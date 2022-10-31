Advanced search
transcosmos : Financial Results for Q2

10/31/2022
Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

transcosmos inc.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [J-GAAP]

October 31, 2022

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (For the six months ended September 30)

(% of change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Quarterly net income

attributable to owners

of transcosmos inc.

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Six

months

ended

183,390

9.1

12,695

17.9

12,941

20.2

7,932

(9.6)

Sep. 30, 2022

Six

months

ended

168,088

-

10,767

-

10,766

-

8,772

-

Sep. 30, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2022: 6,536 million yen (64.6%). Six months ended September 30,

2021: 18,443 million yen -%

Earnings per share - Basic

Earnings per share - Diluted

Yen

Yen

Six

months

ended

191.27

180.39

Sep. 30, 2022

Six

months

ended

211.52

-

Sep. 30, 2021

(Note) transcosmos has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and the related guidance since the beginning of the previous first quarterly consolidated accounting period. All figures for the Second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2022 are based on the standard and the guidance. In the table above, as such, we have not presented the percentage changes compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Sep. 30, 2022

203,145

120,682

55.3

2,708.42

As of Mar. 31, 2022

218,455

120,880

51.7

2,723.29

(Reference) Equity ratio: As of September 30, 2022: 112,326 million yen. As of March 31, 2022: 112,944 million yen

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Mar. 31,

-

0.00

-

156.00

156.00

2022

Year ending Mar. 31,

-

0.00

2023

Year ending Mar. 31,

-

-

-

2023 (Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None

Please note that the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has not been finalized.

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

Please note that this document does not include the forecasts for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, due to the difficulty in making reasonably accurate projections for such period.

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

As of September

As of March 31,

As of September

ASSETS

30, 2022

2022

30, 2022

Current assets:

Cash and deposits

¥

57,346

¥

64,834

$

396,013

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

68,196

73,708

470,940

assets

Merchandise and finished goods

6,018

5,425

41,561

Work in process

455

227

3,146

Supplies

92

84

640

Others

8,483

6,984

58,586

Less - allowance for doubtful accounts

(292)

(274)

(2,016)

Total current assets

140,302

150,990

968,871

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment:

Buildings and structures, net

6,505

6,274

44,926

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

6,927

6,477

47,836

Land

839

829

5,793

Others, net

2,130

1,893

14,715

Total property, plant and equipment, net

16,403

15,474

113,272

Intangible assets:

Goodwill

695

792

4,803

Software

3,120

3,271

21,549

Others

706

583

4,877

Total intangible assets

4,522

4,646

31,230

Investments and other assets:

Investment securities

9,471

16,579

65,402

Shares of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

14,583

14,108

100,706

Investments in capital of subsidiaries and affiliates

1,525

1,324

10,537

Deferred tax assets

4,402

4,030

30,403

Guarantee deposits

10,520

10,021

72,651

Others

1,731

1,560

11,958

Less - allowance for doubtful accounts

(317)

(282)

(2,191)

Total investments and other assets

41,917

47,344

289,468

Total non-current assets

62,843

67,465

433,972

Total assets

¥

203,145

¥

218,455

$

1,402,844

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

1

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES As of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

As of September

As of March 31,

As of September

LIABILITIES

30, 2022

2022

30, 2022

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable - trade

¥

15,224

¥

16,529

$

105,134

Short-term borrowings

1,664

1,563

11,495

Current portion of bonds payable

62

62

428

Current portion of long-term debt

2,056

12,060

14,199

Accounts payable - other

8,839

8,970

61,044

Accrued expenses

17,921

17,962

123,759

Income taxes payable

5,677

6,243

39,208

Accrued consumption taxes

4,307

5,455

29,748

Accrued compensation

6,414

6,395

44,294

Others

5,397

4,934

37,276

Total current liabilities

67,566

80,178

466,588

Non-current liabilities:

Bonds payable

143

174

987

Convertible bond-type bonds with subscription rights to

10,084

10,094

69,636

shares

Long-term debt

2,207

4,233

15,241

Deferred tax liabilities

480

1,025

3,318

Liability for retirement benefits

393

373

2,714

Others

1,589

1,496

10,975

Total non-current liabilities

14,897

17,396

102,873

Total liabilities

82,463

97,575

569,461

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity:

Capital stock

29,065

29,065

200,717

Capital surplus

19,330

19,331

133,489

Retained earnings

68,819

67,408

475,239

Treasury stock, at cost

(15,241)

(15,240)

(105,253)

Total shareholders' equity

101,974

100,564

704,192

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

Unrealized holding gain on securities

4,775

11,324

32,974

Foreign currency translation gains adjustments

5,577

1,055

38,517

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

10,352

12,379

71,492

Stock acquisition rights

3

3

22

Non-controlling interests

8,351

7,932

57,674

Total net assets

120,682

120,880

833,382

Total liabilities and net assets

¥

203,145

¥

218,455

$

1,402,844

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

2

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

2022

2021

2022

Net sales

¥

183,390

¥

168,088

$

1,266,422

Cost of sales

144,500

131,794

997,862

Gross profit

38,890

36,294

268,559

Selling, general and administrative expenses

26,194

25,527

180,887

Operating income

12,695

10,767

87,672

Non-operating income (expenses):

Interest income

80

34

555

Interest expenses

(39)

(69)

(275)

Dividend income

39

10

271

Share of profits (losses) of entities accounted for using equity

(510)

420

(3,528)

method

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

519

(391)

3,584

Office relocation expenses

(249)

Gains on sale of investment securities

70

511

485

Impairment losses

(9)

(46)

(66)

Gains on change in equity

4

741

30

Gains (losses) on sale of shares of subsidiaries and

373

(52)

2,579

associates

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates

(55)

Losses on change in equity

(182)

(1,257)

Penalty income

734

Other income (expenses), net

155

231

1,077

Total non-operating income (expenses)

500

1,819

3,455

Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests

13,196

12,587

91,128

Income taxes:

Current

4,676

2,784

32,296

Deferred

(13)

355

(93)

Total income taxes

4,663

3,140

32,203

Net income

8,532

9,446

58,925

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

600

674

4,147

Net income attributable to shareholders of transcosmos inc.

¥

7,932

¥

8,772

$

54,778

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

3

Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income transcosmos inc. AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Thousands of U.S.

Millions of yen

dollars (Note 1)

2022

2021

2022

Net income

¥

8,532

¥

9,446

$

58,925

Other comprehensive income:

Unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities

(6,549)

7,063

(45,230)

Foreign currency translation gains adjustments

2,720

1,393

18,786

Share of other comprehensive income from ownership in

entities accounted for using equity method

1,833

540

12,659

Total other comprehensive income

(1,996)

8,996

(13,784)

Quarterly comprehensive income

¥

6,536

¥

18,443

$

45,140

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Shareholders of transcosmos inc.

¥

5,905

¥

17,753

$

40,779

Non-controlling interests

631

690

4,360

See accompanying notes to unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
