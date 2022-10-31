transcosmos : Q2 FY2023/3 Earnings Conference Presentation Materials

Quarterly Performance Summary per Segment (Jul-Sep, 2022)
Consolidated Quarterly Performance Trend
transcosmos inc. Quarterly Net Income Analysis
Overseas Sales Trend per Country
Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary
(Reference) Listed Shares Held by transcosmos inc.
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
(Reference) CAPEX, Amortization/Depreciation, Employees, Service Bases
Appendix
• H1 FY2023/3 Topics
2
Message from the New Co-presidents
Executive Summary
Key Initiatives
Q2 FY2023/3 Performance
Message from the New Co-president: Koichi Iwami
Representative Director, Co-president
Koichi Iwami
Biography
Koichi Iwami has been leading transcosmos global business since 2012. As the Global Business Headquarters manager, Koichi launched business in China and five countries in ASEAN, Europe and the U.S. Koichi has greatly contributed to the company in expanding its global business, making its South Korean subsidiary generate profits whilst carrying out various initiatives to further grow the business. Since 2006, Koichi has also been involved in the company's management as an executive vice president for 16 years. He has a wealth of experience and outstanding insight in top management. Previously, he was a manager of Services division, making entries into new business areas and leading new service development whilst pursuing higher quality, productivity and wider service offerings. Before joining transcosmos in 2001, Koichi was with Ajinomoto Co., Inc. from 1993. Koichi graduated from University of Illinois in 1992, and holds a master's degree from the University. Born in Itabashi-ward, Tokyo, Japan.
Co-president's Commitments
Staying true to our corporate message - Global Digital Transformation Partner - make us our clients' one and only partner who co-drives their initiatives for expanding their sales and profits by helping our clients achieve business transformation with the power of digital technologies.
Through a complementary partnership with my counterpart which is built on our
mutual strengths, we will achieve sustainable growth and enhance our
governance system that underpins our growth.
4
Message from the New Co-president: Masaaki Muta
Representative Director, Co-president
Masaaki Muta
Biography
Masaaki Muta has been leading both Sales and Digital Marketing・E-Commerce・ Contact Center Services Headquarters since 2020. As a manager of the two Headquarters, Masaaki has been driving service development initiatives and promoting integrated services. Masaaki joined transcosmos as a manager of Sales Headquarters in 2003, and reinforced sales organization and strategies in Japan and abroad, carried forward business growth by developing new markets and expanding earnings in existing businesses at the same time. Masaaki first joined Double Click Japan Inc., a Group company of transcosmos in 1999, and as a managing director, made it the first Group company listed on NASDAQ in 2001. Prior to joining transcosmos, Masaaki also served its Group company as a Director, Vice President. Before joining transcosmos Group, Masaaki was with Recruit Co., Ltd. since 1999. Masaaki graduated from Kyushu University in 1989. Born in Fukuoka city, Fukuoka prefecture, Japan.
Co-president's Commitments
Inheriting transcosmos DNA, we will achieve our enduring prosperity by 1) building the right business portfolio to maximize our Group synergies, 2) gaining a competitive edge, and 3) creating new revenue streams.
Making the most of our mutual expertise and experience under our co-president structure, we will accelerate our business transformation and growth.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
transcosmos Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:39:04 UTC.