  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Transforma Resources Corporation
  News
  Summary
    TFM   CA89367L1031

TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION

(TFM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58 2022-09-12 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD   +66.67%
Transforma resources corporation announces director resignation
GL
Transforma Resources Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Transforma resources corporation announces debt settlements, loan agreement and creation of control person
GL
TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

09/23/2022 | 12:45am EDT
Vancouver, BC, Canada, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transforma Resources Corporation (“Transforma” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TFM) announces that Mr. Anthony Taylor has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Taylor for his valuable contributions throughout the years and wishes him every success in the future.

About Transforma:

Transforma is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company involved in a 100% owned project situated in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the Thunder Copper Property.

For more information please visit www.transformacorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Carlos Lau

Carlos Lau
Director

604-253-2668

Forward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forwardlooking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forwardlooking statement.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,22 M -0,16 M -0,16 M
Net Debt 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,85 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Lau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Yee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Anthony Philip Taylor Independent Director
Victor A. Jaramillo Director