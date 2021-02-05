Log in
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.

(TDG)
TransDigm : 2021 Proxy Statement for Annual Meeting – Filed February 5, 2021

02/05/2021
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of stockholders of TransDigm Group Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), will be held at 1301 East Ninth Street, Suite 3000, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time, for the following purposes:

  1. To elect 11 directors, each to serve a one-year term and until a successor has been duly elected and qualified;
  2. To conduct an advisory vote ("say on pay") on compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers;
  3. To ratify the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent accountants for the Company's fiscal year ending September 30, 2021; and
  4. To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2021 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournment of the meeting. Depending on concerns relating to COVID-19, we might hold a Virtual Annual Meeting instead of holding the meeting in person in Cleveland. The Company would publicly announce a determination to hold a Virtual Annual Meeting in a press release available at www.transdigm.com as soon as practicable before the meeting. In that event, the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders would be conducted solely virtually, on the above date and time, via live audio webcast. You or your proxyholder could participate and vote using your 16-digit Control number by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TDG2021, but only if the meeting is not held in person in Cleveland.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, please vote on the Internet, by phone or by completing and returning the enclosed proxy card.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Halle Fine Terrion

Secretary

February 5, 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE

STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO BE HELD ON MARCH 18, 2021.

The Proxy Statement and Proxy Card are available at

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT THE MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

PROPOSAL ONE: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7

Director Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7

Board Committees and Meetings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9

Integrity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11

Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT . . . . . . . . . 14

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 Executive Compensation Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 Compensation Committee Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 Compensation Risk . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 Summary Compensation Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 Grants of Plan Based Awards in Last Fiscal Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year End . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43 Option Exercises in Last Fiscal Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45 2020 CEO Pay Ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49

PROPOSAL TWO: ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54

PROPOSAL THREE: RATIFICATION OF THE SELECTION OF ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS THE COMPANY'S INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55

DELINQUENT SECTION 16(a) REPORTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56

STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR 2022 ANNUAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57

HOUSEHOLDING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57

OTHER MATTERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

58

[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transdigm Group Incorporated published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 22:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
