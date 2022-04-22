Transgene : Presentation

Virus Powered Immunotherapies against Solid Tumors
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no guarantee that (i) the results of pre-clinical work and prior clinical trials will be predictive of the results of the clinical trials currently under way, (ii) regulatory authorities will agree with the Company's further development plans for its therapies, or (iii) the Company will find development and commercialization partners for its therapies in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms and conditions, if at all. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results and development.
For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques") section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
2
A World-Leader in Virus Powered Immunotherapies
Culicsktto mediitzMeadstearntidtleOstyflfe-The-Shelf Products
Our Expertise Translates into Two Unique Technology Platforms
AClbiclketoteodiTt aMragstetrtMitleustlytlieple Solid Tumors
Recent Major Achievements - Significant Milestones Expected in 2022
Click to edit Master title style
HPV-positive cancers therapeutic vaccine
MVA individualized neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccine
VVcopTK-RR- multi-armed oncolytic viruses
TG4050
Initial positive data from the first patients treated in 2 Phase I trials ➡ Data presented at AACR 2022 and upcoming congresses ➡ Phase II could start as soon as 2023
TG4001
First patients enrolled in randomized Phase II trial
Active enrolment in Europe, trial initiation in the US ➡ Interim analysis data| Q4 2022
BT-001
First patients enrolled - US IND approval ➡Preclinical data | AACR2022 ➡Clinical update| Q22022
TG6002
Clinical PoC of IV admin. presented @AACR & ESMO2021 ➡End Ph. I (IV admin) | mid-2022 ➡Next readout (IHAadmin) | mid-2022
AstraZeneca 1st license option exercised