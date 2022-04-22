Log in
    TNG   FR0005175080

TRANSGENE

(TNG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/22 11:24:23 am EDT
2.375 EUR   -1.86%
04/06TRANSGENE : Report
CO
03/31Transgene’S Board of Directors Proposes the Appointment of Dr. Alessandro Riva as Independent Chairman
CI
03/16TRANSCRIPT : Transgene SA, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2022
CI
Transgene : Presentation

04/22/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
Virus Powered Immunotherapies against Solid Tumors

Corporate Presentation

April 20, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no guarantee that (i) the results of pre-clinical work and prior clinical trials will be predictive of the results of the clinical trials currently under way, (ii) regulatory authorities will agree with the Company's further development plans for its therapies, or (iii) the Company will find development and commercialization partners for its therapies in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms and conditions, if at all. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results and development.

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques") section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

2

A World-Leader in Virus Powered Immunotherapies

Our Expertise Translates into Two Unique Technology Platforms

Recent Major Achievements - Significant Milestones Expected in 2022

HPV-positive cancers therapeutic vaccine

MVA individualized neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccine

VVcopTK-RR- multi-armed oncolytic viruses

TG4050

Initial positive data from the first patients treated in 2 Phase I trials Data presented at AACR 2022 and upcoming congresses Phase II could start as soon as 2023

TG4001

First patients enrolled in randomized Phase II trial

Active enrolment in Europe, trial initiation in the US Interim analysis data| Q4 2022

BT-001

First patients enrolled - US IND approval Preclinical data | AACR2022 Clinical update| Q22022

TG6002

Clinical PoC of IV admin. presented @AACR & ESMO2021 End Ph. I (IV admin) | mid-2022 Next readout (IHAadmin) | mid-2022

AstraZeneca 1st license option exercised

Disclaimer

Transgene SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 16:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8,10 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
Net income 2022 -32,5 M -35,3 M -35,3 M
Net cash 2022 12,7 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 240 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2022 28,1x
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart TRANSGENE
Duration : Period :
Transgene Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSGENE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,42 €
Average target price 3,95 €
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hedi Ben Brahim Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Philippe Del Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Riva Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Quéméneur Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Hemanshu Shah VP-Medical Affairs & International Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSGENE-4.72%261
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.20%80 056
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.81%75 158
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS28.28%71 717
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-18.52%43 599
BIONTECH SE-42.65%35 854