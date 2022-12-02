transcosmos : Interim Business Report 2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

A Message from our New Co-presidents

transcosmos hereby announces that on June 22, 2022, we renewed our management structure, appointing Koichi Iwami and Masaaki Muta to the position of Representative Director, Co-presidents.

Koichi Iwami Masaaki Muta Representative Director, Representative Director, Co-president Co-president

Under the new management, we will deliver services and solutions that meet evolving market and customer needs, while staying true to our founding management philosophy. At the same time, building on the unique strengths of each co-president, we will further accelerate our business growth.

We will reinforce our business base in Japan by pushing forward multi-channel integrated services and strategic platform-based solutions by closely connecting our extensive range of services. Ultimately, we will deliver our services and solutions in the growing global market faster than ever before.

As for our consolidated Group management, we will enhance our digital transformation (DX) services and reinforce sales capabilities in partnership with our Group companies in Japan and overseas. In parallel, we will strengthen our Group's management base and governance structure. With the aim of becoming a company which prospers with society, we will carry forward ESG-conscious management initiatives - being considerate of Environmental, Social and Governance factors - as a company that underpins social infrastructures.

All the while, we will recommit to achieving our Group's stable and long-term growth and a sustainable society.

We appreciate your continued support and cooperation as we work toward improving our business and increasing value for our stakeholders.