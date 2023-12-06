Transgene: new CFO, share price rises

On Tuesday evening, Transgene announced the appointment of Arnaud Dubarry, a former Gilead and Johnson & Johnson executive, as Chief Financial Officer, with the mission of accelerating the biotech's growth.



Arnaud Dubarry, who will take up his new post on January 1, will succeed Jean-Philippe Del, who will stay on until the end of the year to ensure an optimal transition.



This senior executive has over 20 years' experience in finance management positions in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.



Prior to joining Transgene, this graduate of Sciences Po, Paris-IX Dauphine and Wharton, held the position of Executive CFO at Gilead, after a spell at Johnson & Johnson.



In parallel with this appointment, Transgene has promoted Lucie Larguier to Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, effective immediately, which will see her join the Management Committee.



She has held the position of Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations since 2016, reporting to CEO Alessandro Riva.



The immunotherapy specialist's shares were up by almost 2% after these announcements, although they are expected to decline by around 13% this year.



