transcosmos : Financial Results for Q2

Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

transcosmos inc.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [J-GAAP]

October 31, 2022

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (For the six months ended September 30)

(% of change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Quarterly net income attributable to owners of transcosmos inc. Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Six months ended 183,390 9.1 12,695 17.9 12,941 20.2 7,932 (9.6) Sep. 30, 2022 Six months ended 168,088 - 10,767 - 10,766 - 8,772 - Sep. 30, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2022: 6,536 million yen (64.6%). Six months ended September 30,

2021: 18,443 million yen -%

Earnings per share - Basic Earnings per share - Diluted Yen Yen Six months ended 191.27 180.39 Sep. 30, 2022 Six months ended 211.52 - Sep. 30, 2021

(Note) transcosmos has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and the related guidance since the beginning of the previous first quarterly consolidated accounting period. All figures for the Second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2022 are based on the standard and the guidance. In the table above, as such, we have not presented the percentage changes compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of Sep. 30, 2022 203,145 120,682 55.3 2,708.42 As of Mar. 31, 2022 218,455 120,880 51.7 2,723.29 (Reference) Equity ratio: As of September 30, 2022: 112,326 million yen. As of March 31, 2022: 112,944 million yen

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends End of first End of second End of third Year-end Total quarter quarter quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended Mar. 31, - 0.00 - 156.00 156.00 2022 Year ending Mar. 31, - 0.00 2023 Year ending Mar. 31, - - - 2023 (Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends since the latest announcement: None

Please note that the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has not been finalized.

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)