  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Transcosmos inc.
  News
  Summary
    9715   JP3635700002

TRANSCOSMOS INC.

(9715)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:26 2022-06-22 am EDT
3520.00 JPY   -0.28%
TRANSCOSMOS : declares its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
PU
TRANSCOSMOS : Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022/3 has been posted
PU
TRANSCOSMOS : Financial Results for FY2022.3 (PDF file, 1,024kb)
PU
Transcosmos : declares its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

06/22/2022 | 01:25am EDT
PDF

transcosmos declares its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

June 22, 2022

transcosmos inc.

transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & COO: Masataka Okuda) hereby announces that the company has declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)*1 and its recommendations.

With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by President & COO in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute and assess its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out a basic sustainability policy. In its basic sustainability policy, transcosmos states that "Staying true to our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company, transcosmos is committed to co-create a well-being*2 society together with our clients." Staying true to its policy, transcosmos carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.

In line with the policy, transcosmos will analyze its climate related risks and opportunities and make TCFD-aligned disclosures proactively to address climate change, one of the world's greatest challenges. At the same time, transcosmos will also drive its initiatives that help solve climate-related challenges clients face through its services.

In partnership with stakeholders, transcosmos will further contribute to achieving a sustainable society through its business activities, whilst doubling down efforts to grow itself and ultimately become the well-being partner for clients.

*1 TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures):
TCFD refers to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of G20. TCFD published its final report in June 2017, and recommends companies to disclose items related to climate change-related risks and opportunities.
(Visit TCFD website here: https://www.fsb-tcfd.org/)

*2 Well-being:
Well-being is not just the absence of disease or illness. It is a complex combination of a person's physical, mental, emotional and social health factors. Well-being is strongly linked to happiness and life satisfaction. In short, well-being could be described as how you feel about yourself and your life.

Related Services

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 170 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

Contact for Media Inquiries

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department
Email: pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 05:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
