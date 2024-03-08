Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote Security Holders.
On March 7, 2024, TransDigm Group Incorporated (the "Company") conducted its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2024 Annual Meeting"). At the meeting, Messrs. David A. Barr, Michael Graff, Sean P. Hennessy, W. Nicholas Howley, Gary E. McCullough, Robert J. Small, Kevin M. Stein, Jorge L. Valladares III and Mses. Jane M. Cronin and Michele L. Santana were re-elected as directors of the Company. In addition, the shareholders ratified the Company's selection of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm and as the auditors of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 and, in an advisory vote, approved the compensation paid by the Company to its named executive officers. The details of the vote are set forth below:
Proposal No. 1 - Election of Ten Director Nominees to the Company's Board of Directors:
FOR WITHHELD BROKER NON-VOTES
David A. Barr 47,076,240 3,800,138 1,388,064
Jane M. Cronin 49,453,076 1,423,302 1,388,064
Michael Graff 49,008,753 1,867,625 1,388,064
Sean P. Hennessy 49,495,399 1,380,979 1,388,064
W. Nicholas Howley 49,797,656 1,078,722 1,388,064
Gary E. McCullough 44,526,249 6,350,129 1,388,064
Michele L. Santana 49,456,990 1,419,388 1,388,064
Robert J. Small 44,835,081 6,041,297 1,388,064
Kevin M. Stein 50,008,841 867,537 1,388,064
Jorge L. Valladares III 50,139,234 737,144 1,388,064
Proposal No. 2 - Ratification of the Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2024:
FOR 51,430,774
AGAINST 802,525
ABSTAIN 31,143
Proposal No. 3 - Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers:
FOR 35,019,795
AGAINST 15,813,659
ABSTAIN 42,924
BROKER NON-VOTES 1,388,064

No other matters were brought before shareholders for a vote at the 2024 Annual Meeting.



