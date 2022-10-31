transcosmos : Q2 FY2023/3 Earnings Conference Presentation Materials

Biography

Koichi Iwami has been leading transcosmos global business since 2012. As the Global Business Headquarters manager, Koichi launched business in China and five countries in ASEAN, Europe and the U.S. Koichi has greatly contributed to the company in expanding its global business, making its South Korean subsidiary generate profits whilst carrying out various initiatives to further grow the business. Since 2006, Koichi has also been involved in the company's management as an executive vice president for 16 years. He has a wealth of experience and outstanding insight in top management. Previously, he was a manager of Services division, making entries into new business areas and leading new service development whilst pursuing higher quality, productivity and wider service offerings. Before joining transcosmos in 2001, Koichi was with Ajinomoto Co., Inc. from 1993. Koichi graduated from University of Illinois in 1992, and holds a master's degree from the University. Born in Itabashi-ward, Tokyo, Japan.

Co-president's Commitments

Staying true to our corporate message - Global Digital Transformation Partner - make us our clients' one and only partner who co-drives their initiatives for expanding their sales and profits by helping our clients achieve business transformation with the power of digital technologies.

