transcosmos : Q2 FY2023/3 Earnings Release (Summary)
Sales 2023
372 B
2 525 M
2 525 M
Net income 2023
17 119 M
116 M
116 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
8,41x
Yield 2023
3,57%
Capitalization
144 B
976 M
976 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,38x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
50,6%
Technical analysis trends TRANSCOSMOS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
3 470,00 JPY
Average target price
4 692,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target
35,2%
