transcosmos : Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 of FY2022 has been posted

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 349 B 3 182 M 3 182 M Net income 2022 11 437 M 104 M 104 M Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 11,4x Yield 2022 2,74% Capitalization 131 B 1 193 M 1 192 M Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 48,1% Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 3 150,00 JPY Average target price 4 877,50 JPY Spread / Average Target 54,8% Managers and Directors Koki Okuda Group Co-CEO & Representative Director Koji Funatsu Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer Masataka Okuda President, COO & Representative Director Makoto Noguchi Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance Kiyoshi Shiraishi Director & Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TRANSCOSMOS INC. 20.92% 1 193 CINTAS CORPORATION 11.23% 40 622 TELEPERFORMANCE SE 32.10% 24 534 BUREAU VERITAS SA 28.86% 14 656 EDENRED SE 6.10% 14 413 LG CORP. 0.43% 13 235