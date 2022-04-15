Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Transilvania Broker de Asigurare S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBK   ROTBKAACNOR5

TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A.

(TBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-13
17.30 RON   +1.17%
17.30 RON   +1.17%
Transilvania Broker de Asigurare S A : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR

04/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Reg. number: 229 / 15.04.2022

TO,

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. FINANCIAL SURVEILLANCE AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

According to Annex 12 of ASF Regulation No. 5/2018

on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations

Report date

April 15 , 2022

Issuer's name

TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A.

Social headquarters

Bistrita, 13 Calea Moldovei street, Bistrița-Nasaud county

Phone/Fax Number

0263-235900/ 0263-235910

Unique registration code at the trade registry office

19044296

The serial number in the trade register

J 06/674/2006

Signed and paid in capital

500,000 lei

Regulated market

The market is ruled openly, Main Segment, Standard Category

Important events to be reported : Notification of initiated persons transactions , according to EU Regulation no. 596/2014, Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A., as an issuer of securities, informs investors and interested parties about the notifications regarding the transactions performed by persons with management responsibilities, in accordance with the provisions of art. 19 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014.

Transactions made in April 14, 2022 were notified to the issuer, on April 15, 2022, by Mr. Ion Cotiac, Executive director , in accordance with the provisions of the legislation applicable to the capital market and are attached to this document.

The link below contains the notifications communicated.

TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A.

Niculae Dan

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 98,9 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2021 6,88 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
Net cash 2021 7,78 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86,5 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A.
Transilvania Broker de Asigurare S.A. Technical Analysis Chart
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dan Niculae President
Camelia-Mariana Login Head-Financial & Accounting Department
Daniela Tasia Denes Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric Barna Independent Non-Executive Director
Gabriel-Alexandru Tuica Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A.1.17%19
ALLIANZ SE5.51%96 006
CHUBB LIMITED8.90%90 167
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-2.26%85 405
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG12.51%71 508
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-1.93%33 615