TransEnterix : Schedules Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for November 5, 2020

10/26/2020 | 06:56am EDT

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC) announced today that it plans to release third quarter financial and operating results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-800-931-4071 for domestic callers and 1-303-223-0117 for international callers, and reference conference ID 21971152 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About TransEnterix

At TransEnterix, Inc., we are digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery (MIS) through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. Digitizing the interface enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and allows us to address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings in surgery. The system features the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery. The Senhance® Surgical System brings the benefits of Digital Laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. Learn more about Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: https://Senhance.com/. Now available for sale in the US, the EU, Japan, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, please visit: https://www.transenterix.com/indications-for-use/.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,06 M - -
Net income 2020 -60,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,0 M 41,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,4x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart TRANSENTERIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
TransEnterix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSENTERIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,75 $
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Spread / Highest target 326%
Spread / Average Target 326%
Spread / Lowest Target 326%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Fernando President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Arthur LaViolette Chairman
Shameze Rampertab Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jane H. Hsaio Independent Director
David B. Milne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSENTERIX, INC.-72.07%41
ABBOTT LABORATORIES24.10%190 845
MEDTRONIC PLC-1.79%149 794
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-11.65%69 650
HOYA CORPORATION14.02%42 617
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.03%41 050
