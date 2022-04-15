Transilvania Broker de Asigurare S A : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR

Reg. number: 229 / 15.04.2022
TO,
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. FINANCIAL SURVEILLANCE AUTHORITY
CURRENT REPORT
According to Annex 12 of ASF Regulation No. 5/2018
on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations
|
Report date
|
April 15 , 2022
|
Issuer's name
|
TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A.
|
Social headquarters
|
Bistrita, 13 Calea Moldovei street, Bistrița-Nasaud county
|
Phone/Fax Number
|
0263-235900/ 0263-235910
|
Unique registration code at the trade registry office
|
19044296
|
The serial number in the trade register
|
J 06/674/2006
|
Signed and paid in capital
|
500,000 lei
|
Regulated market
|
The market is ruled openly, Main Segment, Standard Category
Important events to be reported : Notification of initiated persons transactions , according to EU Regulation no. 596/2014, Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations.
TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A., as an issuer of securities, informs investors and interested parties about the notifications regarding the transactions performed by persons with management responsibilities, in accordance with the provisions of art. 19 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014.
Transactions made in April 14, 2022 were notified to the issuer, on April 15, 2022, by Mr. Ion Cotiac, Executive director , in accordance with the provisions of the legislation applicable to the capital market and are attached to this document.
The link below contains the notifications communicated.
TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A.
Niculae Dan
Chairman of the Board of Directors
