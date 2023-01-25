Transcosmos : reinforces management structure to grow in the Americas

transcosmos inc. (Representative Director, Co-presidents: Koichi Iwami, Masaaki Muta) announces that the company has reinforced its management structure to expand its business in the Americas. Appointing one of its co-presidents, Koichi Iwami, as a Chairman of transcosmos America Inc. (transcosmos America), a subsidiary of transcosmos, the company aims to strengthen its business in the Americas. Shinichi Nagakura - the company's senior corporate executive officer and in charge of investment activities in the U.S. - becomes the Deputy Chairman of transcosmos America. Together with Kiyonori Takechi, transcosmos' corporate senior officer and the President & COO of transcosmos America, who is in charge of the sales and services team, the new three-member management team will lead and grow transcosmos business in the entire Americas, going beyond the U.S. border.

transcosmos entered the US market in 1989, followed by market expansion to China in 1995 and South Korea in 2000. Since then, the company has continued to increase its business locations and service offerings in these markets and grow into other countries and regions, including those in the ASEAN and Europe. Today, transcosmos provides services across 27 countries and regions overseas with 101 bases. As of the end of the fiscal year 2021, overseas market sales grew to account for 24% of transcosmos Group's consolidated net sales.

transcosmos has been growing its business with a focus on Asia, a market that continues to expand. Now, with the belief that the company must establish its position in the Americas to further grow in the global market, the company has reinforced the management structure of transcosmos America. By appointing transcosmos' co-president Koichi Iwami as the Chairman of transcosmos America, the company will strengthen its partnership with transcosmos America. Leveraging the transcosmos Group's business foundation built in the Asian market, transcosmos will now grow its business in the Americas. At the same time, the company will work on other initiatives to further increase the global market, such as building new business models.

To expand its global business, transcosmos will continue to develop and offer competitive digital transformation (DX) services in partnership with its Group companies both in Japan and overseas. At the same time, as a partner for its clients, transcosmos will help clients grow in the global market by swiftly adapting to the changes in the global economic environment.