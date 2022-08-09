Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  TransDigm Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TDG   US8936411003

TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.

(TDG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
641.18 USD   +0.45%
07:38aTransDigm Group's Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
07:36aTRANSDIGM : Q3 2022 Transdigm Group Inc Earnings Presentation
PU
07:31aTRANSDIGM : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Summary 
Summary

TransDigm : Q3 2022 Transdigm Group Inc Earnings Presentation

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
FY 2022 Q3 Earnings Call

August 9, 2022

Agenda

TransDigm Overview, Highlights and Outlook

Kevin Stein

President and CEO

Market Review

Jorge L. Valladares III

COO

Operating Performance and Financial Results

Mike Lisman

CFO

  • Q&A

1

Forward Looking Statements & Special Notice Regarding Pro Forma and Non‐GAAP Information

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including information regarding our guidance for future periods. These forward‐looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, many of which are outside of our control. Consequently, such forward looking statements should be regarded solely as our current plans, estimates and beliefs. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward‐looking statement. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward‐looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. All forward -looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the impact that the COVID‐19 pandemic has on our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity; the sensitivity of our business to the number of flight hours that our customers' planes spend aloft and our customers' profitability, both of which are affected by general economic conditions; future geopolitical or other worldwide events; cyber‐security threats, natural disasters and climate change‐related events; our reliance on certain customers; the U.S. defense budget and risks associated with being a government supplier, including government audits and investigations; failure to maintain government or industry approvals; failure to complete or successfully integrate acquisitions; our indebtedness; potential environmental liabilities; liabilities arising in connection with litigation; climate‐related regulations; increases in raw material costs, taxes and labor costs that cannot be recovered in product pricing; risks and costs associated with our international sales and operations; and other risk factors. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results can be found in TransDigm Group's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and other reports that TransDigm Group or its subsidiaries have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward‐looking statements. TransDigm Group Incorporated assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SPECIAL NOTICE REGARDING PRO FORMA AND NON‐GAAP INFORMATION

This presentation sets forth certain pro forma financial information. This pro forma financial information gives effect to certain recently completed acquisitions. Such pro forma information is based on certain assumptions and adjustments and does not purport to present TransDigm's actual results of operations or financial condition had the transactions reflected in such pro forma financial information occurred at the beginning of the relevant period, in the case of income statement information, or at the end of such period, in the case of balance sheet information, nor is it necessarily indicative of the results of operations that may be achieved in the future.

This presentation also sets forth certain non‐GAAP financial measures. A presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a reconciliation to such measures are set forth in the appendix.

2

TransDigm Overview

Distinguishing Characteristics

Highly engineered aerospace components

Significant aftermarket content

Proprietary products

High free cash flow

Proprietary Revenues (1)

Pro Forma Revenues (1)

Pro Forma EBITDA

As Defined (1)

Non‐

Comm OEM

Proprietary

25%

OEM

Defense

50%

Proprietary

Comm

Aftermarket

Aftermarket

25%

  1. Pro forma revenue is for the fiscal year ended 9/30/2021. Includes full year impact of the DART Aerospace acquisition completed May 2022 and Cobham Aero Connectivity acquisition completed January 2021. Excludes full year impact of FY 21 divestitures including Avista (divested November 2020), Racal Acoustics (divested January 2021), Technical Airborne

Components (divested April 2021), and ScioTeq and TREALITY Simulation Visual Systems (divested June 2021). Please see the Special Notice Regarding Pro Forma and Non‐GAAP

3

Information.

2022 Q3 Financial Performance by Markets - Pro Forma

Highlights

Commercial OEM:

25% Biz

Jet/Heli

  • Q3 '22 Commercial Transport Revenue Up 18%
  • Q3 '22 Business Jet/Helicopter Revenue Up 32%
  • Q3 '22 Bookings Strongly Outpace Shipments

Commercial Aftermarket:

15% Biz

Jet/Heli

  • Q3 '22 Commercial Transport Revenue Up 56%
  • Q3 '22 Business Jet/Helicopter Revenue Up 14%
  • Q3 '22 Bookings Strongly Outpace Shipments

Q3 Review - Pro Forma Revenues⁽¹⁾

Actual vs. Prior Year

Q3

YTD

Commercial OEM:

Up 23%

Up 22%

75% Com

Transport

Commercial

Up 44%

Up 46%

Aftermarket:

85% Com

Transport

Defense:

Defense Sales and Bookings can be Lumpy

Defense:

Flat

Down 4%

Continued Supply Chain Shortages Resulting in Shipment Delays

Delays in U.S. Government Defense Spend Outlays

(1) Pro forma revenue for all periods includes the impact of the DART Aerospace acquisition completed May 2022 and the Cobham Aero Connectivity acquisition completed January 2021. All periods exclude the impact of FY 21 divestitures including Avista (divested November 2020), Racal Acoustics (divested January 2021), Technical Airborne Components (divested April 2021), and ScioTeq and TREALITY Simulation Visual Systems (divested June 2021). Please see the Special Notice Regarding Pro Forma and Non‐GAAP Information.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transdigm Group Incorporated published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 432 M - -
Net income 2022 829 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 012 M 35 012 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
EV / Sales 2023 8,15x
Nbr of Employees 13 300
Free-Float 85,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 641,18 $
Average target price 707,32 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Stein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Lisman Vice President-Mergers & Acquisitions
W. Nicholas Howley Non-Executive Chairman
Jorge L. Valladares Chief Operating Officer
Halle Fine Martin Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.0.32%35 012
SAFRAN-0.30%46 822
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-16.64%20 887
HEICO CORPORATION9.22%18 971
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.16.43%15 603
MTU AERO ENGINES AG5.38%10 309