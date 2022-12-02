transcosmos : Interim Business Report 2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

transcosmos hereby announces that on June 22, 2022, we renewed our management structure, appointing Koichi Iwami and Masaaki Muta to the position of Representative Director, Co-presidents.
Koichi Iwami
Masaaki Muta
Representative Director,
Representative Director,
Co-president
Co-president
Under the new management, we will deliver services and solutions that meet evolving market and customer needs, while staying true to our founding management philosophy. At the same time, building on the unique strengths of each co-president, we will further accelerate our business growth.
We will reinforce our business base in Japan by pushing forward multi-channel integrated services and strategic platform-based solutions by closely connecting our extensive range of services. Ultimately, we will deliver our services and solutions in the growing global market faster than ever before.
As for our consolidated Group management, we will enhance our digital transformation (DX) services and reinforce sales capabilities in partnership with our Group companies in Japan and overseas. In parallel, we will strengthen our Group's management base and governance structure. With the aim of becoming a company which prospers with society, we will carry forward ESG-conscious management initiatives - being considerate of Environmental, Social and Governance factors - as a company that underpins social infrastructures.
All the while, we will recommit to achieving our Group's stable and long-term growth and a sustainable society.
We appreciate your continued support and cooperation as we work toward improving our business and increasing value for our stakeholders.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation to shareholders and investors for your continued exceptional support.
Along with greetings to our shareholders and investors, we hereby present a report on our performance in the rst half of the scal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022).
The Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and the related guidance from the scal year 2022. Accordingly, all sales generated from the transactions in which the Company is deemed to have acted as an agent (i.e. agency transactions) are presented on a net basis whereas, previously these were presented on a gross basis (total sales minus cost of sales).
Note that the net sales for the scal year 2021 generated from transactions that are deemed to be agency transactions are restated on a net basis from a gross basis.
Dear Stakeholders Our Business
Summary of Business Results
In the business environment where our Group operates, demands for outsourcing services that lead to higher productivity, stronger cost competitiveness, and higher sales remain solid. At the same time, under the COVID-19 crisis, there is a growing need for services that enable companies to promote digital transformation
(DX), expand e-commerce and other contactless sales channels, apply teleworking models, and implement BCP measures. In addition, market demands also increased for content moderation, a service which monitors online user-generated content such as comments, images and videos.
Against this backdrop, and as a digital transformation partner for our clients, our Group has continued to take an energetic approach, delivering both Digital Marketing
E-Commerce• Contact Center (DEC) services and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services that
assist our clients in managing and transforming their businesses. At the same time, building on our Group's immense execution capability, we have also played a role as a social infrastructure, proactively providing the national and local governments along with the private sector with services that assist them in carrying out various policies under the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we have carried out initiatives to create and deliver services as well as to reinforce our organizational structure in order to meet our client needs and the accelerated demands for DX both in Japan and overseas.
In Japan, we have opened a Sales Chat Center, which aims at further enhancing online customer services. In addition to executing initiatives to drive online trac via online ads and owned media - the area in which we excel - our sales and marketing specialists with domain expertise make the most of cutting-edge technologies to boost online conversion, helping our clients grow their sales.
We also have launched a demonstration test with NTT Communications Corporation towards utilizing virtual contact centers in the meteverse, enabling our clients to serve their customers online in a virtual space. The test is part of the two companies' ongoing eorts to create new ways of communication via the metaverse.
Furthermore, we have opened BPO Center Osaka Yodoyabashi, our third operations center specically designed for the construction industry. We will further increase our service portfolio for our clients in the construction industry to help the industry achieve DX.
Business Growth Initiatives: Global
Turning to our global business, we have launched Global Trust & Safety services by connecting our operations centers in Japan and overseas. As a dedicated center for the service, we have opened Semarang Center 2, a new center in Indonesia. Our
Global Trust & Safety services enable our clients to deliver safe and trustworthy online experience to their users by monitoring, identifying and deleting harmful user-generated content posted on social media platforms, gaming platforms, livestreaming videos and online marketplaces. With our manned monitoring services, our dedicated trust & safety team ensures the integrity of our clients' online content, thereby protecting both their business and their users.
In order to further expand our global business, we have beefed up our management structure in our overseas subsidiaries. Appointing new representative directors to our subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand and Indonesia, we will reinforce our services and sales capabilities, and expand our global sales. With the ultimate goal of growing our global business, we will drive our initiatives to build and deliver competitive DX services in partnership with our Group companies in Japan and overseas.
A Message to our Shareholders
We view the sharing of our prots with shareholders as one of the most important management policies and therefore adopt a dividend policy that focuses on a dividend payout ratio that is highly connected to our business performance. Our basic policy is to increase the market value of our shares by returning prots to shareholders. At this point, we have yet to make a decision on the dividend for the scal year ending March 31, 2023. We will promptly disclose the specic amount once it is decided.
Given that it remains unclear when the world can
bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, and the level of impact caused by the spread of the infections, the outlook for the scal year ending March 31, 2023 is still highly uncertain. Nevertheless, as we are the digital transformation partner for our clients, our Group will continue to proactively deliver both DEC and BPO services that assist our clients in managing and transforming their businesses. At the same time, we will accelerate our initiatives for expanding our global business focusing on the Asian markets. By committing to these initiatives, we are aiming to achieve results that will be higher than the previous scal year's.
We appreciate your continued support and cooperation as we work toward improving our business and increasing value for our stakeholders.
transcosmos Inc. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.