Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Transense Technologies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRT   GB00BDHDTH21

TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TRT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:14:49 2023-02-22 am EST
90.96 GBX   -0.59%
07:16aTransense Technologies shares fall as interim profit trebles
AN
05:50aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Star Phoenix jumps on AIM readmission
AN
02:04aEarnings Flash (TRT.L) TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP1.6M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transense Technologies shares fall as interim profit trebles

02/22/2023 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Transense Technologies PLC on Wednesday reported a jump in half-year profit as revenue trebled, outpacing an increase in operating and sales costs.

The Bicester, Oxfordshire-based developer of specialist sensor systems for vehicles said in the six months to December 31, pretax profit trebled to GBP257,000 from GBP82,000 a year prior.

Revenue climbed to GBP1.6 million from GBP1.2 million. It increased in all regions, with revenue in its largest region UK & Europe growing 22% to GBP275,000 from GBP226,000.

Cost of sales increased slightly to GBP227,000 from GBP217,000. Operating expenses widened by 31% to GBP1.2 million from GBP898,000.

Looking ahead, the company said its outlook for calendar year 2023 is positive, adding that it expects to meet its expectations for its financial year 2023 ending June 30.

Executive Chair Nigel Rogers said: "Looking further forward, the board is greatly encouraged by the depth and quantity of engagement with leading companies across the four key high growth market sectors for Surface Acoustic Wave. These interactions give us continued optimism that we can forge lasting partnerships and fulfil the undoubted potential that our technology demonstrates."

Regarding starting to pay dividends, the company said it will provide guidance around the end of its financial year.

Transense shares were 4.9% lower at 87.00 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
07:16aTransense Technologies shares fall as interim profit trebles
AN
05:50aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Star Phoenix jumps on AIM readmission
AN
02:04aEarnings Flash (TRT.L) TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP1.6M
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (TRT.L) TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX2.50
MT
02:00aTransense Technologies plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: XLMedia, Mobile Streams and Windar win deals
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Tranche Update on Transense Technologies plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 1..
CI
2022Transense Technologies plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3,59 M 4,35 M 4,35 M
Net income 2023 1,30 M 1,57 M 1,57 M
Net cash 2023 1,76 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
EV / Sales 2024 2,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Transense Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,92
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas St John Hopkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Melvyn Segal CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Nigel Foster Rogers Executive Chairman
Victor Kalinin Chief Scientist & Technologies Director
Rodney James Westhead Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC4.57%18
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-1.07%43 087
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.7.61%16 982
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-8.88%16 464
BOLLORÉ SE-2.30%15 974
VIVENDI SE10.28%10 460