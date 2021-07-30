transcosmos : Financial Results for Q1 (PDF file, 693kb)
Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
transcosmos inc.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 [J-GAAP]
July 30, 2021
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (For the three months ended June 30)
(% of change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of
transcosmos inc.
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended
82,038
-
5,692
-
5,540
-
3,886
-
Jun. 30, 2021
Three months ended
78,485
7.1
3,342
144.4
3,421
169.0
1,722
268.1
Jun. 30, 2020
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: 16,429 million yen -%. Three months ended June 30, 2020: 1,789 million yen -%
Earnings per share - Basic
Earnings per share - Diluted
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
93.70
-
Jun. 30, 2021
Three months ended
41.54
-
Jun. 30, 2020
(Note) transcosmos has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and the related guidance since the beginning of the current first quarterly consolidated accounting period. All figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 are based on the standard and the guidance. In the table above, as such, we have not presented the percentage changes compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of Jun. 30, 2021
181,028
105,259
54.3
2,368.65
As of Mar. 31, 2021
175,883
92,516
48.8
2,069.01
(Reference) Equity ratio: As of June 30, 2021: 98,237 million yen. As of March 31, 2021: 85,811 million yen
(Note) transcosmos has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and the related guidance since the beginning of the current first quarterly consolidated accounting period. All figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 are based on the standard and the guidance.
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year-end
Total
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Mar. 31,
-
0.00
-
93.00
93.00
2021
Year ending Mar. 31,
-
2022
Year ending Mar. 31,
-
-
-
-
2022 (Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None
Please note that the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has not been finalized.
3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)
Please note that this document does not include the forecasts for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, due to the difficulty in making reasonably accurate projections for such period.
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note1)
As of June 30,
As of March 31,
As of June 30,
ASSETS
2021
2021
2021
Current assets:
Cash and deposits
¥
46,050
¥
49,903
$
416,332
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
55,529
56,436
502,028
assets
Merchandise and finished goods
5,472
5,723
49,480
Work in process
452
1,481
4,092
Supplies
128
150
1,158
Others
7,631
7,128
68,994
Less - allowance for doubtful accounts
(289)
(293)
(2,621)
Total current assets
114,975
120,530
1,039,466
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment:
Buildings and structures, net
6,431
6,669
58,146
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
5,204
5,337
47,054
Land
829
826
7,503
Others, net
1,473
1,324
13,323
Total property, plant and equipment, net
13,940
14,157
126,028
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
936
984
8,468
Software
3,062
3,036
27,687
Others
732
650
6,621
Total intangible assets
4,731
4,671
42,777
Investments and other assets:
Investment securities
21,869
9,628
197,715
Shares of subsidiaries and affiliates
9,360
9,293
84,622
Investments in capital of subsidiaries and affiliates
1,235
1,147
11,167
Deferred tax assets
3,374
5,009
30,512
Guarantee deposits
10,396
10,433
93,994
Others
2,097
1,960
18,966
Less - allowance for doubtful accounts
(952)
(950)
(8,609)
Total investments and other assets
47,381
36,522
428,369
Total non-current assets
66,053
55,352
597,175
Total assets
¥
181,028
¥
175,883
$
1,636,641
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
As of June 30,
As of March 31,
As of June 30,
LIABILITIES
2021
2021
2021
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable - trade
¥
10,723
¥
13,104
$
96,945
Short-term loans payable
1,541
2,548
13,934
Current portion of bonds
48
48
433
Current portion of long-term debt
12,072
87
109,146
Accounts payable - other
5,451
7,120
49,281
Accrued expenses
16,449
16,047
148,718
Income taxes payable
1,939
8,111
17,534
Accrued consumption taxes
5,711
6,270
51,638
Provision for bonuses
7,527
5,462
68,049
Others
6,849
5,084
61,928
Total current liabilities
68,314
63,886
617,612
Non-current liabilities:
Bonds payable
162
166
1,469
Long-term debt
4,236
16,246
38,297
Deferred tax liabilities
1,209
1,191
10,933
Liability for retirement benefits
350
334
3,173
Others
1,496
1,540
13,529
Total non-current liabilities
7,455
19,480
67,402
Total liabilities
75,769
83,366
685,015
NET ASSETS
Shareholders' equity:
Capital stock
29,065
29,065
262,778
Capital surplus
19,361
19,361
175,047
Retained earnings
49,730
49,488
449,603
Treasury stock
(15,238)
(15,237)
(137,765)
Total shareholders' equity
82,920
82,678
749,663
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
Unrealized holding gain on securities
15,124
4,624
136,736
Foreign currency translation adjustments
193
(1,492)
1,746
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
15,317
3,132
138,483
Subscription rights to shares
3
3
29
Non-controlling interests
7,018
6,702
63,450
Total net assets
105,259
92,516
951,626
Total liabilities and net assets
¥
181,028
¥
175,883
$
1,636,641
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
2021
2020
2021
Net sales
¥
82,038
¥
78,485
$
741,689
Cost of sales
63,718
63,155
576,067
Gross profit
18,319
15,330
165,621
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12,627
11,988
114,159
Operating income
5,692
3,342
51,462
Non-operating income (expenses):
Interest income
13
27
118
Interest expenses
(34)
(25)
(310)
Dividend income
7
5
63
Bounty income
54
－
490
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
(45)
(166)
(410)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(241)
168
(2,181)
Subsidy income
84
65
768
Gain on sales of investment securities
－
103
－
Impairment loss on fixed assets
(42)
(41)
(384)
Loss on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates
(52)
－
(477)
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates
(38)
(6)
(349)
Subsidies for companies located
10
18
94
Other income (expenses), net
(5)
10
(46)
Total non-operating income (expenses)
(290)
161
(2,623)
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests
5,402
3,504
48,838
Income taxes:
Current
1,339
3,610
12,111
Deferred
(174)
(2,080)
(1,579)
1,164
1,530
10,531
Net income
4,237
1,973
38,306
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
350
250
3,172
Net income attributable to shareholders of transcosmos inc.
¥
3,886
¥
1,722
$
35,134

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
2021
2020
2021
Net income
¥
4,237
¥
1,973
$
38,306
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized holding gain on securities
10,500
1,054
94,934
Foreign currency translation adjustments
1,056
(738)
9,554
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
accounted for using equity method
635
(500)
5,742
Total other comprehensive income
12,192
(183)
110,231
Comprehensive income
¥
16,429
¥
1,789
$
148,538
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Shareholders of transcosmos inc.
¥
16,071
¥
1,551
$
145,299
Non-controlling interests
358
238
3,239

