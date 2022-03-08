Log in
Transcosmos : forms a business alliance with DIGITAL HEARTS, a leading game debugging business in Japan

03/08/2022 | 12:11am EST
transcosmos forms a business alliance with DIGITAL HEARTS, a leading game debugging business in Japan

Aims to develop Asia's leading one-stop solutions service network covering development, marketing & promotion, and operational services for the gaming industry

March, 8, 2022

transcosmos inc.

transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & COO: Masataka Okuda) is delighted to announce that on March 8, 2022, the company formed a business alliance with DIGITAL HEARTS CO., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Yasumasa Ninomiya; DIGITAL HEARTS), a subsidiary of DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., which offers debugging services for games, mobiles and websites. Under the partnership, the two companies aim to build a leading one-stop solution service network for Asia's gaming industry. Leveraging insights gained from market research and analysis from the development phase, transcosmos marketing planners create and execute plans that help game manufacturers run campaigns with a greater focus on each title's worldview than ever before, thereby building excitement among fans.

DIGITAL HEARTS runs debugging businesses to detect bugs in various game software including video games and mobile games. Built on its know-how and record in offering high-quality services since its foundation, DIGITAL HEARTS has deep trust relationships with Japanese game manufacturers, and has solidified its positon as a quality control partner. In addition, in partnership with its group companies, DIGITAL HEARTS offers a wide range of services that help its clients develop games. In addition to debugging, the services include development support, 2D/3D graphic production, and marketing campaign services powered by 4Gamer.net, one of Japan's largest comprehensive game information websites.

In recent years, by sharing its customer bases with DIGITAL CROSS Marketing Solutions Limited (formally known as Metaps Entertainment Limited), a new group company with a strong footprint in marketing services in Asia, particularly in China, DIGITAL HEARTS has been placing a special focus on expanding its global services such as translation and LQA (*), the essential services for game manufacturers to bring their game content to the global stage, as well as marketing campaign services.

transcosmos offers diverse services that help clients provide a greater user experience to their customers, including digital marketing and contact center operations across the globe. In particular, in the digital marketing business, the company has a strong competitive edge in SNS ads management services, and has built a proven record in carrying out marketing campaigns for various game titles, both in Japan and abroad. The company also has a global network of 171 bases in 30 counties and regions across the globe with a focus on the U.S., Europe and Asia to help its Japanese clients enter the global market.

Merging its proven record, expertise, and customer base in digital marketing and contact center businesses that transcosmos has built over the years with DIGITAL HEARTS' leading game debugging business in Japan, and its business base in Asia, transcosmos will offer end-to-end, top-notch quality services that are tailored to the needs of each client from development, marketing campaigns to operations, for both the Japanese and global game manufacturers.

(*) LQA stands for Linguistic Quality Assurance. It is a process of evaluation the linguistic quality of a translated content by following a set of pre-determined procedures and guidelines.

Related Services

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

Contact for Media Inquiries

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department
Email: pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
