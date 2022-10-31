Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Transcosmos inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9715   JP3635700002

TRANSCOSMOS INC.

(9715)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-31 am EDT
3425.00 JPY   -1.30%
04:40aTranscosmos : Q2 FY2023/3 Earnings Release (Summary)
PU
04:40aTranscosmos : Financial Results for Q2
PU
04:40aTranscosmos : Q2 FY2023/3 Earnings Conference Presentation Materials
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

transcosmos : Q2 FY2023/3 Earnings Release (Summary)

10/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Financial Results
Back Number

Disclaimer

transcosmos Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 372 B 2 525 M 2 525 M
Net income 2023 17 119 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,41x
Yield 2023 3,57%
Capitalization 144 B 976 M 976 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart TRANSCOSMOS INC.
Duration : Period :
transcosmos inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCOSMOS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 470,00 JPY
Average target price 4 692,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koichi Iwami Co-President & Representative Director
Masaaki Muta Co-President & Representative Director
Makoto Noguchi Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Masataka Okuda Chairman
Kiyoshi Shiraishi Deputy GM-Business Planning & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCOSMOS INC.5.79%976
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.50%43 425
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-30.26%16 059
EDENRED SE26.65%12 732
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.36%11 241
GENPACT LIMITED-8.59%8 903