  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Transcosmos inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9715   JP3635700002

TRANSCOSMOS INC.

(9715)
01:00:00 2023-01-25 am EST
3370.00 JPY   +0.45%
Transcosmos : reinforces management structure to grow in the Americas
PU
Transcosmos : reforms Taiwan management as part of its initiative to reinforce global business
PU
Transcosmos : releases "transpeech," its contact center speech recognition solution in South Korea
PU
Transcosmos : reinforces management structure to grow in the Americas

01/25/2023 | 02:27am EST
PDF

DECCCECBPOGL

transcosmos reinforces management structure to grow in the Americas

To further increase in the global market, aims to build a global business model

January 25, 2023

transcosmos inc.

transcosmos inc. (Representative Director, Co-presidents: Koichi Iwami, Masaaki Muta) announces that the company has reinforced its management structure to expand its business in the Americas. Appointing one of its co-presidents, Koichi Iwami, as a Chairman of transcosmos America Inc. (transcosmos America), a subsidiary of transcosmos, the company aims to strengthen its business in the Americas. Shinichi Nagakura - the company's senior corporate executive officer and in charge of investment activities in the U.S. - becomes the Deputy Chairman of transcosmos America. Together with Kiyonori Takechi, transcosmos' corporate senior officer and the President & COO of transcosmos America, who is in charge of the sales and services team, the new three-member management team will lead and grow transcosmos business in the entire Americas, going beyond the U.S. border.

transcosmos entered the US market in 1989, followed by market expansion to China in 1995 and South Korea in 2000. Since then, the company has continued to increase its business locations and service offerings in these markets and grow into other countries and regions, including those in the ASEAN and Europe. Today, transcosmos provides services across 27 countries and regions overseas with 101 bases. As of the end of the fiscal year 2021, overseas market sales grew to account for 24% of transcosmos Group's consolidated net sales.

transcosmos has been growing its business with a focus on Asia, a market that continues to expand. Now, with the belief that the company must establish its position in the Americas to further grow in the global market, the company has reinforced the management structure of transcosmos America. By appointing transcosmos' co-president Koichi Iwami as the Chairman of transcosmos America, the company will strengthen its partnership with transcosmos America. Leveraging the transcosmos Group's business foundation built in the Asian market, transcosmos will now grow its business in the Americas. At the same time, the company will work on other initiatives to further increase the global market, such as building new business models.

To expand its global business, transcosmos will continue to develop and offer competitive digital transformation (DX) services in partnership with its Group companies both in Japan and overseas. At the same time, as a partner for its clients, transcosmos will help clients grow in the global market by swiftly adapting to the changes in the global economic environment.

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with excellent and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the growth of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology and responding to the ever-changing business environment.

Contact for Media Inquiries

transcosmos inc. Public Relations & Advertising Department
Email: pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp

Attachments

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 372 B 2 863 M 2 863 M
Net income 2023 16 652 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2023 42 486 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,31x
Yield 2023 3,69%
Capitalization 136 B 1 045 M 1 045 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,9%
