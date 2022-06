transcosmos : Announcement Regarding Organizational and Executive Level Personnel Changes, including Representative Directors

Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

June 22, 2022

To Whom It May Concern,

Name of Company: transcosmos inc.

Representatives: Koichi Iwami, Representative Director, Co-President Masaaki Muta, Representative Director, Co-President (Code No.9715, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Contact: Norikazu Okayasu

Corporate Officer, Public Relation & Advertising Dept. Department Phone Number: +81-3-6709-2251

Announcement Regarding Organizational and Executive Level Personnel Changes,

including Representative Directors

transcosmos (the Company) hereby notifies that the Company resolved to elect its board of directors as proposed at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022, and that the Company resolved to make the following organizational and personnel changes of its representative directors, directors and corporate officers at the Company's board of directors meeting held after the annual general meeting of shareholders, the details of which are described below:

Details

Major organizational changes (effective as of July 1, 2022) Establish Marketing Department under the Global Business Headquarters Changes in representative directors (effective as of June 22, 2022)

(1) Reason for the changes

To enhance the Company's management framework. (2) Details of the changes