Transcosmos : sets up “Brand Operations inc.,” a new company that offers brand operations services that measure, visualize and operate consumer brand experience

Yoshikazu Majima joined transcosmos in 2017, and now co-heads the Digital Transformation Sector as a co-sector manager. In 2004, he joined HAKUHODO Inc. During his time as a manager of a leading Japanese electronics client, Yoshikazu has won various advertising awards both home and abroad including two Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Awards. Later, he took the lead in Hakuhodo's digitalization efforts as a department manager of the Digital Business Promotion Department. Prior to joining transcosmos, Yoshikazu was a CMO at a startup company.

Koichi Nagai joined transcosmos in January 2020. As an offline media specialist with additional expertise in merging online and offline in media planning, Koichi has brought transcosmos the expertise he acquired during his time at HAKUHODO. Koichi joined HAKUHODO DY MEDIA PARTNERS in 2007, and has been in charge of media business as Hakuhodo's sales representative, after experiencing TV ad buying and planning. At Hakuhodo, he has led various planning projects, integrating online and offline.

Koji Tsukamoto joined transcosmos in July 2020. Koji is an ad solutions specialist and excels at data-driven, neutral strategy planning. Koji began his career as a promotional planner and became a promotions producer. In April 2013, he joined YOMIURI ADVERTISING INC., and has been showcasing his abilities as a promotional planning director. In 2017, Koji won the Gold Award at the JPM Planning & Solutions Awards for a rebranding project he has led for a leading camera manufacturer. He joined Yahoo in 2019, and engaged in data consulting such as revealing consumer insights.

Changsoo Tanioka joined transcosmos in October 2020. After 10 years of experience in sales promotion focusing on digital creative at HAKUHODO Product's, he has led brand communication design projects for IMC companies including Microsoft, MasterCard, Adidas, CCJC, PVM, and Samsung as a CD (creative director) at Momentum Japan, a group of McCann Worldgroup. Chance (Chanse) has received numerous awards including Godzilla Nights Promotion Silver Awards at the ADFEST 2019 MEDIA LOTUS.