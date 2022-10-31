transcosmos : Q2 FY2023/3 Earnings Release (Summary)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 372 B 2 525 M 2 525 M Net income 2023 17 119 M 116 M 116 M Net Debt 2023 - - - P/E ratio 2023 8,41x Yield 2023 3,57% Capitalization 144 B 976 M 976 M Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x Capi. / Sales 2024 0,38x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 50,6% Chart TRANSCOSMOS INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TRANSCOSMOS INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 3 470,00 JPY Average target price 4 692,50 JPY Spread / Average Target 35,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Koichi Iwami Co-President & Representative Director Masaaki Muta Co-President & Representative Director Makoto Noguchi Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance Masataka Okuda Chairman Kiyoshi Shiraishi Deputy GM-Business Planning & Development Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TRANSCOSMOS INC. 5.79% 976 CINTAS CORPORATION -3.50% 43 425 TELEPERFORMANCE SE -30.26% 16 059 EDENRED SE 26.65% 12 732 BUREAU VERITAS SA -14.36% 11 241 GENPACT LIMITED -8.59% 8 903