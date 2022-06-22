Transcosmos : declares its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & COO: Masataka Okuda) hereby announces that the company has declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)*1 and its recommendations.

With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by President & COO in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute and assess its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out a basic sustainability policy. In its basic sustainability policy, transcosmos states that "Staying true to our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company, transcosmos is committed to co-create a well-being*2 society together with our clients." Staying true to its policy, transcosmos carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.

In line with the policy, transcosmos will analyze its climate related risks and opportunities and make TCFD-aligned disclosures proactively to address climate change, one of the world's greatest challenges. At the same time, transcosmos will also drive its initiatives that help solve climate-related challenges clients face through its services.

In partnership with stakeholders, transcosmos will further contribute to achieving a sustainable society through its business activities, whilst doubling down efforts to grow itself and ultimately become the well-being partner for clients.

*1 TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures):

TCFD refers to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of G20. TCFD published its final report in June 2017, and recommends companies to disclose items related to climate change-related risks and opportunities.

(Visit TCFD website here: https://www.fsb-tcfd.org/)

*2 Well-being:

Well-being is not just the absence of disease or illness. It is a complex combination of a person's physical, mental, emotional and social health factors. Well-being is strongly linked to happiness and life satisfaction. In short, well-being could be described as how you feel about yourself and your life.