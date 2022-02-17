Transilvania Broker de Asigurare S A : 2021 Preliminary financial results

11 This Report is a convenience translation of the Romanian version `Raport privind rezultatele financiare anuale preliminare aferente perioadei de raportare încheiate la 31 decembrie 2021` which is to be regarded as the official document.

The Issuer TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A. presents to all interested parties the preliminary financial results for the end-of-year 2021

In accordance with the provisions of the Romanian Law 24/2017 and the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations,

1. RETROSPECTIVE AND PERSPECTIVES

Along the 2021 year, Transilvania Broker de Asigurare S.A. ("Transilvania Broker", "the Company", "the Issuer") has confirmed momentum and steady trajectory in implementing the development plan - a well-articulated and integrated plan, strategy-oriented, yet versatile towards the dynamics and opportunities in the outer environment.

Transilvania Broker's 4th year celebration since admission to trading was accompanied by an all-time- high of 112.5 m. lei (22.5 m. euro), when the share market value hit three times the value at listing. Since 2017, the company has drawn a steady upward growth trend in result and performance indicators, leading to an operational income 84% higher in 2021 as compared to 2017, and a profit that doubled in the same period. The cumulated value of the gross dividend paid to Transilvania Broker shareholders in the 4 years on the stock market summed up to 13.9 m. lei (2.8 mil. euro)

The 50% increase of Transilvania Broker share quotation on the stock exchange for 2021 reflected the performance the company reported to the market. On 31.12.2021, the operational revenue increased by

27.7% as compared to 2020 (a record growth rate), while the profit raised by 29.2%.

This dynamic was supported by an increase of 41.4% of the volume of intermediated insurance premiums as against 2020, for a 16.7% average commission that was adjusted to the particular context of the insurance market in 2021, and by a net profit margin higher than the previous year, of 6.96%.

We are pleased to note that the revenue for 2021 exceeded by 15% the budgeted level, while the gross operational profit and net profit outpaced by 21% and, respectively, 17.3% the targeted figures as approved in the OGSM of 28the of April, 2020.

All indicators assessing the financial position, such as the current ratio, solvency rates and debt rates, indicate that the company seems not to be exposed to risk and mirror the positive dynamics for financial results, capital structure and financial equilibrium.

In 2021, Transilvania Broker has registered growth in insurance premium volumes for 85% of all insurance classes, the highest growth rates occurring in C3 class - life insurance and annuities related to investment funds (5.8 times), followed by A18 class - insurances for assistance to people in difficulty during travelling (+75,5%), A16 class - insurance for financial loss (+68%) and for credit (+66,4%). Car liability insurance (A10) contributed mostly to the increase of 174.6 m. lei of the volume of intermediated premiums, together with insurance for land vehicles (A3) and for calamities (A8).

The Company management reports the successful accomplishment of multiple projects in the realm of the marketing strategy on one hand, and for the goal of optimizing the distribution infrastructure, such as:

