transcosmos : Financial Results for Q2

transcosmos inc.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [J-GAAP]
October 31, 2022
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (For the six months ended September 30)
(% of change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Quarterly net income
attributable to owners
of transcosmos inc.
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Six
months
ended
183,390
9.1
12,695
17.9
12,941
20.2
7,932
(9.6)
Sep. 30, 2022
Six
months
ended
168,088
-
10,767
-
10,766
-
8,772
-
Sep. 30, 2021
(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2022: 6,536 million yen (64.6%). Six months ended September 30,
2021: 18,443 million yen -%
Earnings per share - Basic
Earnings per share - Diluted
Yen
Yen
Six
months
ended
191.27
180.39
Sep. 30, 2022
Six
months
ended
211.52
-
Sep. 30, 2021
(Note) transcosmos has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and the related guidance since the beginning of the previous first quarterly consolidated accounting period. All figures for the Second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2022 are based on the standard and the guidance. In the table above, as such, we have not presented the percentage changes compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of Sep. 30, 2022
203,145
120,682
55.3
2,708.42
As of Mar. 31, 2022
218,455
120,880
51.7
2,723.29
(Reference) Equity ratio: As of September 30, 2022: 112,326 million yen. As of March 31, 2022: 112,944 million yen
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year-end
Total
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Mar. 31,
-
0.00
-
156.00
156.00
2022
Year ending Mar. 31,
-
0.00
2023
Year ending Mar. 31,
-
-
-
2023 (Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None
Please note that the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has not been finalized.
3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)
Please note that this document does not include the forecasts for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, due to the difficulty in making reasonably accurate projections for such period.
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
As of September
As of March 31,
As of September
ASSETS
30, 2022
2022
30, 2022
Current assets:
Cash and deposits
¥
57,346
¥
64,834
$
396,013
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
68,196
73,708
470,940
assets
Merchandise and finished goods
6,018
5,425
41,561
Work in process
455
227
3,146
Supplies
92
84
640
Others
8,483
6,984
58,586
Less - allowance for doubtful accounts
(292)
(274)
(2,016)
Total current assets
140,302
150,990
968,871
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment:
Buildings and structures, net
6,505
6,274
44,926
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
6,927
6,477
47,836
Land
839
829
5,793
Others, net
2,130
1,893
14,715
Total property, plant and equipment, net
16,403
15,474
113,272
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
695
792
4,803
Software
3,120
3,271
21,549
Others
706
583
4,877
Total intangible assets
4,522
4,646
31,230
Investments and other assets:
Investment securities
9,471
16,579
65,402
Shares of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
14,583
14,108
100,706
Investments in capital of subsidiaries and affiliates
1,525
1,324
10,537
Deferred tax assets
4,402
4,030
30,403
Guarantee deposits
10,520
10,021
72,651
Others
1,731
1,560
11,958
Less - allowance for doubtful accounts
(317)
(282)
(2,191)
Total investments and other assets
41,917
47,344
289,468
Total non-current assets
62,843
67,465
433,972
Total assets
¥
203,145
¥
218,455
$
1,402,844
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.
1
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
As of September
As of March 31,
As of September
LIABILITIES
30, 2022
2022
30, 2022
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable - trade
¥
15,224
¥
16,529
$
105,134
Short-term borrowings
1,664
1,563
11,495
Current portion of bonds payable
62
62
428
Current portion of long-term debt
2,056
12,060
14,199
Accounts payable - other
8,839
8,970
61,044
Accrued expenses
17,921
17,962
123,759
Income taxes payable
5,677
6,243
39,208
Accrued consumption taxes
4,307
5,455
29,748
Accrued compensation
6,414
6,395
44,294
Others
5,397
4,934
37,276
Total current liabilities
67,566
80,178
466,588
Non-current liabilities:
Bonds payable
143
174
987
Convertible bond-type bonds with subscription rights to
10,084
10,094
69,636
shares
Long-term debt
2,207
4,233
15,241
Deferred tax liabilities
480
1,025
3,318
Liability for retirement benefits
393
373
2,714
Others
1,589
1,496
10,975
Total non-current liabilities
14,897
17,396
102,873
Total liabilities
82,463
97,575
569,461
NET ASSETS
Shareholders' equity:
Capital stock
29,065
29,065
200,717
Capital surplus
19,330
19,331
133,489
Retained earnings
68,819
67,408
475,239
Treasury stock, at cost
(15,241)
(15,240)
(105,253)
Total shareholders' equity
101,974
100,564
704,192
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
Unrealized holding gain on securities
4,775
11,324
32,974
Foreign currency translation gains adjustments
5,577
1,055
38,517
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
10,352
12,379
71,492
Stock acquisition rights
3
3
22
Non-controlling interests
8,351
7,932
57,674
Total net assets
120,682
120,880
833,382
Total liabilities and net assets
¥
203,145
¥
218,455
$
1,402,844
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.
2
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
2022
2021
2022
Net sales
¥
183,390
¥
168,088
$
1,266,422
Cost of sales
144,500
131,794
997,862
Gross profit
38,890
36,294
268,559
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,194
25,527
180,887
Operating income
12,695
10,767
87,672
Non-operating income (expenses):
Interest income
80
34
555
Interest expenses
(39)
(69)
(275)
Dividend income
39
10
271
Share of profits (losses) of entities accounted for using equity
(510)
420
(3,528)
method
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
519
(391)
3,584
Office relocation expenses
－
(249)
－
Gains on sale of investment securities
70
511
485
Impairment losses
(9)
(46)
(66)
Gains on change in equity
4
741
30
Gains (losses) on sale of shares of subsidiaries and
373
(52)
2,579
associates
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates
－
(55)
－
Losses on change in equity
(182)
－
(1,257)
Penalty income
－
734
－
Other income (expenses), net
155
231
1,077
Total non-operating income (expenses)
500
1,819
3,455
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests
13,196
12,587
91,128
Income taxes:
Current
4,676
2,784
32,296
Deferred
(13)
355
(93)
Total income taxes
4,663
3,140
32,203
Net income
8,532
9,446
58,925
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
600
674
4,147
Net income attributable to shareholders of transcosmos inc.
¥
7,932
¥
8,772
$
54,778
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.
3
Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Thousands of U.S.
Millions of yen
dollars (Note 1)
2022
2021
2022
Net income
¥
8,532
¥
9,446
$
58,925
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
(6,549)
7,063
(45,230)
Foreign currency translation gains adjustments
2,720
1,393
18,786
Share of other comprehensive income from ownership in
entities accounted for using equity method
1,833
540
12,659
Total other comprehensive income
(1,996)
8,996
(13,784)
Quarterly comprehensive income
¥
6,536
¥
18,443
$
45,140
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Shareholders of transcosmos inc.
¥
5,905
¥
17,753
$
40,779
Non-controlling interests
631
690
4,360
See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.
4
