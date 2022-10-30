Transcosmos : expands Chiang Mai Center, its operations center in Thailand

transcosmos inc. (Representative Director, Co-presidents: Koichi Iwami, Masaaki Muta) hereby announces that the company has expanded its operations center Chiang Mai Center in Thailand, which the company opened in March, 2022. With additional 350 workstations, the center now offers services with around 700 workstations.

Since its foundation in 2008, transcosmos (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Bangkok, Thailand; Managing Director: Hiroyoshi Hara; transcosmos Thailand) has been offering customer experience (CX) solutions including contact center services and e-commerce one-stop services for the Thailand local market. On top of providing support to clients in Thailand, the company assists companies that plan to expand into Thailand from Japan and other countries. In 2015, transcosmos Thailand formed a capital and business alliance with SAHA GROUP (Headquarters: Bangkok, Thailand; Chairman: Boonsithi Chokwatana).

The Chiang Mai Center offers multilingual trust & safety services in diverse languages used in the ASEAN region. The services include content moderation, a process of monitoring and policing user-generated online content. To accommodate the growing market demands for the services, transcosmos Thailand has increased the center capacity, adding about 350 workstations. With the new manned trust and safety services, a dedicated team at the center monitors clients' online content - text, posts, videos, etc. - helping clients protect and enhance the integrity of their online content.



＜Operations Room＞

＜Break Room＞

With its operations centers in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, transcosmos delivers a series of services for each local market in the ASEAN region, including contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop services. transcosmos will continue to offer a diverse range of services that help not only local companies but also international businesses entering the local markets expand sales and optimize costs. transcosmos Group will continue to help many more clients offer a greater CX to their customers.