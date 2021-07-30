Log in
    9715   JP3635700002

TRANSCOSMOS INC.

(9715)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

transcosmos : Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 of FY2022 has been posted

07/30/2021 | 04:59am EDT
Financial Results
Back Number

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 08:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 349 B 3 182 M 3 182 M
Net income 2022 11 437 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 131 B 1 193 M 1 192 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart TRANSCOSMOS INC.
Duration : Period :
transcosmos inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCOSMOS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3 150,00 JPY
Average target price 4 877,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koki Okuda Group Co-CEO & Representative Director
Koji Funatsu Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Masataka Okuda President, COO & Representative Director
Makoto Noguchi Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Kiyoshi Shiraishi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCOSMOS INC.20.92%1 193
CINTAS CORPORATION11.23%40 622
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.10%24 534
BUREAU VERITAS SA28.86%14 656
EDENRED SE6.10%14 413
LG CORP.0.43%13 235