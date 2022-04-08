Log in
TRANSCOSMOS : creates a guidebook for educators as part of commissioned project by MEXT
PU
04/05TRANSCOSMOS : recognized as a DX Certified Business Operator by METI
PU
04/05TRANSCOSMOS : IDEMIA partners with Soft Space to enable Tap on Phone payments
PU
Transcosmos : creates a guidebook for educators as part of commissioned project by MEXT

04/08/2022 | 01:59am EDT
DECBPO

transcosmos creates a guidebook for educators as part of commissioned project by MEXT

MEXT publishes "Learning Environment for the New Era - A guidebook for 'one device for one student'"

April 8, 2022

transcosmos inc.

transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & COO: Masataka Okuda) is proud to announce that the company has created a guidebook, "Learning Environment for the New Era - 'one device for one student'." The guidebook is based on the advice and support transcosmos has provided to the board of education and other related parties during the demonstration experiment project - Applying cutting-edge technology in learning in the new era (a project with the ICT advisory board), a project that is entrusted by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) in the fiscal year 2020. The guidebook will be published by MEXT for the board of education and school officials, and is available for download on the MEXT official website.


Download the guidebook here (no translation available):
https://www.mext.go.jp/a_menu/shotou/zyouhou/detail/mext_00673.html

transcosmos was commissioned the demonstration experiment project: Applying cutting-edge technology in learning in the new era (a project with the ICT advisory board), a one year project starting from April 2020. At one point during the period, schools were shut down all at once due to the spread of novel coronavirus, making it an urgent task to accelerate the GIGA School Concept, a government-led program for creating an environment where all children can continue learning with the use of ICT. GIGA stands for Global and Innovation Gateway for All, and the concept is aimed at creating a home learning environment for all children by realizing 'one device for one student,' ensuring home network connection, etc. In collaboration with MEXT, transcosmos carried out initiatives for fostering a better understanding of the GIGA School Concept.

Created in cooperation with the advisory board that consists of ICT experts and intellectuals, the guidebook covers all required items for realizing 'one device for one student' swiftly with relevant case studies. The guidebook also comes with a checklist at the end, making it practical for users.

Through the guidebook, transcosmos aims to foster a better understanding of the GIGA School Concept among the board of education and school officials to realize the concept swiftly, thereby delivering an optimum learning environment for every student in the new era. Building on its broad expertise and experience in the GIGA School Concept, transcosmos will promote its services specifically designed for local governments.

Related Services

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 173 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

Contact for Media Inquiries

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department
Email: pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 05:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
