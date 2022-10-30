Advanced search
Transcosmos : expands Chiang Mai Center, its operations center in Thailand

10/30/2022 | 10:29pm EDT
PDF

DECCCDMGL

transcosmos expands Chiang Mai Center, its operations center in Thailand

The center offers Trust & Safety services in various ASEAN languages, monitoring/policing online content

October 31, 2022

transcosmos inc.

transcosmos inc. (Representative Director, Co-presidents: Koichi Iwami, Masaaki Muta) hereby announces that the company has expanded its operations center Chiang Mai Center in Thailand, which the company opened in March, 2022. With additional 350 workstations, the center now offers services with around 700 workstations.

Since its foundation in 2008, transcosmos (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Bangkok, Thailand; Managing Director: Hiroyoshi Hara; transcosmos Thailand) has been offering customer experience (CX) solutions including contact center services and e-commerce one-stop services for the Thailand local market. On top of providing support to clients in Thailand, the company assists companies that plan to expand into Thailand from Japan and other countries. In 2015, transcosmos Thailand formed a capital and business alliance with SAHA GROUP (Headquarters: Bangkok, Thailand; Chairman: Boonsithi Chokwatana).

The Chiang Mai Center offers multilingual trust & safety services in diverse languages used in the ASEAN region. The services include content moderation, a process of monitoring and policing user-generated online content. To accommodate the growing market demands for the services, transcosmos Thailand has increased the center capacity, adding about 350 workstations. With the new manned trust and safety services, a dedicated team at the center monitors clients' online content - text, posts, videos, etc. - helping clients protect and enhance the integrity of their online content.


＜Operations Room＞


＜Break Room＞

With its operations centers in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, transcosmos delivers a series of services for each local market in the ASEAN region, including contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop services. transcosmos will continue to offer a diverse range of services that help not only local companies but also international businesses entering the local markets expand sales and optimize costs. transcosmos Group will continue to help many more clients offer a greater CX to their customers.

Related Services

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

Contact for Media Inquiries

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department
Email: pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 02:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 372 B 2 525 M 2 525 M
Net income 2023 17 119 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,41x
Yield 2023 3,57%
Capitalization 144 B 976 M 976 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart TRANSCOSMOS INC.
transcosmos inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TRANSCOSMOS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 470,00 JPY
Average target price 4 692,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koichi Iwami Co-President & Representative Director
Masaaki Muta Co-President & Representative Director
Makoto Noguchi Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Masataka Okuda Chairman
Kiyoshi Shiraishi Deputy GM-Business Planning & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCOSMOS INC.5.79%976
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.50%43 425
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-30.26%16 059
EDENRED SE26.65%12 732
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.36%11 241
GENPACT LIMITED-8.59%8 903