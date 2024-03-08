Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote Security Holders.

On March 7, 2024, TransDigm Group Incorporated (the "Company") conducted its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2024 Annual Meeting"). At the meeting, Messrs. David A. Barr, Michael Graff, Sean P. Hennessy, W. Nicholas Howley, Gary E. McCullough, Robert J. Small, Kevin M. Stein, Jorge L. Valladares III and Mses. Jane M. Cronin and Michele L. Santana were re-elected as directors of the Company. In addition, the shareholders ratified the Company's selection of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm and as the auditors of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 and, in an advisory vote, approved the compensation paid by the Company to its named executive officers. The details of the vote are set forth below:

Proposal No. 1 - Election of Ten Director Nominees to the Company's Board of Directors:

FOR WITHHELD BROKER NON-VOTES David A. Barr 47,076,240 3,800,138 1,388,064 Jane M. Cronin 49,453,076 1,423,302 1,388,064 Michael Graff 49,008,753 1,867,625 1,388,064 Sean P. Hennessy 49,495,399 1,380,979 1,388,064 W. Nicholas Howley 49,797,656 1,078,722 1,388,064 Gary E. McCullough 44,526,249 6,350,129 1,388,064 Michele L. Santana 49,456,990 1,419,388 1,388,064 Robert J. Small 44,835,081 6,041,297 1,388,064 Kevin M. Stein 50,008,841 867,537 1,388,064 Jorge L. Valladares III 50,139,234 737,144 1,388,064

Proposal No. 2 - Ratification of the Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2024:

FOR 51,430,774 AGAINST 802,525 ABSTAIN 31,143

Proposal No. 3 - Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers:

FOR 35,019,795 AGAINST 15,813,659 ABSTAIN 42,924 BROKER NON-VOTES 1,388,064





No other matters were brought before shareholders for a vote at the 2024 Annual Meeting.



