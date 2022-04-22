Transgene : Presentation

Virus Powered Immunotherapies against Solid Tumors

Corporate Presentation

April 20, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no guarantee that (i) the results of pre-clinical work and prior clinical trials will be predictive of the results of the clinical trials currently under way, (ii) regulatory authorities will agree with the Company's further development plans for its therapies, or (iii) the Company will find development and commercialization partners for its therapies in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms and conditions, if at all. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results and development.

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques") section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

A World-Leader in Virus Powered Immunotherapies

Our Expertise Translates into Two Unique Technology Platforms

Recent Major Achievements - Significant Milestones Expected in 2022

HPV-positive cancers therapeutic vaccine

MVA individualized neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccine

VVcopTK-RR- multi-armed oncolytic viruses

TG4050

Initial positive data from the first patients treated in 2 Phase I trials ➡ Data presented at AACR 2022 and upcoming congresses ➡ Phase II could start as soon as 2023

TG4001

First patients enrolled in randomized Phase II trial

Active enrolment in Europe, trial initiation in the US ➡ Interim analysis data| Q4 2022

BT-001

First patients enrolled - US IND approval ➡Preclinical data | AACR2022 ➡Clinical update| Q22022

TG6002

Clinical PoC of IV admin. presented @AACR & ESMO2021 ➡End Ph. I (IV admin) | mid-2022 ➡Next readout (IHAadmin) | mid-2022

AstraZeneca 1st license option exercised