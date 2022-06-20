TransGlobe Energy : Operations Update 06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT Send by mail :

Full Canadian production restored in May following completion of planned maintenance at a major processing plant owned by a third party. Canadian June production has averaged 2,727 boed for the month to 11 June following the turnaround;

As budgeted, production in Canada will be impacted over the coming quarter as wells will be shut in temporarily to protect the stimulation operations on the adjacent new wells;

Two 100% working interest 2-mile horizontal Cardium reservoir development wells were drilled in Q2, 2022 to date in Canada;

Drilled and cased four Egypt Eastern Desert development wells in Q2, 2022 to date; and

The Company sold a ~451 Mbbl cargo of Egypt entitlement crude oil for proceeds of ~$46 million. RANDY NEELY, PRESIDENT AND CEO'S STATEMENT "The Company's operations continue to be in-line with plan, with both Egypt and Canada generating production within guidance. Canadian production was curtailed for part of April and much of May as a result of planned third party plant maintenance which was completed on schedule. A full (~451 MBbls) cargo lifting was completed in the second quarter. While the proceeds for this recent lifting were the highest realized since 2014, we also experienced a higher Brent differential as compared to recent liftings which appears to be related to increased supply being available to the blend's traditional buyers. Corporately, we continue to examine portfolio optimization opportunities and other value enhancing strategies that are complementary to our previously announced distribution policy." PRODUCTION Production Summary (WI before royalties and taxes): (Boepd) Q1 2022 Apr 2022 May 2022 Jun 2022

(to Jun 11th) YTD Average Egypt 10,045 10,318 10,395 10,443 10,189 Canada 2,355 1,731 1,333 2,727 2,069 Total 12,400 12,049 11,728 13,170 12,259

* See "Oil & Gas Advisories" for production by product type. Corporate production remains in line with 2022 annual guidance of 12.4-13.4 MBoepd. In Egypt, Eastern Desert oil production continues to respond positively to ongoing drilling, offset by higher water cuts than anticipated at South Ghazalat. As anticipated, all Canadian wells were returned to production from mid-May following planned scheduled maintenance at our third-party gas processor. OPERATIONS UPDATE Arab Republic of Egypt Eastern Desert (100% WI) The Company continued to use the EDC-64 rig in its Eastern Desert drilling campaign, managing to drill and case four additional development wells in the K-Field during the quarter to date. The K-71 well, reported on in the previous operations update of April 6, 2022, was put on production from the Asl-B reservoir only and is currently producing at 480 Bopd (heavy crude, field estimate) and 20% water cut. The Asl-A reservoir was not perforated and was internally estimated to have 19 m of net oil pay. The Asl-A is a potential future recompletion. The K-78 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,420 meters. The well was fully logged and evaluated with an internally estimated 21.8 meters of net oil pay in the Asl-A reservoir and 10.2 meters of net oil pay in the Asl-B reservoir. The Asl-B was perforated and put on production with a current field estimated rate of 10 Bopd (heavy crude, field estimate) and 97% water cut. The well is being evaluated for either a work over to shut-off water production from the Asl-B reservoir, or to move ahead with an early recompletion to the Asl-A reservoir. The K-75 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,396 meters. The well was fully logged and evaluated. The well encountered 4.9 meters of net oil pay in the Asl-A. The Asl-A was perforated and the well is scheduled to be put on production. The K-74 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,399 meters. The well was fully logged and evaluated. The well encountered 9.6 meters of net oil pay in the Asl-A reservoir. The Asl-A was perforated and the well is scheduled to be put on production. The K-73 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,406 meters. The well was fully logged and evaluated with an internally estimated 20.6 meters of net oil pay in the Asl-A reservoir and 1.9 meters in the Asl-B reservoir. The well is currently waiting on completion and tie-in. The K-77 well in K-Field has recently been spudded by the EDC-64 rig. The Arta-76 and NWG-1E vertical wells, previously reported as drilled in the April 6, 2022 operations update, have been stimulated. These wells confirmed the presence of oil in the Nukhul, were cored to provide data to update the reservoir models, and have successfully delineated the reservoir for optimal targeting of the forthcoming horizontal wells. Both wells are expected to be used for microseismic monitoring of the multi-stage stimulation of the horizontal wells, and this data will be used to calibrate our stimulation model for optimization of the future horizontal well development program. Meanwhile, the two wells have been put on production with the Arta-76 currently producing at 14 Bopd with a 28% water cut, and NWG-1E currently producing while cleaning up at 32 Bopd with an 70% water cut (both heavy crude, field estimate). The Company continues working to proactively mitigate potential supply chain issues by engaging alternative materials suppliers. In the short term, materials shortages causing delays to the tie-in of some recently drilled wells are being addressed. Western Desert - South Ghazalat (100% WI) A problem with the rigless artificial lift system deployed on SGZ-6X well at South Ghazalat is under investigation. On artificial lift, the lower Bahariya reservoir at SGZ-6X was producing 128 Bopd of light crude oil with an 82% watercut (field estimate) prior to well shut-in. Canada During the quarter to date, two 100% working interest 2-mile Harmattan horizontal Cardium reservoir wells were drilled in the South Harmattan area, completing the four well winter drill campaign. Stimulation and equipping of all four wells is anticipated to commence in June 2022, with first production anticipated in August 2022. The Company has spudded a 100% working interest 1-mile Harmattan horizontal Cardium reservoir well, the start of a three horizontal well Harmattan Cardium reservoir summer drill program. CORPORATE The Company sold a ~451 Mbbl cargo of Egypt entitlement crude oil for proceeds of ~$46 million. About TransGlobe TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA. For further information, please contact: TransGlobe Energy Corporation

A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, the Company cautions that production test results and initial production results should be considered to be preliminary. The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

Bopd barrels of oil per day Boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day Bpd barrels per day BOE barrel of oil equivalent Boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day MBoepd thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day MBbl thousand barrels of oil MCFD thousand cubic feet per day WI working interest Production Disclosure (WI before royalties and taxes)

Light and Medium Crude Heavy Crude Conventional Natural Gas Natural Gas Liquids Total

Bopd Bopd MCFD Bpd Boepd YTD-2022 Production

(To June 11, 2022)









Egypt 1,011 9,178



10,189 Canada 707

4,051 687 2,069 Total 1,719 9,178 4,051 687 12,259











JUN-2022 Production

(To June 11, 2022)









Egypt 1,037 9,406



10,443 Canada 865

5,257 986 2,727 Total 1,901 9,406 5,257 986 13,170











MAY-2022 Production









Egypt 1,032 9,363



10,395 Canada 415

2,704 468 1,333 Total 1,447 9,363 2,704 468 11,728











APR-2022 Production









Egypt 1,024 9,294



10,318 Canada 610

3,360 562 1,731 Total 1,634 9,294 3,360 562 12,049











Q1-2022 Production









Egypt 997 9,048



10,045 Canada 821

4,598 768 2,355 Total 1,818 9,048 4,598 768 12,400











