TransDigm : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
March 08, 2024 at 07:16 am EST
Item 5.07.
Submission of Matters to a Vote Security Holders.
On March 7, 2024, TransDigm Group Incorporated (the "Company") conducted its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2024 Annual Meeting"). At the meeting, Messrs. David A. Barr, Michael Graff, Sean P. Hennessy, W. Nicholas Howley, Gary E. McCullough, Robert J. Small, Kevin M. Stein, Jorge L. Valladares III and Mses. Jane M. Cronin and Michele L. Santana were re-elected as directors of the Company. In addition, the shareholders ratified the Company's selection of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm and as the auditors of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024 and, in an advisory vote, approved the compensation paid by the Company to its named executive officers. The details of the vote are set forth below:
Proposal No. 1 - Election of Ten Director Nominees to the Company's Board of Directors:
FOR
WITHHELD
BROKER NON-VOTES
David A. Barr
47,076,240
3,800,138
1,388,064
Jane M. Cronin
49,453,076
1,423,302
1,388,064
Michael Graff
49,008,753
1,867,625
1,388,064
Sean P. Hennessy
49,495,399
1,380,979
1,388,064
W. Nicholas Howley
49,797,656
1,078,722
1,388,064
Gary E. McCullough
44,526,249
6,350,129
1,388,064
Michele L. Santana
49,456,990
1,419,388
1,388,064
Robert J. Small
44,835,081
6,041,297
1,388,064
Kevin M. Stein
50,008,841
867,537
1,388,064
Jorge L. Valladares III
50,139,234
737,144
1,388,064
Proposal No. 2 - Ratification of the Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2024:
FOR
51,430,774
AGAINST
802,525
ABSTAIN
31,143
Proposal No. 3 - Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers:
FOR
35,019,795
AGAINST
15,813,659
ABSTAIN
42,924
BROKER NON-VOTES
1,388,064
No other matters were brought before shareholders for a vote at the 2024 Annual Meeting.
