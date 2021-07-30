Log in
transcosmos : Financial Results for Q1 (PDF file, 693kb)

07/30/2021 | 04:59am EDT

transcosmos : Financial Results for Q1 (PDF file, 693kb)

07/30/2021 | 04:59am EDT
Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

transcosmos inc.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 [J-GAAP]

July 30, 2021

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (For the three months ended June 30)

(% of change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of

transcosmos inc.

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended

82,038

-

5,692

-

5,540

-

3,886

-

Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended

78,485

7.1

3,342

144.4

3,421

169.0

1,722

268.1

Jun. 30, 2020

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: 16,429 million yen -%. Three months ended June 30, 2020: 1,789 million yen -%

Earnings per share - Basic

Earnings per share - Diluted

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

93.70

-

Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended

41.54

-

Jun. 30, 2020

(Note) transcosmos has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and the related guidance since the beginning of the current first quarterly consolidated accounting period. All figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 are based on the standard and the guidance. In the table above, as such, we have not presented the percentage changes compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Jun. 30, 2021

181,028

105,259

54.3

2,368.65

As of Mar. 31, 2021

175,883

92,516

48.8

2,069.01

(Reference) Equity ratio: As of June 30, 2021: 98,237 million yen. As of March 31, 2021: 85,811 million yen

(Note) transcosmos has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and the related guidance since the beginning of the current first quarterly consolidated accounting period. All figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 are based on the standard and the guidance.

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Mar. 31,

-

0.00

-

93.00

93.00

2021

Year ending Mar. 31,

-

2022

Year ending Mar. 31,

-

-

-

-

2022 (Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None

Please note that the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has not been finalized.

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)

Please note that this document does not include the forecasts for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, due to the difficulty in making reasonably accurate projections for such period.

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note1)

As of June 30,

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

ASSETS

2021

2021

2021

Current assets:

Cash and deposits

¥

46,050

¥

49,903

$

416,332

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

55,529

56,436

502,028

assets

Merchandise and finished goods

5,472

5,723

49,480

Work in process

452

1,481

4,092

Supplies

128

150

1,158

Others

7,631

7,128

68,994

Less - allowance for doubtful accounts

(289)

(293)

(2,621)

Total current assets

114,975

120,530

1,039,466

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment:

Buildings and structures, net

6,431

6,669

58,146

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

5,204

5,337

47,054

Land

829

826

7,503

Others, net

1,473

1,324

13,323

Total property, plant and equipment, net

13,940

14,157

126,028

Intangible assets:

Goodwill

936

984

8,468

Software

3,062

3,036

27,687

Others

732

650

6,621

Total intangible assets

4,731

4,671

42,777

Investments and other assets:

Investment securities

21,869

9,628

197,715

Shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

9,360

9,293

84,622

Investments in capital of subsidiaries and affiliates

1,235

1,147

11,167

Deferred tax assets

3,374

5,009

30,512

Guarantee deposits

10,396

10,433

93,994

Others

2,097

1,960

18,966

Less - allowance for doubtful accounts

(952)

(950)

(8,609)

Total investments and other assets

47,381

36,522

428,369

Total non-current assets

66,053

55,352

597,175

Total assets

¥

181,028

¥

175,883

$

1,636,641

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

1

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

As of June 30,

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

LIABILITIES

2021

2021

2021

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable - trade

¥

10,723

¥

13,104

$

96,945

Short-term loans payable

1,541

2,548

13,934

Current portion of bonds

48

48

433

Current portion of long-term debt

12,072

87

109,146

Accounts payable - other

5,451

7,120

49,281

Accrued expenses

16,449

16,047

148,718

Income taxes payable

1,939

8,111

17,534

Accrued consumption taxes

5,711

6,270

51,638

Provision for bonuses

7,527

5,462

68,049

Others

6,849

5,084

61,928

Total current liabilities

68,314

63,886

617,612

Non-current liabilities:

Bonds payable

162

166

1,469

Long-term debt

4,236

16,246

38,297

Deferred tax liabilities

1,209

1,191

10,933

Liability for retirement benefits

350

334

3,173

Others

1,496

1,540

13,529

Total non-current liabilities

7,455

19,480

67,402

Total liabilities

75,769

83,366

685,015

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity:

Capital stock

29,065

29,065

262,778

Capital surplus

19,361

19,361

175,047

Retained earnings

49,730

49,488

449,603

Treasury stock

(15,238)

(15,237)

(137,765)

Total shareholders' equity

82,920

82,678

749,663

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

Unrealized holding gain on securities

15,124

4,624

136,736

Foreign currency translation adjustments

193

(1,492)

1,746

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

15,317

3,132

138,483

Subscription rights to shares

3

3

29

Non-controlling interests

7,018

6,702

63,450

Total net assets

105,259

92,516

951,626

Total liabilities and net assets

¥

181,028

¥

175,883

$

1,636,641

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

2

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

2021

2020

2021

Net sales

¥

82,038

¥

78,485

$

741,689

Cost of sales

63,718

63,155

576,067

Gross profit

18,319

15,330

165,621

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,627

11,988

114,159

Operating income

5,692

3,342

51,462

Non-operating income (expenses):

Interest income

13

27

118

Interest expenses

(34)

(25)

(310)

Dividend income

7

5

63

Bounty income

54

490

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

(45)

(166)

(410)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(241)

168

(2,181)

Subsidy income

84

65

768

Gain on sales of investment securities

103

Impairment loss on fixed assets

(42)

(41)

(384)

Loss on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates

(52)

(477)

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates

(38)

(6)

(349)

Subsidies for companies located

10

18

94

Other income (expenses), net

(5)

10

(46)

Total non-operating income (expenses)

(290)

161

(2,623)

Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests

5,402

3,504

48,838

Income taxes:

Current

1,339

3,610

12,111

Deferred

(174)

(2,080)

(1,579)

1,164

1,530

10,531

Net income

4,237

1,973

38,306

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

350

250

3,172

Net income attributable to shareholders of transcosmos inc.

¥

3,886

¥

1,722

$

35,134

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

3

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

2021

2020

2021

Net income

¥

4,237

¥

1,973

$

38,306

Other comprehensive income:

Unrealized holding gain on securities

10,500

1,054

94,934

Foreign currency translation adjustments

1,056

(738)

9,554

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

accounted for using equity method

635

(500)

5,742

Total other comprehensive income

12,192

(183)

110,231

Comprehensive income

¥

16,429

¥

1,789

$

148,538

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Shareholders of transcosmos inc.

¥

16,071

¥

1,551

$

145,299

Non-controlling interests

358

238

3,239

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 08:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
