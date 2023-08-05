Transgene Biotek Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 0.99871 million compared to INR 0.550847 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1.44 million compared to INR 0.989317 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 1.39 million compared to INR 13.88 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.02 compared to INR 0.18 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.02 compared to INR 0.18 a year ago.

