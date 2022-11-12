Transformers and Rectifiers India : Investors Presentation Q2FY2023
Q2 - FY 2022-23
DISCLAIMER
This presentation and the discussion that follows may contain certain words or phrases that are forward - looking statements, based on current expectations of the management of Transformers and
Rectifiers (India) Limited or any of its subsidiaries and associate companies . Actual results may vary significantly from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of economical and political conditions in and outside India, volatility in interest rates and the securities market, new regulations and Government policies that may impact the businesses of TRIL as well as its ability to implement the strategy.
The information contained herein is as of the date referenced and TRIL does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. TRIL has obtained all market data and other information from sources believed to be reliable or its internal estimates, although its accuracy or completeness can not be guaranteed. This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any securities of TRIL. This presentation also does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any financial products offered by TRIL. Any action taken by you on the basis of the information contained herein is your responsibility alone and TRIL or its Directors or employees will not be liable in any manner for the consequences of such action taken by you. TRIL and/or its Directors and/or its employees may have interests or positions, financial or otherwise, in the securities mentioned in this presentation.
Leading manufacturer of transformers up to 1200 kV class.
A wide range of transformers: Power and Distribution Transformers, Furnace Transformers, Rectifier Transformers & Special Transformers, creating a unique positioning in the country.
Strong in-house design & technical expertise; combined with technical collaboration/Joint Venture relationship for 765 kV Transformers & Reactors.
Technical collaboration with Fuji, Japan for 400/765 kV reactors and 400 kV generator transformer.
A diversified customer base in India, coupled with International presence in over 20 countries.
Vision to become a leading global player in Transformer Industry.
Fully integrated manufacturing set up - creating economies and improving efficiency.
Key Milestones
Mr. Jitendra Mamtora, Started
1981 Transformer Manufacturing
upto 33kV class
1994
Incorporated as Triveni Electric Co.
Ltd.
Expanded upto 110 kV Class
1997 transformers at the new plant at Changodar, Ahmedabad
TRIL Listed in both2007Manufactured transformersNational Stockupto 100ExchangeMVA, 245(NSE)kV class&
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
Best Supplier Award from GETCO
2009Manufactured transformers upto 100 MVA, 245 kV class Development of 400kV Transformer
