Services【QoQ】Up ¥400M. Actively delivered services that combine our expertise and digital technology.
【YoY】 Despite a slight decline, recovered to the same range as the same period last year, almost offsetting the impact of reduced COVID-19 projects.
CX Services
In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)
COVID-19 projects
+8
Existing business exc. COVID-19 projects
+18
BPO Services
In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)
COVID-19 projects
-0
Existing business exc. COVID-19 projects
+4
60
553
40
574
36
591
35
636
18
587
12
610
9
5
42
11
5
11
265
274
287
294
276
280
23/3 1Q
23/3 2Q
23/3 3Q
23/3 4Q
24/3 1Q
24/3 2Q
613
614
627
671
604
622
23/3 1Q
23/3 2Q
23/3 3Q
23/3 4Q
24/3 1Q
24/3 2Q
307
285
296
305
281
285
*Sales for each service are calculated based on the sales mix used for management accounting, and are not adjusted for intra-segment transactions.
8
Parent Company Sales Trends: COVID-19 related business/Existing business
- COVID-19related business was on a downward trend as social needs subsided, while order growth for existing business excluding COVID-19 related projects accelerated.
- Parent Company sales returned to positive growth from this Q2, offsetting the negative impact of COVID-19 projects.
Parent Company Sales
In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)
COVID-19 projects
In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)
+13.7%
+12.2%
+11.7%
Existing business exc. COVID-19 projects
+9.1%
Parent Company YoY Sales
+3.7%
Existing business YoY sales exc. COVID-19 projects
+1.8%
+0.1%
-2.1%
-2.8%
-8.7%
61
56
85
85
102
50
45
45
22
16
+4.9%
+5.0%
+5.3%
+4.8%
+4.7%
+3.9%
+4.4%
+6.3%
+2.9%
+0.8%
507
517
534
539
533
544
558
565
558
578
Existing
FY22/3 Existing business average growth
FY23/3 Existing business average growth
business
+3.1%
+4.9%
growth
+5.5%
Q1 FY22/3
Q2 FY22/3
Q3 FY22/3
Q4 FY22/3
Q1 FY23/3
Q2 FY23/3
Q3 FY23/3
Q4 FY23/3
Q1 FY24/3
Q2 FY24/3
569
574
620
625
636
595
603
612
581
595
9
Parent Company Six-Year Sales/Operating Income Trend
- Compared to pre-COVID-19 years, sales grew steadily. Although in a weak tone, operating income also increased.
Parent Company Sales
In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)
■ Q1 ■ Q2 ■ Q3 ■ Q4
Parent Company Operating Income
In ¥100M (rounded to the nearest 100M)
■ Q1 ■ Q2 ■ Q3 ■ Q4
Pre-COVID-19
COVID-19
Pre-COVID-19
COVID-19
625
612
581
557
42
546
36
620
603
582
546
538
31
65
25
581
574
595
595
20
31
30
519
564
32
26
33
19
62
636
533
522
569
581
24
26
500
12
39
24
13
10
11
FY19/3
FY20/3
FY21/3
FY22/3
FY23/3
-1
FY24/3
FY19/3
FY20/3
FY21/3
FY22/3
FY23/3
FY24/3
2,102
2,276
2,188
2,388
2,445
1,176
44
79
112
178
159
37
(H1)
(H1)
*Effective from the start of FY2022/3, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition."
• In FY21/3 sales, revenue from agent transactions has been restated using the net amount recognition method.
10
• In sales of FY20/3 and earlier years, revenues have not been restated with such a method.
