transcosmos sets up 'Brand Operations inc.,' a new company that offers brand operations services that measure, visualize and operate consumer brand experience
From communicating brands to shaping brands. Helps brands achieve sustainable growth with branding services
August 24, 2021
transcosmos inc.
transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & COO: Masataka Okuda) hereby announces that the company has set up a new company 'Brand Operations inc.' The new company launched its business in August, 2021. Given that digital channels have become the foundation of consumer communications, brands today can measure changes in consumer behavior as actual data. This has ushered in a new era, enabling brands to manage a diverse range of brand experiences - both online and offline - based on statistics. Building on cutting-edge tools and marketing methods, the new company, Brand Operation will measure and visualize consumer behavioral changes, and offer brand operations services that manage and operate consumer brand experience.
Representative:President & CEO: Yoshikazu MajimaLocation:1-2-20, Higashi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo JapanDate of Foundation:April 1, 2021Paid-in Capital:50,000,000 yenBusiness:Marketing support servicesOfficial website:https://brandoperation.co.jp/
What is the ultimate goal of Brand Operations services?
From website to apps, we measure online customer behavior across all customer touchpoints, integrate the data with offline data, visualize the integrated data, and identify brand experience that triggers a change in consumer behavior. Once we identify your brand experience, we will then plan and operate end-to-end brand experience that consumers go through, from their experience on mass media to customer services, whilst maintaining a neutral view. With the ultimate goal of helping you grow your brand, we will evolve your customer communication to one that 'shapes your brand experience' from one that 'communicates your brand,' and manage your relationship with consumers as a sustainable brand experience just like one between consumers and society.
● Strategic Partners
Our goal is not simply streamlining your business or managing your PDCA cycle. Instead, we are aiming at achieving fundamental brand growth, such as creating a new brand experience. To attain this goal, we will continue to enhance our partnerships with highly creative third parties. By merging our operational capabilities and partners' creativities, we will untap the hidden potentials of your brand value.
Grasp consumer perception based on SNS data analysis
Sprinklr lets you grasp consumer perception by visualizing & analyzing data captured on all channels, in particular on social networking services, including Twitter data.
Identify users who underpin business growth
Amplitude identifies consumer brand experience and insights both online and offline that lead to your growth, and comes up with plans & actions for your future growth.
Increase & optimize communication
With consumer-driven promotional strategy built on storytelling, Material helps you change consumer perception, create new markets, and more.
● Founding Members
President & CEO: Yoshikazu Majima
Yoshikazu Majima joined transcosmos in 2017, and now co-heads the Digital Transformation Sector as a co-sector manager. In 2004, he joined HAKUHODO Inc. During his time as a manager of a leading Japanese electronics client, Yoshikazu has won various advertising awards both home and abroad including two Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Awards. Later, he took the lead in Hakuhodo's digitalization efforts as a department manager of the Digital Business Promotion Department. Prior to joining transcosmos, Yoshikazu was a CMO at a startup company.
Director: Koichi Nagai
Koichi Nagai joined transcosmos in January 2020. As an offline media specialist with additional expertise in merging online and offline in media planning, Koichi has brought transcosmos the expertise he acquired during his time at HAKUHODO. Koichi joined HAKUHODO DY MEDIA PARTNERS in 2007, and has been in charge of media business as Hakuhodo's sales representative, after experiencing TV ad buying and planning. At Hakuhodo, he has led various planning projects, integrating online and offline.
Director: Koji Tsukamoto
Koji Tsukamoto joined transcosmos in July 2020. Koji is an ad solutions specialist and excels at data-driven, neutral strategy planning. Koji began his career as a promotional planner and became a promotions producer. In April 2013, he joined YOMIURI ADVERTISING INC., and has been showcasing his abilities as a promotional planning director. In 2017, Koji won the Gold Award at the JPM Planning & Solutions Awards for a rebranding project he has led for a leading camera manufacturer. He joined Yahoo in 2019, and engaged in data consulting such as revealing consumer insights.
Changsoo Tanioka
Changsoo Tanioka joined transcosmos in October 2020. After 10 years of experience in sales promotion focusing on digital creative at HAKUHODO Product's, he has led brand communication design projects for IMC companies including Microsoft, MasterCard, Adidas, CCJC, PVM, and Samsung as a CD (creative director) at Momentum Japan, a group of McCann Worldgroup. Chance (Chanse) has received numerous awards including Godzilla Nights Promotion Silver Awards at the ADFEST 2019 MEDIA LOTUS.
● Business Partners
Kenichi Fukuda Strategic Planner, RIGHTS APARTMENT Inc.
Fukuda Kenichi joined RIGHTS APARTMENT in 2018. Since then, he has been engaging in brand activation projects. Prior to the current role, Kenichi was at 'SIX,' a group of HAKUHODO, helping major Japanese clients achieve their digital shift, after leading Tokyo Office Planning project at 'AKQA,' a creative agency.
Itaru Tsurumi President, Hiroro, Inc.
In 2018, Itaru Tsurumi founded his own company, Hiroro, Inc., and became president. Before setting up the company, he has worked at HAKUHODO as a copywriter, engaging in branding and brand marketing strategy using his creative thinking skills.
Itaru is also an expert in pop idol content field, and engages in a range of activities from creating ads and MVs, to writing columns, to acting as a judge at contests and auditions.
Jyunya Masuda President & CEO / Creative Director, M7inc.
Jyunya Masuda has been a leading creative director at 777interactive since 2005, after taking multiple roles at HAKUHODO I-STUDIO including designer, planner and director. Building on his expertise in digital creative acquired over the years, Jyunya engages in extensive areas from service planning to UX design, going beyond the advertising field. Jyunya has won over 70 awards at home and abroad including the awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival and the Asia Pacific Advertising Festival.
Satoshi Yamazaki President / Event Promotion Producer, Subtle Inc.
Satoshi Yamazaki became an independent business owner in 2008, after working at a leading event production company. Since then, Satoshi has led various event production projects including large-scale exhibitions, product launch events, outdoor festivals, sporting events, and more. With a focus on real events, he excels in a wide range of areas from promotional planning, to content creation, to onsite event management.
