  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited
  News
  Summary
    532928   INE763I01026

TRANSFORMERS AND RECTIFIERS (INDIA) LIMITED

(532928)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
58.65 INR   +3.26%
10/18Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Gets Two Orders Worth Nearly $18 Million
MT
10/18Transformers and Rectifiers Limited Receives Two Orders Contract Value of Amounting to INR 1,450 Million from Well-Known Indian Companies
CI
08/08Transformers And Rectifiers India : Investors Presentation Q1FY2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transformers and Rectifiers India : Investors Presentation Q2FY2023

11/12/2022 | 03:52am EST
An ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001 : 2018 CERTIFIED

Q2 - FY 2022-23

10th2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation and the discussion that follows may contain certain words or phrases that are forward - looking statements, based on current expectations of the management of Transformers and

Rectifiers (India) Limited or any of its subsidiaries and associate companies . Actual results may vary significantly from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of economical and political conditions in and outside India, volatility in interest rates and the securities market, new regulations and Government policies that may impact the businesses of TRIL as well as its ability to implement the strategy.

The information contained herein is as of the date referenced and TRIL does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. TRIL has obtained all market data and other information from sources believed to be reliable or its internal estimates, although its accuracy or completeness can not be guaranteed. This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any securities of TRIL. This presentation also does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any financial products offered by TRIL. Any action taken by you on the basis of the information contained herein is your responsibility alone and TRIL or its Directors or employees will not be liable in any manner for the consequences of such action taken by you. TRIL and/or its Directors and/or its employees may have interests or positions, financial or otherwise, in the securities mentioned in this presentation.

ISO 45001 : 2018

Leading manufacturer of transformers up to 1200 kV class.

A wide range of transformers: Power and Distribution Transformers, Furnace Transformers, Rectifier Transformers & Special Transformers, creating a unique positioning in the country.

Strong in-house design & technical expertise; combined with technical collaboration/Joint Venture relationship for 765 kV Transformers & Reactors.

Technical collaboration with Fuji, Japan for 400/765 kV reactors and 400 kV generator transformer.

A diversified customer base in India, coupled with International presence in over 20 countries.

Vision to become a leading global player in Transformer Industry.

Fully integrated manufacturing set up - creating economies and improving efficiency.

3

Key Milestones

Mr. Jitendra Mamtora, Started

1981 Transformer Manufacturing

upto 33kV class

1994

Incorporated as Triveni Electric Co.

Ltd.

Expanded upto 110 kV Class

1997 transformers at the new plant at Changodar, Ahmedabad

TRIL Listed in both 2007Manufactured transformersNational Stockupto 100ExchangeMVA, 245(NSE)kV class&

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Best Supplier Award from GETCO

2009Manufactured transformers upto 100 MVA, 245 kV class Development of 400kV Transformer

1984

Started Transformer

Manufacturing upto 33kV class

1995

Rechristened to Transformers &

Rectifiers (India) Ltd.

2000 Manufactured transformers

Manufactured transformersupto 100100MVA,MVA,245245kVkVclassclass

2008

Crossed Turnover of INR 300 Crore

Commenced Production at Moraiya

2010

Plant

Manufactured transformers upto 100 MVA, 245 kV class Crossed Turnover of Rs. 500 Cr.

Key Milestones

Entered into strategic alliance with

Ukraine Company for 765 kV Class

2011 Transformer

Manufactured transformers upto 100 MVA, 245 kV class

Supply of 315 MVA 400 kV class transformer to State Utility

2013

Companies by FORBES ASIA

Development of 890kV Shunt Reactor

2015

Entered into Technology License

agreement with Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Manufactured transformers upto 100 MVA, 245 kV class Received Order worth INR 400 Crore for

Third Party Export

2015

Developed and manufactured 70 MVA

EAF Transformers for Iran

Successfully manufactured and tested

2012 765kv class Transformer

Manufactured transformers upto 100 MVA, 245 kV class

1002014MVA,

Crossed Turnover of Rs. 700 Cr.

class

Development of 75MVA, 115kV Green

Transformer filled with Ester fluid

2015

Successful short circuit testing of 315

MVA, 400/220/33 kV 3 Phase auto

transformers by KEMA Netherlands

New JV with Jiangsu Jingke Smart Electric

2016 Co. Ltd, PRC for manufacturing of Switchgears

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 583 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2022 140 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
Net Debt 2022 3 109 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 7 775 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 528
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart TRANSFORMERS AND RECTIFIERS (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satyen Jitendra Mamtora Executive Director & Managing Director
Ramesh Birajdar Chief Financial Officer
Jitendra Ujamshi Mamtora Executive Chairman
Aniruddh Jhala Head-Research & Development
Sujeet Singh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSFORMERS AND RECTIFIERS (INDIA) LIMITED66.15%96
TBEA CO., LTD.2.98%11 877
XJ ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-17.82%3 043
ALFEN N.V.-2.96%1 919
BEIJING SIFANG AUTOMATION CO.,LTD-24.16%1 814
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-6.16%1 629