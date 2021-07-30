transcosmos : Financial Results for Q1 (PDF file, 693kb)

Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

transcosmos inc.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 [J-GAAP]

July 30, 2021

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (For the three months ended June 30)

(% of change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of transcosmos inc. Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Three months ended 82,038 - 5,692 - 5,540 - 3,886 - Jun. 30, 2021 Three months ended 78,485 7.1 3,342 144.4 3,421 169.0 1,722 268.1 Jun. 30, 2020

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: 16,429 million yen -%. Three months ended June 30, 2020: 1,789 million yen -%

Earnings per share - Basic Earnings per share - Diluted Yen Yen Three months ended 93.70 - Jun. 30, 2021 Three months ended 41.54 - Jun. 30, 2020

(Note) transcosmos has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and the related guidance since the beginning of the current first quarterly consolidated accounting period. All figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 are based on the standard and the guidance. In the table above, as such, we have not presented the percentage changes compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of Jun. 30, 2021 181,028 105,259 54.3 2,368.65 As of Mar. 31, 2021 175,883 92,516 48.8 2,069.01

(Reference) Equity ratio: As of June 30, 2021: 98,237 million yen. As of March 31, 2021: 85,811 million yen

(Note) transcosmos has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and the related guidance since the beginning of the current first quarterly consolidated accounting period. All figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 are based on the standard and the guidance.

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends End of first End of second End of third Year-end Total quarter quarter quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended Mar. 31, - 0.00 - 93.00 93.00 2021 Year ending Mar. 31, - 2022 Year ending Mar. 31, - - - - 2022 (Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None

Please note that the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has not been finalized.

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)